I bought my 94 vette about a month ago. Always wanted one. Love the looks of the C4. Especially with the saw blade wheels! These cars are very reasonable on price! you can find a clean ones under 10k all day and in excellent shape. I am so happy I bought this!! drives awesome. it is the best bang for the buck and it turns heads. The only problem I had is if you buy a 6 speed manual see if it still has the original flywheel. They came with a dual mass flywheel and they go bad. GM does not make it anymore and no one makes the same one aftermarket. So you have to buy a special one aftermarket. You will get some light vibration under harder acceleration, not bad but not as smooth as it was factory. The Vette I just bought had an aftermarket aluminum flywheel in it and it has a lot more vibes when accelerating. So go with the heavier steel one and it will smooth out the drive. The car was totally stock accept for the flywheel the previous owner put in because the dual mass flywheel went bad. I just put in a new clutch and new 36lb flywheel and now its great.

