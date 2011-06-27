  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1992 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,765 - $8,316
Used Corvette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New base V8 is the LT1 engine, making 300 horsepower. ZR-1 gets fender badging to distinguish itself from lesser Corvettes. All Corvettes get traction control standard. Speedometer swaps spots with the fuel gauge for better readability. A Quiet Car option adds weather-stripping and sound insulation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Quality Costs less
Funone,09/18/2003
I bought this car as 14 years old with just under 36,000 miles. It looks and rides like just off the show room floor. Red with Red interior, 6 speed and all the fun you can pack into the CD with Beach Boys music. It is ALL AMERICAN low end grunt with V8 horse power! Gas mileage is great on the highway as 23 MPH and city driving at 18. My Jeep only gets 18 highwat and 14 city. Other claims of Vette milage like a Honda civic are just not true.
WOW ! Great quality almost 12 years !!!
Ted Leonardi,07/25/2003
I bought this 1992 beauty 6 months / 8000 miles ago, at 17000 original miles after 10 year storage in Indianapolis... drove home to Vancouver, Washington via El Paso and San Diego... 4000 miles in 13 days... Got 30.1 mpg and didn't use a drop of oil... Now at 25000 miles and 12 years of age, car is flawless, with a history of zero repairs to date, still on original spark plugs, dry oil pan bottoms (no drip or leaks), not even a rattle... every-day driver, averaging 22.3 mpg around town with perfect performance from the 300 hp LT-1 5.7 liter, 6-speed manual, 3.45 axle drivetrain... "Hats Off" to the Bowling Green contingent of General Motors!!!
Dream car!
DempseyG,03/14/2010
This is my second Vette. The first was an 82 Collector Edition. It was a good car and a lot of fun but had major problems. This car Easily gets 30mpg On the highway if I use "cruise". The car was sold new in Germany to a military person and shipped back here in '97. It's in great shape uses NO fluids of any type and ahs had to have no repairs since I bought it. Red w/black int. it's a real eye catcher and a lot of fun that costs me near nothing! I would only trade it for a newer one. I'm totally sold on Corvettes! Dollar for dollar, the best sports car in the world!
Possible Viper Killer
norules119,06/29/2002
I love this corvette. I have had a 1980 and a 1973 and those were nice but no comparison to this car. I put a set of chrome Z06 wheels on it and it makes the car look 100% better. i have done a few alterations to push about 330hp. I am thinking about putting a lingenfelter supercharger on it. If i do that i could be pushing out 450+ hp. Now that would be a VIPER KILER!
See all 17 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1992 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include ZR1 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 1992 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,885.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,570.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,461.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles