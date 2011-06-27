This is my second Vette. The first was an 82 Collector Edition. It was a good car and a lot of fun but had major problems. This car Easily gets 30mpg On the highway if I use "cruise". The car was sold new in Germany to a military person and shipped back here in '97. It's in great shape uses NO fluids of any type and ahs had to have no repairs since I bought it. Red w/black int. it's a real eye catcher and a lot of fun that costs me near nothing! I would only trade it for a newer one. I'm totally sold on Corvettes! Dollar for dollar, the best sports car in the world!

