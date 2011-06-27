2022 Chevrolet Corvette
MSRP range: $60,900 - $72,850
|MSRP
|$62,195
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 19th
|$61,856
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Review
- Impressive power and acceleration
- High handling limits don't take heroic skill to reach
- Relatively affordable price for what you get
- Not the easiest car to get in and out of
- Poor rear visibility
- Lacks some of the latest advanced driver safety features
- New colors and carbon-fiber trim pieces are available
- Race-inspired C8.R Edition offers unique colors and graphics
- Part of the eight generation Corvette introduced for 2020
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette.
Helpful shopping links
2022 Chevrolet Corvette video
2021 Chevrolet Corvette: Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette wins the title of Top Rated Sports Car in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Last year, the Corvette won this award due in large part to the new mid-engine layout, which tremendously enhanced the sports car's performance. Not much has changed from last year's model, but the 2021 Corvette is still outpacing the competition, and at a fraction of the price. It boasts impressive power and acceleration on the open road, yet it's able to handle city traffic and daily errands. The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the best sports car on the road today and our experts' pick for Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car for 2021.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $60,900
- MPG & Fuel
- 15 City / 27 Hwy / 19 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 490 hp @ 6450 rpm
- Torque: 465 lb-ft @ 5150 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 182.3 in. / Height: 48.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.1 in.
- Curb Weight: 3535 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.6 cu.ft.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Corvette a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Corvette both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Corvette fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corvette gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corvette has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Corvette. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette:
- New colors and carbon-fiber trim pieces are available
- Race-inspired C8.R Edition offers unique colors and graphics
- Part of the eight generation Corvette introduced for 2020
Is the Chevrolet Corvette reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Corvette is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corvette. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corvette's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Corvette is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,900.
Other versions include:
- Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $60,900
- Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $68,200
- Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM) which starts at $72,850
What are the different models of Chevrolet Corvette?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Corvette, the next question is, which Corvette model is right for you? Corvette variants include Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM), and Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM). For a full list of Corvette models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2003
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2016
- Used Kia Rio 2012
- Used Audi A3 2007
- Used Toyota Yaris 2015
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1990
- Used Nissan GT-R 2012 for sale
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Jeep Wagoneer News
- 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer News
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Convertible
- Ford Shelby GT500 2020
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
- 2021 Traverse
- 2021 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Equinox 2021
- 2021 Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Shelby GT500 2020
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DB11
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 BMW i8
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 Mustang
- Aston Martin Vantage 2021
- 2021 GT-R
- 2020 Bentley Continental
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Audi Q5 2021 Features Specs
- Used Diesel Vehicle Asheville NC
- Used MINI Countryman
- Jeep Compass 2015 Features Specs
- Used Chevrolet Equinox
Other models
- Used Kia Sportage Sunnyvale CA
- Used Kia Rio Roseville CA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Roseville CA
- Used Nissan Versa Oceanside CA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Nissan Quest Aurora IL
- Used Maserati Ghibli Trenton NJ
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door Aurora IL
- Used Dodge Avenger Pasadena TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Pomona CA
- Used Chevrolet Trax Fort Smith AR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Oceanside CA
- Used Kia Stinger Joliet IL
- Used Ford Edge Palmdale CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic San Bernardino CA
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country Warren MI
- Used Nissan Kicks South Bend IN
- Used Acura RDX Round Rock TX
- Used Cadillac XT5 Fort Smith AR
- Used Jeep Renegade Warren MI
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Glendale AZ
- Used Ford Transit Crew Van Sterling Heights MI
- Used McLaren 720S Escondido CA
- Used Aston Martin DB9 Pomona CA
- Used Buick Lucerne Littleton CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Joliet IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Escondido CA
- Used Toyota Sequoia Littleton CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coral Springs FL
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid Joliet IL