2025 Chevy Equinox Slides in Under $30,000

Chevy just announced pricing for the redesigned 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, and even though it includes enhancements and more standard features than last year's model, buyers will actually pay less for all the extra goodies.

True, at $29,995 including destination, the new entry-level Equinox is more expensive than the base 2024 model. But the 2025 Equinox starts at the LT trim level, which is one step up from 2024's introductory LS version.

In an apples-to-apples comparison, the front-wheel-drive 2025 Equinox LT starts at $29,995 compared to the 2024 Equinox LT's $30,890. Opt for all-wheel drive, and the price differential shrinks — a result of AWD adding $2,000 to the price of a 2025 Equinox, compared to last year's $1,600 upcharge.

From there, the lineup splits into two branching paths that start at the same price — $34,395. The sport-themed RS is more expensive than its predecessor ($32,345) but comes with upgrades like synthetic leather upholstery and red and blue stitching throughout the cabin.

Off-road-themed trims are the new hotness in the small SUV category, and Chevy is following suit with the Equinox Activ. Starting at the same price as the 2025 RS, the Activ goes a different route with all-terrain tires, a faux-suede interior and blacked-out styling elements. There's no equivalent in the 2024 lineup, as Chevy axed the relatively luxurious Premier trim

While we're not fans of the price increases on the upper trims, the entry-level model is competitive in its class. A 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE costs $30,025 and a Honda CR-V starts at $30,850. On the other hand, the 2024 Hyundai Tuscon SE is cheaper still at $28,875.