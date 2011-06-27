  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

ZR-1's brakes trickle down to base models. Front fenders get revised gills. Only 448 ZR-1s produced in 1995.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great ride
smit60,05/04/2012
I have been looking for a long time in buying a corvette.I found a 95 coupe that was everything i was looking for.Every one loves the look of the. the ride is nice and easy to get use to driving.anyone would be happy to have 95 corvette.
seat of the pants
sc2222,11/02/2015
2dr Coupe
The most dependable ..harsh.. trouble free.. powerful..needy..give me ..take me. solid and firm ...41"high low to the ground ..driven by your limits and short of this chassis expectations...auto you will ever try to drive. eats 911's for lunch ...on mine, 104000 miles the last of the original smallblocks. no on knows the limits of this LT1 longevity.
1995 Corvette- Wow!
bouttime,06/14/2013
My Torch Red 1995 corvette is the best car I have ever owned. This car is 18 years old, but it's styling is timeless. Many people ask "Is it new?". This car has modern technology and comforts, old school muscle car feel and performance, and I sincerely believe it is the best style corvette ever built. If you can find a low mileage C4 corvette, treat yourself. You will NEVER find a car this amazing for the money.
Love it more every time I drive it
Chick,03/15/2010
I waited 50 years for my Corvette. Found this one with only 10K miles on it. Virtually a brand-new 15 year old car but drives and rides like a true GT. Mine has the sport seats and the glass roof so it's always entertaining, feels like an F-16 on takeoff. If you're seriously considering a Corvette, any Corvette, buy it. Fast, smooth, and beautiful - these cars are a screaming bargain. You will not be disappointed. The C5 is probably a better car and the C6 my neighbor owns is like your own personal amusement park, but my C4 does everything I want. I bought this car thinking I'd keep it for 6 months to a year. Now I think I'll keep it forever.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, 2dr Coupe, and ZR1 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette?

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

