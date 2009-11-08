Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 62,695 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,000$4,688 Below Market
Pine Belt Subaru - Lakewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U955103084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,491$1,798 Below Market
Pohanka Chevrolet - Chantilly / Virginia
Smokin Asphalt 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Base RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI LS2Located right next to Dulles International Airport on Route 50 in Chantilly, Fairfax VA. 18/26 City/Highway MPGAll prices exclude taxes, title, license, freight, and dealer processing fee of $899.00. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. All features not on all vehicles. Vehicles shown are for illustration purposes only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U355111326
Stock: CP20135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 52,921 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,896$3,290 Below Market
Ray Brandt Toyota - Kenner / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34U055133466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,699 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,880$2,805 Below Market
RameyAutomotiveRichlands USED XA - Richlands / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U555105544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,777$364 Below Market
Bosak Motor Sales - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Corvette Ricochet Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. ***HEADS UP DISPLAY***, ***1 PIECE REMOVABLE TRANSPARENT TOP***, ***SUPER CLEAN AND LOWEST MILES***, 1-Piece Removable Body-Color Roof Panel, 1-Piece Removable Transparent Roof Panel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7-Speaker Sound System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Convenience Net, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Side Impact Airbags, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Outside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front 18"x8.5"/Rear 19"x10.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Shade, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Telescopic Steering Column, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter. Odometer is 45609 miles below market average! See this at www.bosakmotor.comBR>Used vehicle pricing does not include tax, tag, title, $199 doc fee, dealer installed options and reconditioning fees.TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U355127767
Stock: M20724B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 28,513 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$26,000$1,443 Below Market
Mike Alsop Rockville Chevrolet - Rockville / Indiana
New Price! Victory Red 2005 Chevrolet Corvette RWD 6-Speed Manual 6.0L V8 SFI LS2 ***CLEAN CARFAX***, GREAT CONDITION!!!, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Cargo Convenience Net, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Outside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front 18'x8.5'/Rear 19'x10.0' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Highwear Nuance Leather Seat Trim, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Power Folding Convertible Top, Power Telescopic Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 18603 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34UX55129232
Stock: RU271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 93,933 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,888$968 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** BEST PRICE IN TOWN***NEEDS NOTHING*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** NEW ALTERNATOR*** Best Prices in South Florida. Bad or Not Credit? No Problem We Finance!!!** WON'T LAST AT THIS PRICE*** Super Clean Inside and Out!!! 2005 Chevrolet Corvette. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34U155121150
Stock: 121150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 43,258 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,997$1,544 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2005 CHEVROLET CORVETTE JUST 43K MILES!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REMOVABLE TRANSPARENT ROOF PANEL!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING MACHINE SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS!! HEATED SEATS!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB!! PUSH TO START!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! HEAD-UP DISPLAY!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 6.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: TRANSMISSION, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AXLE, 2.73 RATIO, LIMITED SLIP PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP $4360 FRONT SPORT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES SOUND SYSTEM, BOSE PREMIUM 7 SPEAKER SYSTEM WHEELS, POLISHED ALUMINUM, 5-SPOKE $1295 HEAD UP DISPLAY HOMELINK TRANSMITTER AIR BAGS, FRONTAL AND SIDE IMPACT, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MEMORY PACKAGE ROOF PANEL, REMOVABLE, TRANSPARENT BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 6.0L V8 F - REAR WHEEL DRIVE MACHINE SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS - FIRESTONE TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U455105079
Stock: CM6987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 16,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900
The Garage - Miami / Florida
ONE OWNER ONLY 16K MILES RECENT SERVICE 2005 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE FINISHED IN MACHINE SILVER METALLIC OVER EBONY LEATHER INTERIOR. THIS CORVETTE COMES EQUIPPED WITH: 400 HORSEPOWER 6.0 LITER V8 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 18 FRONT / 19 REAR 5 SPOKE POLISHED WHEELS POWER FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM SATELLITE RADIO HEAD-UP DISPLAY MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL SUSPENSION POWER MEMORY SEAT PLUS OWNERS MANUALS 2 KEYS WITH FOBS AND SERVICE RECORDS - Contact Rolando Santos at 305-594-2223 or rolando@themiamigarage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34U155121794
Stock: 21794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 57,213 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,720$311 Below Market
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
Red 2005 Chevrolet Corvette RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI LS2DAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!! Odometer is 5985 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGShop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U555124322
Stock: Q69240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 19,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Contact Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette . This Chevrolet includes: SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC, IN DASH CD CHANGER, MP3 PLAYBACK AND (U65) SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Premium Sound System MP3 Player MEMORY PACKAGE 2 Mirror Memory Seat Memory WHEELS, POLISHED, 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM, 18 Aluminum Wheels ENGINE, 6.0L LS2 V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats Bucket Seats PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Cargo Shade Front Side Air Bag CD Player Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Passenger Seat AM/FM Stereo Adjustable Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) CD Changer Passenger Air Bag Heads-Up Display Leather Seats Driver Air Bag MP3 Player Bucket Seats TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE 4-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Corvette. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Corvette. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Corvette . ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U155101118
Stock: S-101118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 46,667 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,990$874 Below Market
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with incredibly low miles in excellent condition, ready for a new owner. This gorgeous red Vette is ready to be enjoyed for the summer season! Exceptional condition inside and out this one is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. Gorgeous wheels and tires. The beige leather interior shows in like new condition. We look forward to showing you this stunning Vette! Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties with nationwide coverage! www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U455101808
Stock: 1B01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,664
Penske Chevrolet of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ricochet Silver Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Corvette RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI LS2 Odometer is 37660 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle''s unrepaired recalls by VIN at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U655120652
Stock: P14628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 43,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,949$854 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Preferred Equipment Group Sound System With Navigation Wheels; Polished; 5-Spoke Aluminum; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm); Front And 19" X 10.0" (48.3 Cm X 25.4 Cm); Rear Roof Panel; Removable; 1-Piece; Transparent Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Heads-Up Display Air Bags; Frontal And Side Impact; Driver And Front Passenger Axle; 3.42 Ratio; Limited Slip Engine; 6.0L Ls2 V8 Sfi Head-Up Display Highwear Nuance Leather Seat Trim Homelink Transmitter Memory Package Seats; Front Sport Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Solid Paint Transmission; 6-Speed Manual; Short-Throw This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence. Every AutoNation vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. We preform a certified safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U355113156
Stock: 55113156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 62,460 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,313$1,837 Below Market
Beyer Ford - Morristown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34U955135426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,989 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,993$617 Below Market
Guaranty Chevrolet in Orange County, CA - Santa Ana / California
AWESOME VALUE! 2005 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE! BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. 1SB TRIM. HEADS UP DISPLAY. Z51 SUSPENSION PACKAGE. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. POWER TOP. THE PREVIOUS OWNER WAS THE ORIGINAL OWNER OF THE VEHICLE AND WITH 60,000 MILES IT DEFINITELY SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34U455129775
Stock: 00000100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
Botnick Chevrolet - Binghamton / New York
This car is being shown exactly as it was when traded in! We haven't reconditioned this vehicle yet so you're able to look at it in the raw. It's a clean Carfax Convertible with the 1SB package and the Z51 model. It's rare to find one with such low miles in the 6 speed manual so if you've looked for the car don't delay because we just don't see them like this very often. The color is Monterey Red with Ebony leather and a Black top. If you're at all interested don't wait on this one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY34UX55136651
Stock: 44602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,081 miles
$16,900
Suttle Buick GMC - Newport News / Virginia
2005 Chevrolet Corvette Black LEATHER, NAVIGATION / GPS, LOCAL TRADE, 2D Coupe, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Proudly serving Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Pungo, Bay Island, Hampton, Newport News, Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Smithfield, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Toano, Windsor, Franklin, Salem, Princess Anne, Tabb, Rushmere, Rescue, Poquoson, Grafton, Gloucester, Richmond and all of greater Virginia since 1902.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY24U755128713
Stock: 422571A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
