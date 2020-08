Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 12,821 Miles! Delivers 28 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chevrolet Corvette delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/346 engine powering this Manual transmission. Z06 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, WHEELS, Z06-SPECIFIC, 5-SPOKE, ALUMINUM, 17" x 9.5" (43.2 CM x 24.1 CM), FRONT AND 18" x 10.5" (45.7 CM x 26.7 CM), REAR (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, Z06-SPECIFIC (STD).* This Chevrolet Corvette Features the Following Options *SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, FRONT Z06-SPECIFIC BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES includes dual density seatback, back angle adjustment (STD), MOLDINGS, BODYSIDE, BODY-COLOR, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, HIGHWEAR NUANCE LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), EXTRA COST PAINT, Engine, 5.7L LS6 V8 SFI (405 HP [302.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 400 lb.-ft. [540.0 N-m] @ 4800 rpm (STD), Wipers, intermittent, front, Windows, power, includes driver and passenger express-down, Wheels, Z06-specific, 5-spoke, aluminum 17" x 9.5" (43.2 cm x 24.1 cm), front and 18" x 10.5" (45.7 cm x 26.7 cm), rear.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008 to claim your Chevrolet Corvette!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Heads up display, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY12S745127877

Stock: D201538B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020