  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(117)
Appraise this car

2006 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Performance on par with the world's best sports cars, daily-driver livability, precision build quality, a performance bargain when compared to cars of similar capabilities.
  • Interior still doesn't look like it belongs in a car of this caliber.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$32,999
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette is a world-class performance machine that successfully blends excellent build quality and ergonomics with sexy styling and tremendous value for the dollar.

Vehicle overview

Debuting in 1953 at the General Motors Motorama in New York City, the Chevrolet Corvette has become one of the longest-running automotive nameplates in history. Although the beautifully styled original '53 was hardly a sports car with its modest six-cylinder engine and two-speed automatic, subsequent models slowly refined the Chevy Corvette into America's premier sports car.

The 1956 model featured revised bodywork and much improved handling thanks to legendary engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, but it wasn't until the 1963 "Sting Ray" Corvette that it attained true sports car status. The 1970s weren't particularly kind to the Chevy Corvette because of tougher emissions requirements and fuel economy concerns. Improvement finally arrived in 1984. With its sleek, modern design and a fully removable targa top, the C4 (Corvette fourth generation) was a well-rounded performer, despite some initial problems with its "Cross-Fire" fuel injection system and bone-jarring suspension. A convertible version debuted in '86, while an ultrahigh-performance ZR-1 bowed in 1990. With 375 horsepower, the ZR-1 was one of the fastest cars in the world at the time.

In 1997, Chevrolet introduced the fifth-generation Corvette coupe to rave reviews. Stylistically, the C5 wasn't radical, but when it came to performance and refinement, there was no comparison. The standard LS-1 engine in '97 produced 345 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque. A one-piece, hydroformed frame made it stiffer and more capable in the corners than any Corvette before it, and it even had a sizable luggage area beneath the rear hatch. A convertible model debuted a year later, followed by a non-targa roofed hardtop a year after that. Even bigger news came in 2001 when the high-performance Z06 model was reborn (the name originates from an option package on second-generation Corvettes) for enthusiasts willing to sacrifice a little ride quality for all-out performance.

The Chevrolet Corvette was redesigned once again for 2005 and thus designated the C6. Underhood lies a 400-hp LS-2 V8 mated to a standard six-speed manual tranny. The C6 has exposed headlamps -- a design feature not seen on a Vette since 1962. Three suspension levels are available, including a setup with Magnetic Ride Control and a Z51 package with upgraded brakes, suspension components and transmission gearing. Ride and handling are exceptional, regardless of which suspension package you choose. A convertible model is also available, and can be equipped with a slick power top. The legendary Z06 returns for 2006, boasting a 7.0-liter V8 that cranks out 505 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A myriad of performance-minded revisions grace the suspension and braking systems, and even the exterior styling gets a few tweaks. Whichever model you choose, the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette is a thrilling performance machine that offers levels of refinement and value right up there with the very best in its class.

2006 Chevrolet Corvette models

The composite-bodied Chevy Corvette comes in two forms: coupe (technically a hatchback) and convertible. The coupe features a removable roof panel for open-air cruising, though true wind-in-the-hair types will want to opt for the soft-top convertible. The coupe and convertible come well equipped with items such as xenon headlamps, leather seating and a removable roof panel. Notable options include the Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a Z51 performance handling package and a DVD-based navigation system. Coupes can be equipped with a transparent roof panel, or both the standard solid panel and the transparent panel. A versatile head-up display is available, along with driver-seat memory, a seven-speaker Bose audio system and automatic climate control. The Z06 maintains most of the regular Corvette coupe's features but gains a lightweight aluminum frame, wider wheels and tires, a more stiffly tuned suspension, better brakes and special seats.

2006 Highlights

Changes for the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette include a new six-speed automatic transmission, a smaller-diameter three-spoke steering wheel, a new automatic passenger-detecting sensor for the front-passenger airbag and XM Satellite Radio for the premium Bose audio system. For performance fanatics, there's also the new 505-horsepower Z06 model.

Performance & mpg

Base coupe and convertible Corvettes come with a 6.0-liter LS-2 V8, rated at 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The Z06 boasts a stunning 505 hp and 470 lb-ft from its 7.0-liter V8. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the board, while a new six-speed automatic is a no-charge option for the base coupe and convertible. To help rein in the power on slippery surfaces, traction and stability control (Active Handling System) are standard equipment.

Safety

Four-wheel ventilated, antilock disc brakes are standard. Side-impact airbags are optional, but head curtain airbags are not available. The Vette features an Active Handling System (AHS) that can sense a loss of control and apply individual brakes or cut power to help maintain stability. This system has been well programmed to provide noninvasive assistance, and a performance driving mode gives the driver even more control at the track -- while maintaining a safety net.

Driving

Endless power from either snarling V8 combined with a tight suspension results in a sports car that never ceases to put a smile on your face. All three of the suspension packages deliver a compliant ride along with white-knuckled handling abilities. The 2006 Chevy Corvette is a comfortable touring car, as well as a world-class performance machine. The Z06 version is an unforgettable monster on the street.

Interior

With plenty of Chevrolet Corvette reviews stating that the previous generation's interior was not up to the standards of the rest of the car, the new car's designers made the fitment of a better interior a top priority. In some ways, they succeeded. The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette interior is indeed better in terms of material quality, and it has cupholders you can actually use. The gauges are great and the optional DVD navigation system is a nice upgrade, too. But compared to European sports cars, the Vette's interior quality and seat comfort are still a step behind.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(90%)
4(8%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
117 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Buy! New or Used!
TK,04/26/2010
Bought a 2006 C6 Convertible used with 45k miles. Love driving this car more and more every time I take her out. Acceleration is very strong and handling is great. The power of this car should be respected but at the same time it is a wonderful daily driver that does not jerk you around. Ride quality is much better than expected but I can do without the noise from the Navigation system; it sounds like a DVD / CD is constantly adjusting. Great over all value!
Retired and in heaven!
FSTOLMAN,07/20/2008
I've owned a couple of Corvettes years ago and I enjoyed them. I'm retired now and couldn't avoid purchasing a two year old 2006 Z06 with 3,600 miles. Even my wonderful wife was so mezmerized with this car, she said buy it! The car is perfect and I am totally amazed with how great this Z06 is. Great looks, great power, fantastic handling and performance. I don't need to quote the stats. The car is a thrill every time I get behind the wheel. When I just look at it in my garage, I feel like I am in heaven.
Power for the Daily Drive
deacon,04/26/2008
Car has had no problems other than the removable roof panel that GM replaced at no charge. The car gets abour 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the freeway with comfort, power, and style. It has handled the dust and heat of the Arizona summers (the A?C works very quickly even in 110 degrees). Great daily driver.
My honest opinion of this car
nomorefords,01/10/2010
I've owned this car for 4 months now and I'm very happy with this car.The power of the LS2 brings tears to my eyes.A definite eye catcher on the roads.Has many options that other performance cars just don't have.I have the fully loaded LT3 pkg w/select ride 6spd paddleshift.With the select ride switched between tour/sport it really doesn't fell any different.The heated seats are never used because the climate controls work so good.The bose system sounds so good and I'm very happy with the center control lay out. If I were to purchase another corvette I would get a 6spd manual transmission,opt out of the select ride and heated seats.
See all 117 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
More About This Model

You know, there's just no way it's a coincidence. Dave Hill, Chevrolet's chief engineer for the Corvette, can wax engineering all he wants about optimum bore size, combustion efficiency and maximizing fuel economy, but the real reason the new 2006 Corvette Z06's LS7 engine displaces 7.0 liters is that it translates into exactly 427 cubic inches, a magic number in Corvette lore.

And while the new engine may not have the reputed 550 horsepower the legendary L88 had (though it was rated at a measly 430 hp to "fool" insurance companies), there's no doubt this is the very fastest Corvette ever. Let's give Chevy's official Z06 performance numbers a review, in order of absolute incredulity: 198 miles per hour, 3.7 seconds to 60 mph, 505 horsepower and 16/26 miles per gallon in the city/highway, which allows Chevrolet to claim that it's the only car with more than 400 hp to avoid the federal gas-guzzler tax.

Developed alongside the C6R racecar, the new LS7 engine's bits read like a what's-what of racecar technology. Based on the Chevy's much heralded small-block V8, the 7.0L boasts a dry-sump lubrication system, CNC-ported aluminum cylinder heads, a forged-steel crankshaft and sodium-filled (for cooling) exhaust valves.

The result of all this hot-rodding trickery, besides those 505 horses, is a whopping 470 pound-feet of torque. It also allows GM to claim a very Ferrari-like 6.2-pound-per-horsepower power-to-weight ratio.

The Z06's acceleration is also up to comparison to the finest from Maranello. Virginia's International Raceway (VIR) has a few straightaways to take advantage of the Z06's incredible turn of speed which, thanks to extensive use of magnesium and the conversion of the entire frame to aluminum (steel is used in the base coupe and convertible) is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Those aluminum and magnesium bits result in a curb weight of 3,132 pounds, 47 pounds less than the base Corvette coupe and 67 less than Ferrari's F430. That light weight also helps explain why the damn thing accelerated so hard out of VIR's pit row, and why it can compete with the best exotic sports cars in the world.

Keeping your foot in it really awakens the beast within, and the Corvette begins making all manner of Le Mans-type exhaust rumble thanks to a new valve in the muffler that basically turns the system into a 3-inch straight pipe. It's certainly a more exciting exhaust note than the "pffft" that exits most tailpipes.

And while the short-throw six-speed manual gearbox is generally slick-shifting, I did miss at least a couple of 2nd-to-3rd upshifts, not exactly the best state of affairs when you're entering a set of "S" turns at speed. On the other hand, I was abusing the shifter mightily on the track and had no such problems on the street.

VIR's 17 corners are equally divided between high- and low-speed, off- and on-camber, flat and undulating and more than a few have blind apexes. In other words, it's downright diabolical. The Z06 tames every bend on the course. The huge tires (275/35ZR18 front and 325/30ZR19 rear Goodyear Eagle F1 S/C performance run-flats) generate enough grip for a claimed astronomical 1.04g lateral-grip rating. Depending on your internal fortitude, that's either enough for some genuinely racecar-like cornering, or too much — threatening lightheadedness and/or blackouts.

Despite those huge tires, however, the steering remains light and precise. Credit the Z06's extensive weight-reduction processes, including carbon-fiber fenders and floor panels, a magnesium roof and that aforementioned aluminum spaceframe. Combined with Chevrolet's world-class traction control system, complete with an upgraded version of its vaunted "Competition Mode," the Z06 is that magical combination of competition quick and Sunday-gone-to-meeting easy to drive. Competition Mode is the best electronic "traction nanny" in the business, allowing you to steer around corners using the throttle yet preventing the consequences of overenthusiastic unleashing of those 505 horses. It's an amazing system, and it makes the new Z06 a powerful weapon for track-day duty.

While still on the object of performance, it's worth noting that this Vette finally has some brakes equal to its penchant for velocity. Up front is a pair of six-piston brake calipers, each piston with its own individual brake pad for more consistent performance and better brake feel. Even after repeated late braking from 150-plus mph into a low-speed hairpin, they showed no sign of fading. What's even more important to potential Corvette ownership, especially since Chevrolet is GM's everyman car division, is versatility and attainability. As for the former, this new breathed-on engine is actually more civilized than those that have gone before. The ride isn't as harsh as Corvettes of old and the interior, while not quite state-of-the-art, is at least modern and well executed.

As for attainability, the '06's MSRP of $65,800, while hardly cheap, is less than a half and even a third the price of many of the exotics it competes with. In fact, consider this: The 2006 Z06 is lighter than the hyperexotic Ferrari F430, is 2 miles per hour faster (198 versus 196), and is about a quarter of a second quicker to 60 miles per hour. And, of course, costs about a three-bedroom, two-bathroom-townhouse (at least in Tennessee) less than the prancing stallion from Italy.

No more excuses are needed. No "not bad for the money" backhanded compliments. The 2006 Corvette Z06 can go head-to-head with any sports car in the world.

Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M), and Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $21,990 and$32,999 with odometer readings between 5856 and73948 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $37,989 and$37,989 with odometer readings between 9479 and9479 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2006 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,990 and mileage as low as 5856 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,041.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,186.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,040.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,175.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles