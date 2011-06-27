  1. Home
$4,607 - $10,176
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag is added. Traction control is standard. A new steering wheel and redesigned seats are added inside. Leather upholstery is standard. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls and brake/transmission shift interlock. Convertible gets glass rear window with defogger. ZR-1 has new five-spoke alloys. Power windows gain express-down feature for driver side. Selective Ride Control system has softer springs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What's not to like
c84y,10/26/2010
i've owned 3 corvettes prior to the purchase of my 1994 convertible after owning 2-1984 & 1-1999 corvette hardtop i was looking for a drop top for a while thinking Porsche or Mercedes might be good for a change but after numerous test drives i have to say that none of these "high end" sports cars don't even come close to the corvette build quality, handling & performance cant say enough about these cars,you have to drive one to understand
Love this car
cooper1994,01/26/2013
Just recently purchased my 94 vette with a little over a 125,000 miles and I have to say, I love this car. The performance, styling, handling, everything. Wish I would have bought one years ago/
c4 Love!!!
rolland1994vette,10/13/2015
2dr Coupe
Big difference in what was considered TOP state of the art back then and now. But all that considered, it's a very nice toy. When it's bad, it's bad and cost a lot to fix. But, when she's good, she's excellent. You can pull up at ANY event and NEVER be out classed. Get's lots of attention. People always commenting on how "nice" it is, even younger people. Very fast. It can keep up with the horses for sure. I was once told that once you own one, you WILL want another. That's true!!!
feelin it in my vette
De B,11/08/2015
2dr Coupe
I bought my 94 vette about a month ago. Always wanted one. Love the looks of the C4. Especially with the saw blade wheels! These cars are very reasonable on price! you can find a clean ones under 10k all day and in excellent shape. I am so happy I bought this!! drives awesome. it is the best bang for the buck and it turns heads. The only problem I had is if you buy a 6 speed manual see if it still has the original flywheel. They came with a dual mass flywheel and they go bad. GM does not make it anymore and no one makes the same one aftermarket. So you have to buy a special one aftermarket. You will get some light vibration under harder acceleration, not bad but not as smooth as it was factory. The Vette I just bought had an aftermarket aluminum flywheel in it and it has a lot more vibes when accelerating. So go with the heavier steel one and it will smooth out the drive. The car was totally stock accept for the flywheel the previous owner put in because the dual mass flywheel went bad. I just put in a new clutch and new 36lb flywheel and now its great.
See all 30 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
405 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

