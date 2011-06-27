Vehicle overview

The 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is pretty much the automotive equivalent of a summer action movie. Lots of noise, lots of action, lots of sexy bodywork, but not all that sophisticated in terms of plot. For some, this could be enough to head over to the local art cinema for something German with English subtitles. But for us, the Corvette still represents great automotive fun, even with the big explosions and silly dialogue.

Naturally, the Corvette's special effects are directly related to what's under the hood. Even the base coupe and convertible come with a thumping 6.2-liter V8 good for 430 horsepower. From here you can move up to the Z06, which is the racetrack-oriented model that gains a 7.0-liter V8 cranking out 505 hp. Then there's the ZR1, which sees your Rambo and raises him by a Terminator, because it has a supercharged V8 that flexes its biceps to the tune of 638 hp.

The current-generation Corvette (it debuted in 2005) is getting a bit familiar, but Chevy has been doing its best to keep this sports car fresh. Last year it introduced the Grand Sport, which created an intermediate step between the base Corvette and the Z06. This time around, Chevy has come up with a new package to fill the gap between the Z06 and ZR1. Basically, selecting the Ultimate Performance package (commonly referred to as the Z07 package) for your Z06 gets you the ZR1's trick adaptive suspension and grippier Michelin tires. It's a move of which we wholly approve, since the result represents the Corvette at its best when it comes to handling, yet the package is also priced with some sense of affordability.

Unfortunately the Corvette's underlying weaknesses still remain, the most notable one being its ho-hum interior, which gets more disappointing the higher up the 'Vette food chain you go. And if you do indeed prefer your cars with more sophistication, this leaves the door open for other choices like the 2011 BMW M3, 2011 Nissan GT-R and the 2011 Porsche 911. On the cheaper end, the 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 is a very worthy competitor to a base Corvette. At the end of the day, though, America loves its summer action movies, and that puts the Corvette in a very good place indeed.