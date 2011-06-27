1992 Chevrolet Corvette Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,765 - $8,316
Used Corvette for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
New base V8 is the LT1 engine, making 300 horsepower. ZR-1 gets fender badging to distinguish itself from lesser Corvettes. All Corvettes get traction control standard. Speedometer swaps spots with the fuel gauge for better readability. A Quiet Car option adds weather-stripping and sound insulation.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Corvette.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Funone,09/18/2003
I bought this car as 14 years old with just under 36,000 miles. It looks and rides like just off the show room floor. Red with Red interior, 6 speed and all the fun you can pack into the CD with Beach Boys music. It is ALL AMERICAN low end grunt with V8 horse power! Gas mileage is great on the highway as 23 MPH and city driving at 18. My Jeep only gets 18 highwat and 14 city. Other claims of Vette milage like a Honda civic are just not true.
Ted Leonardi,07/25/2003
I bought this 1992 beauty 6 months / 8000 miles ago, at 17000 original miles after 10 year storage in Indianapolis... drove home to Vancouver, Washington via El Paso and San Diego... 4000 miles in 13 days... Got 30.1 mpg and didn't use a drop of oil... Now at 25000 miles and 12 years of age, car is flawless, with a history of zero repairs to date, still on original spark plugs, dry oil pan bottoms (no drip or leaks), not even a rattle... every-day driver, averaging 22.3 mpg around town with perfect performance from the 300 hp LT-1 5.7 liter, 6-speed manual, 3.45 axle drivetrain... "Hats Off" to the Bowling Green contingent of General Motors!!!
DempseyG,03/14/2010
This is my second Vette. The first was an 82 Collector Edition. It was a good car and a lot of fun but had major problems. This car Easily gets 30mpg On the highway if I use "cruise". The car was sold new in Germany to a military person and shipped back here in '97. It's in great shape uses NO fluids of any type and ahs had to have no repairs since I bought it. Red w/black int. it's a real eye catcher and a lot of fun that costs me near nothing! I would only trade it for a newer one. I'm totally sold on Corvettes! Dollar for dollar, the best sports car in the world!
norules119,06/29/2002
I love this corvette. I have had a 1980 and a 1973 and those were nice but no comparison to this car. I put a set of chrome Z06 wheels on it and it makes the car look 100% better. i have done a few alterations to push about 330hp. I am thinking about putting a lingenfelter supercharger on it. If i do that i could be pushing out 450+ hp. Now that would be a VIPER KILER!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer