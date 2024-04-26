Skip to main content

2025 Chevy Equinox Slides in Under $30,000

All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on all trims

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ front
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
  • The 2025 Equinox starts at $29,995 including destination.
  • The new entry-level LT is more expensive than last year's base LS, but cheaper than the old LT.
  • Chevy's new, off-road-ish Activ costs $36,395 with AWD.

Chevy just announced pricing for the redesigned 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, and even though it includes enhancements and more standard features than last year's model, buyers will actually pay less for all the extra goodies.

True, at $29,995 including destination, the new entry-level Equinox is more expensive than the base 2024 model. But the 2025 Equinox starts at the LT trim level, which is one step up from 2024's introductory LS version.

In an apples-to-apples comparison, the front-wheel-drive 2025 Equinox LT starts at $29,995 compared to the 2024 Equinox LT's $30,890. Opt for all-wheel drive, and the price differential shrinks — a result of AWD adding $2,000 to the price of a 2025 Equinox, compared to last year's $1,600 upcharge.

From there, the lineup splits into two branching paths that start at the same price — $34,395. The sport-themed RS is more expensive than its predecessor ($32,345) but comes with upgrades like synthetic leather upholstery and red and blue stitching throughout the cabin.

Off-road-themed trims are the new hotness in the small SUV category, and Chevy is following suit with the Equinox Activ. Starting at the same price as the 2025 RS, the Activ goes a different route with all-terrain tires, a faux-suede interior and blacked-out styling elements. There's no equivalent in the 2024 lineup, as Chevy axed the relatively luxurious Premier trim

While we're not fans of the price increases on the upper trims, the entry-level model is competitive in its class. A 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE costs $30,025 and a Honda CR-V starts at $30,850. On the other hand, the 2024 Hyundai Tuscon SE is cheaper still at $28,875.

Edmunds says

The 2025 Equinox's starting trim is more expensive than last year's model, but a trim-to-trim comparison shows that the new LT is less expensive than the old version. The upper trims are more expensive than last year, but new features help make the price changes sting a little less.

