Buy these cars now!! Before the value jumps through the roof!! Cannot believe I got to the point that I can afford one! I bought mine(pristine and very well documented) with 16k miles on it 4 years ago for $20,500 after years of research(Original owner bought it for $80,000 with the dealer mark up!). It was one of my dream cars when I was 18...and the collector car motto...If it was a big deal when you were 18, it will be hugely sought after, and expensive when you're 50. I bought it when I was 42, because I didn't think I would ever be able to afford it at 50. Now on to the performance. I now have 22,000 miles on it, and a huge smile on my face! It just gets up and gos! It shocks my friends when reving to 7000 rpm and sliding out the rear end going into 2nd(with 315 rear tires)...something to be said about no traction control in 1990! The only downer that I can mention is the same as any car with the flip up headlights. The motors tend to go bad. No big deal. Put me at a stop light against a 1990 Ferrari Testarossa, Porche 911 turbo, or a Lamborghini Countach(not a Diablo, can't beat that $250,000 plus car), and it is an embarrassing race for them. Of course in the years after, Ferrari and Porsche caught up, and passed the Vette, but in 1990, these European exotics that cost twice as much were outdone by a Corvette!

