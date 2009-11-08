Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

1,052 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Corvette Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,052 listings
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    62,695 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $4,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    74,295 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,491

    $1,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    52,921 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,896

    $3,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    103,699 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,880

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    11,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,777

    $364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    28,513 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $26,000

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Orange
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    93,933 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,888

    $968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    43,258 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,997

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    16,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    57,213 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,720

    $311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Orange
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    19,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,786

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    46,667 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,990

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    28,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,664

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    43,486 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,949

    $854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    62,460 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,313

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    59,989 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,993

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    5,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Corvette

    109,081 miles

    $16,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corvette searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,052 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9234 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 234 reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (0%)
More than you can imagine
jerry,08/11/2009
This is the only car on the planet that you can : drive all day, do a 12 second quarter mile, put on a road course and go 185 mph, gets 25 mpg city/country, top down then put on a tux and take your wife dancing, all in the same day in the same car. This is the greatest car ever built for the money and it is unlikely that it will ever be equaled again. If you don't love this car, you are not human.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Corvette
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Corvette info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings