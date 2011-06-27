  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(234)
2005 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Performance on par with the world's best sports cars, daily-driver livability, precision build quality, a performance bargain when compared to cars of similar capabilities.
  • Interior still doesn't look like it belongs in a car of this caliber.
List Price
$22,989
Edmunds' Expert Review

The latest Corvette is a world-class performance machine that successfully blends excellent build quality and ergonomics with sexy styling and tremendous value for the dollar.

2005 Highlights

A thoroughly redesigned Corvette debuts this year. Although the basic chassis is based on the previous model, the new Vette shows notable improvement in its performance, features and refinement.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(93%)
4(6%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
234 reviews
234 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More than you can imagine
jerry,08/11/2009
This is the only car on the planet that you can : drive all day, do a 12 second quarter mile, put on a road course and go 185 mph, gets 25 mpg city/country, top down then put on a tux and take your wife dancing, all in the same day in the same car. This is the greatest car ever built for the money and it is unlikely that it will ever be equaled again. If you don't love this car, you are not human.
Do it now.....
CAC6Fan,01/13/2010
If you've been waiting to buy one of these, do it now. The new C7 version will probably be smaller (maybe even a V6?), probably have less HP and will be a completely different vehicle. This car is a screamer. It will literally "snap" your head back with its' acceleration. Roadabilitly is sharp, handling is precise and once you get on the fwy. mileage is more than acceptable (22mpg). The runflat GY tires make the ride a little stiff but you can replace those. All the other option packages are nice. Maintenance is a bit more cumbersome and expensive (needs synthetic oil and a special filter) but manageable. This car can be used as an every-day driver.
Love it, but have some faults
Lee Jameson,07/31/2006
I love my Vette. It gets great fuel mileage, but cranks too. I did have issues and had to go to Better Business Bureau to resolve. Sound system/clock faults. heads up display distorted ,back glass distorted. Putting that aside, this car is a gas, and I will never sell or trade it. None of the faults ,by BBB findings could be corrected, but I'll never give her up!
Go ahead, buy one!
CA C6 Fan,12/19/2007
One of the finest vehicles I have ever owned. Blindingly fast, comfortable to drive every day and immediately recognizable. It drives like a commuter (overall 22 mpg - from 400 HP???) and performs like an exotic. Mine is silver (exterior) and black leather (interior). Loaded with all the goodies (you've got to get the Z51 handling pkg & the Bose stereo). Have had it for about 6 months/5K miles and it has been extremely reliable. I did purchase a GM/Vette extended warranty, just in case (got a great deal on it too). I have the automatic (5spd) and the only thing I would have done differently would have been to get the 6 spd. manual.
See all 234 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Corvette
More About This Model

What a daunting task, redesigning the Corvette — a true American legend. Millions of rabid and critical fans, eager to see what you've come up with, ready to judge it with the utmost harshness. No amount of marketing hype or fat rebates will get you out of this one if you screw it up. And simply creating a great performance car just won't cut it — this thing has to perform just as well on the street as it does at the track. It has to be luxuriously comfortable, easy to drive, wickedly fast and up to its competitors' standards of quality and refinement.

The Corvette was last redesigned in 1997, and designated the C5, which stands for Corvette, fifth-generation. The C5 was a radical departure from the C4, which had been around since 1984. A success, the C5, but not perfect. It was fraught with squeaks and rattles, so-so ergonomics and a clunky shifter that was more Chevette than Corvette. Rather than start over with a clean slate, the engineers wanted to take the best of the C5 and create a car that does more things well than any other performance car. They set about infusing massive amounts of refinement and performance, while also addressing every single imperfection they could find. At first glance, the C6 appears to be little more than a styling refresh. Dig deeper, though, and one quickly realizes that the C6 is much more.

Blah, blah, blah, you say. Bottom line, is it still a chick magnet? We must honestly say that yes, the latest Vette is still a chick (and guy) magnet. The C6 looks muscular and classy at the same time, without seeming overwrought. The convertible, in particular, is downright sexy. Exposed headlamps, not seen on a Corvette since 1962, combine with a lean grille to create a distinctive "face." The jury's still out on the new headlamps, though. The look is a slight bit fussy to our eyes. The back end looks like a C5 rump after careful liposuction. The new look is tight, but we can't help but wonder why Chevy didn't follow the latest trend toward "retro" style, and bring back more styling cues from the past.

Pure joy resides under the C6's hood. The new 6.0-liter LS-2 V8 powers the new Vette, and sweet it is. We're talking 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Now, big numbers can do big things, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that this is one fast car. According to Chevrolet, zero to 60 mph happens in an adrenaline-rush of 4.2 seconds, and if you keep yer foot in it, you'll soon see a top speed of 186 mph. The sound of the engine is very "big-block" with a distinctive roar that builds progressively, and the deep exhaust note is pulse-quickening without being obnoxious. Power delivery is silky-smooth, and amazingly linear. The optional automatic transmission is a willing player, and well programmed to provide firm and timely shifts. The standard six-speed manual, however, is the big shocker here. The clutch is smoother and lighter, and the shift feel is — dare we say — "Miata-like" in its snick-snick shift quality. Even the shift knob is perfectly shaped. The overall visceral impression is uniquely American, quite addictive and just plain hot.

OK, so she's fast. There's gotta be a catch, and it's probably in the handling department. Sorry, the Chevy folks did their homework here, too. Out on the track, the C6 is downright thrilling. Most telling, however, is how easy it is to pilot at speed. The traction and stability control systems have been carefully programmed to extend a very gentle helping hand, and only when truly necessary. The chassis successfully rides that fine line between capable and forgiving, and makes for a fun companion regardless of your skill level. The steering doesn't have quite the intimate feel of some of the Corvette's competitors, but most drivers will never find fault with it.

Three suspension setups are available, and it's important to note that not one single suspension part was carried over from the C5. The standard setup provides an amazingly comfortable and controlled ride, while also retaining precise handling abilities. The optional F55 Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension is able to detect road surfaces and adjust the shock damping rates almost instantly. The result is an even more comfortable ride than the base suspension, and better control during aggressive maneuvers. The Z51 package is your ticket to "Z06-like" performance. This package includes more aggressive dampers and springs, larger stabilizer bars, shorter transmission gearing and larger cross-drilled brake rotors. Though each package feels distinctly different, all three still provide amazingly good ride quality. Even in Z51 form, the Vette would make a perfectly acceptable daily driver.

Luckily, there's more to the C6 than a big engine, slick suspension and pretty face. The interior is better — shockingly so. Everything from materials quality to overall ergonomics is vastly improved. The seats provide great support while also remaining supremely cushy for the tushy. There's plenty of headroom, which helps the cockpit feel open and airy. The straightforward climate control setup is one of the best we've ever seen — and light-years ahead of anything else in the General's parts bin. Likewise, the optional touchscreen navigation system is a cinch to operate. The gauge cluster is a veritable work of art with dials that appear to float before you. Our only gripe with the cockpit is with the button clusters that flank the aforementioned gauges. They're almost totally hidden by the steering wheel rim, and not exactly lined up with it, either. Thankfully, these buttons control rarely used functions, such as head-up display adjustments and the trip computer.

The standard removable top is — and you may want to make sure you're sitting down for this — easy to remove and install, and can be handled by one person. Gone are the days of erector-set tools and ill-fitting connectors. Even the top storage brackets in the rear hatch were carefully engineered to keep a firm — and quiet — grasp of the stowed top. The doors click shut with a firm solidity, and the ride is much quieter than before, with nary a squeak or rattle to be heard.

Whether you're sitting at a traffic signal, or kissing the apex of a curve on a deserted back road, the new Corvette just feels right. The handling is spot-on, the powertrain is smooth and scary-fast, the look is classy and the ergonomics are top-notch. Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the new Corvette is that the base price is actually less than last year's. The team charged with creating the C6 mixed good 'ol American ingenuity and tenacity with a heartfelt respect for a legend. The result is a world-class automobile worthy of the name Corvette.

Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $20,491 and$26,000 with odometer readings between 38348 and74295 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2005 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,491 and mileage as low as 38348 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,624.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,462.

