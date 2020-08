Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois

Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2002 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible 5.7L V8. Manual transmission. ONLY 51,000 ACTUAL MILES. Clean Car-fax! Great running Vette with tons of power. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, chrome alloy wheels, power seats, cd, am/fm radio, Kenwood deck, cruise control, power windows and locks, and more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Stability Control, Heads up display, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY32G025120211

Stock: 20720

Certified Pre-Owned: No