  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2011 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Tremendous acceleration
  • glorious mechanical soundtrack
  • handles like a sports car yet comfortable
  • large trunk.
  • Not as agile as some of its competitors
  • old-fashioned interior
  • Z06 and ZR1 models lack styling distinction.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$32,695 - $34,989
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to performance, the base model of the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's best bargains. The Corvette Z06 has one of the world's best engines, while the ZR1 is one of the world's best sports cars, period. The Corvette's only disappointment is an interior that doesn't live up to the rest of the car.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is pretty much the automotive equivalent of a summer action movie. Lots of noise, lots of action, lots of sexy bodywork, but not all that sophisticated in terms of plot. For some, this could be enough to head over to the local art cinema for something German with English subtitles. But for us, the Corvette still represents great automotive fun, even with the big explosions and silly dialogue.

Naturally, the Corvette's special effects are directly related to what's under the hood. Even the base coupe and convertible come with a thumping 6.2-liter V8 good for 430 horsepower. From here you can move up to the Z06, which is the racetrack-oriented model that gains a 7.0-liter V8 cranking out 505 hp. Then there's the ZR1, which sees your Rambo and raises him by a Terminator, because it has a supercharged V8 that flexes its biceps to the tune of 638 hp.

The current-generation Corvette (it debuted in 2005) is getting a bit familiar, but Chevy has been doing its best to keep this sports car fresh. Last year it introduced the Grand Sport, which created an intermediate step between the base Corvette and the Z06. This time around, Chevy has come up with a new package to fill the gap between the Z06 and ZR1. Basically, selecting the Ultimate Performance package (commonly referred to as the Z07 package) for your Z06 gets you the ZR1's trick adaptive suspension and grippier Michelin tires. It's a move of which we wholly approve, since the result represents the Corvette at its best when it comes to handling, yet the package is also priced with some sense of affordability.

Unfortunately the Corvette's underlying weaknesses still remain, the most notable one being its ho-hum interior, which gets more disappointing the higher up the 'Vette food chain you go. And if you do indeed prefer your cars with more sophistication, this leaves the door open for other choices like the 2011 BMW M3, 2011 Nissan GT-R and the 2011 Porsche 911. On the cheaper end, the 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 is a very worthy competitor to a base Corvette. At the end of the day, though, America loves its summer action movies, and that puts the Corvette in a very good place indeed.

2011 Chevrolet Corvette models

The 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is available as a coupe with a removable roof panel, a fixed-roof coupe or a convertible. Trim levels include the base Corvette, Grand Sport (GS), Z06 and ZR1. The fixed-roof body style is exclusive to the Z06 and ZR1.

Standard on the base (1LT) coupe and convertible are 18-inch front cast-aluminum wheels and 19-inch rears, xenon headlamps, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, OnStar, leather seating, a six-way power driver seat, a manual tilt steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control. The standard seven-speaker audio system includes a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, steering-wheel-mounted controls and an auxiliary audio jack.

The 2LT Package adds Bluetooth and power, leather-upholstered sport seats with power-adjustable lumbar support and supportive side bolsters. The convertible gets a power-operated top with the 2LT package. More equipment can be found on the 3LT, including a head-up display, a power telescoping steering column with manual tilting, heated seats, driver memory settings and a Bose audio system. The top-level Corvette 4LT is similar to the 3LT but adds an exclusive two-tone leather interior (with leather covering the dash top, the console storage cover and the more thickly padded armrests).

The GS is available as a coupe or convertible with the same four equipment packages and then adds a sport-tuned suspension, vents in the front fenders, appearance stripes on the front fenders, wider front and rear fenders, a front splitter and rear wing, unique alloy wheels, upgraded brakes and tires, specific manual-transmission gear ratios and a specific rear axle ratio on automatic-equipped models.

The coupe-only Z06 largely mirrors the base and GS models in terms of feature availability, but gains a race-inspired 7.0-liter V8, the more muscular rear fenders and other bodywork, a lighter frame and body panels, a stiffer suspension, big brakes and special seats.

The top-of-the line ZR1 boasts a supercharged V8, even larger wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), special tires, carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive dampers and additional lightweight body panels that include a carbon-fiber roof panel and a carbon-fiber hood with a clear polycarbonate window that reveals the engine's intercooler.

New this year is the Ultimate Performance package for the Z06 that adds the ZR1's adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes, wheels and tires. Further ZR1 imitation comes from the Z06's Carbon Fiber package, which adds most of the ZR1's lightweight panels.

Major stand-alone options include (depending on the model) a navigation system, transparent roof panel for the coupe, two-tone interior, six-disc CD changer (not available with navigation), dual-mode exhaust system and different wheels. For base and GS Corvettes, there is also an optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension that automatically adjusts the firmness of the damping according to the way the car is being driven.

2011 Highlights

For 2011 the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is now available with a new Ultimate Performance option package ("Z07"), which incorporates the Corvette ZR1's adaptive suspension and wheel-and-tire fitment. A Carbon Fiber package is also new for the Z06 that adds the lightweight bodywork pieces of the ZR1. Other notable changes this year include upgraded tires for the Z06; option package for the Corvette Grand Sport that combines Z06 tires with ZR1's Magnetic Ride Control suspension; and the addition of a USB port and auxiliary audio jack for the navigation system. Finally, the Corvette Engine Build Experience option allows a Z06 or ZR1 buyer to help assemble the car's engine at the GM facility in Wixom, Michigan.

Performance & mpg

Both the base and GS feature a 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 430 hp and 424 pound-feet of torque. The optional dual-mode exhaust adds another 6 hp and 4 lb-ft. The Z06 boasts an exotic-class 505 hp and 470 lb-ft from its 7.0-liter V8, while the ZR1 has an otherworldly 638 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque pumping from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. All 2011 Chevrolet Corvettes have a six-speed manual gearbox with launch control as standard, while a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters is a no-cost option for the base and GS models.

Regardless of which Corvette you choose, you'll get stunning performance. In our testing, a base coupe went from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The Z06 will knock that down to 3.9 seconds. The ZR1 isn't much quicker to 60 mph with a run of 3.8 seconds due to traction limitations, but it's capable of a much quicker time in the quarter-mile.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at a laudable 16 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for a manual-transmission Corvette. Opting for the automatic drops these numbers by 1 mpg. The Z06 checks in at 15/24/18 mpg, and the ZR1 garners a still-respectable 14/20/16 rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and side airbags are standard. Side curtain airbags are not available.

The Corvette's special "Active Handling" stability control system has been tuned to engage in a soft, noninvasive way that doesn't panic you. The Corvette's stability control also includes a Competition mode that gives the expert driver more leeway for aggressive dynamics while still maintaining an effective safety net. The ZR1 gets the even more sophisticated Performance Traction Management system.

Driving

No question here: The 2011 Chevrolet Corvette can bring the heat. The base car is extremely fast: the Z06, terrifyingly so. As for the ZR1, any car whose speed at the end of the quarter-mile approaches 130 mph is just in a different league -- the ballyhooed Nissan GT-R trails the ZR1 by a full 10 mph here. Top to bottom, the Corvette stable has enough broad-shouldered eight-cylinder force to satisfy even the most depraved speed fiend. Nor does this hamper drivability, as all Corvette models are pretty easy and comfortable to drive around town.

Compared to a car like the M3, the Corvette's steering can indeed seem a bit deficient in terms of communication. Thanks to their upgraded suspensions and tires, though, the ZR1 and Z06 (with the Ultimate Performance package) are noticeably better in this regard. The Vette's brakes are strong and fade-free, especially the available carbon-ceramic binders, and grip from the enormous tires is, well, enormous. However, the Chevy Corvette still feels less nimble than it should when driven on tight, curvy roads.

Interior

The Corvette's interior is certainly functional, and Chevrolet has been offering upgraded interior appointments for a few years now, yet the overall interior quality still leaves something to be desired. Step out of a BMW M3 or a Nissan GT-R and into a 'Vette and you'll likely find the Chevy's trim pieces, controls and steering wheel to be disappointing.

The front seats are comfortable but we still find them flimsy, while the bolsters prove far from supportive during fast driving. While the affordable price of a base Corvette seems to excuse such things, the Z06 and ZR1 play in a more demanding market. On the bright side, the Vette's large gauges and remarkable cargo capacity (22 cubic feet in coupes and 11 cubes in the convertible) make it a sports car that's easy to live with on a day-to-day basis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grand Sport
Daniel Cuillier,01/15/2017
GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
Great acceleration and handling. I get many compliments. I am 6 foot 3 inch and weigh about 275 and I am still comfortable driving for several hours at a time. Car has been very reliable thus far. Tires wore out at 13000 is the only negative I have. Navigation is also not up to today's standards. Took it out on the track were it performed extremely well against M3s Audi S5 and 8s along with Mustangs GT and others. The only cars that were more capable then my GS were the new Z06s.
Great Buy - 2011 GS
c6_2011,01/15/2011
This car is everything you would expect from Corvette and a sports car. From the acceleration and handling to the sound of the engine. The fit and finish are very solid and have come a long way from other GM products of the past. This car truly challenges the imports of the same class in all aspects. The GS is really a great value for what you get compared to a lot of other sports cars. Even vs. the other Corvette sub-models, you could spend a lot more for the Z06 or ZR1, for what, maybe 0.3 and 0.6 in 0-60, maybe some handling advantages, but is that really worth the extra money? I would say no. Congratulations to GM and Chevrolet for creating such a wonderful machine.
2011 Coupe Auto Trans
chuckdi,09/06/2013
GM claims top speed of 190 MPH for Coupe. GM warranties drive train for 5 years or 100K miles. Perfect fitting of body. Rides like a Cadillac with soft ride syspension (which I have) or select a ride syspension which is more expensive. 3LT trim is great with head up display, better interior trim and push button retractable seats and steering wheel.
Large, powerful, heavy GT car
smerdyakov,03/19/2014
GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
My car was a 3LT GS with automatic transmission and every option except navigation. It was a pleasant car to drive, but not very exciting. It was so powerful that its acceleration capability was essentially useless in an urban environment - it would have been better suited to a place with wide open roads. Although it was pleasant to drive, its bulk inhibited the fun factor. It well illustrated the maxim that a slow car driven at 9/10ths is more fun than a fast one driven at 6/10ths. More of a GT car than a sports car. As has been said in many places, the seats were quite poor. I had to have the lumbar bag replaced in the driver's seat. after which it was better, but still not good. The main irritation was the front splitter, which was very vulnerable to damage while parking. I would advise against the GS in favor of a base car because of that splitter.
See all 8 reviews of the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
430 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
430 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
638 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
505 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS is priced between $32,695 and$34,989 with odometer readings between 23497 and32545 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,695 and mileage as low as 23497 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2011 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,197.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,329.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,503.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles