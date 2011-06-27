  1. Home
1990 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

King-of-the-hill ZR-1 appears with aluminum DOHC 32-valve, 5.7-liter V8 built by Mercury Marine. ZF six-speed transmission is standard on ZR-1, as is blistering performance and ultra-wide rear wheels. ZR-1 is distinguished by unique rear-body work. All Corvettes get a driver airbag and ABS. New dashboard debuts with several analog gauges and a real glovebox. Base Corvettes get five additional horsepower. The radiator is sloped for better cooling. Seventeen-inch alloys are lighter-weight. A 200-watt sound system with cassette or CD player is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

King of the Hill
The HeadMaster,10/10/2015
ZR1 2dr Coupe
BUY ONE.......Yeah, it's a mid-life crisis joke of a car at surface level. But for the money, nothing can compare. A real DOHC V-8, hand built and almost unbreakable. The C4 Vette body and interior are a love-it, or hate-it thing, but the performance is worth it. Unlike most older Vettes, this one still keeps up with current performance cars, and without all those pesky driver aides. Useless car in the rain, the glass top is not pleasant at temps above 95degrees, but otherwise these are wonderful cars. The ride is firm, very firm, so don't expect to drive it daily on potholed roads. HVAC is OK, radio is OK if working (separate amps on each speaker can be a problem). Cargo area is decent sized. I would NOT use this as a daily driver or even long distance cruiser, but for a fun blast through a twisty road, or an occasional track-day, you can't go wrong. They are dirt cheap right now, and its the ONLY Corvette to date with 4-valve per cylinder technology........Best advice I can give, buy a mid-mileage one, something in the 30-60,000 mile range. Too low and nothing will work, too high and it might be worn out........
17 year old Corvette, still fun
inaband,11/20/2007
I have a C5, and I had a chance to buy this 1990, for cheap, could not turn it down, new clutch, great sound, needs detailing, but any C4 is a bargain these days, if you find one buy it. These are still simple enough to work on, except for the electrical issues that are hard to figure out...lucky for me, my car is fine.
2nd Hand Beauty
Bill,09/07/2005
Nice car, good buy for anyone who wants a sports car but doesn't have big money to buy one. Still turns heads.
After 4 years of owning one of my dream cars
thestrawhead,03/19/2016
ZR1 2dr Coupe
Buy these cars now!! Before the value jumps through the roof!! Cannot believe I got to the point that I can afford one! I bought mine(pristine and very well documented) with 16k miles on it 4 years ago for $20,500 after years of research(Original owner bought it for $80,000 with the dealer mark up!). It was one of my dream cars when I was 18...and the collector car motto...If it was a big deal when you were 18, it will be hugely sought after, and expensive when you're 50. I bought it when I was 42, because I didn't think I would ever be able to afford it at 50. Now on to the performance. I now have 22,000 miles on it, and a huge smile on my face! It just gets up and gos! It shocks my friends when reving to 7000 rpm and sliding out the rear end going into 2nd(with 315 rear tires)...something to be said about no traction control in 1990! The only downer that I can mention is the same as any car with the flip up headlights. The motors tend to go bad. No big deal. Put me at a stop light against a 1990 Ferrari Testarossa, Porche 911 turbo, or a Lamborghini Countach(not a Diablo, can't beat that $250,000 plus car), and it is an embarrassing race for them. Of course in the years after, Ferrari and Porsche caught up, and passed the Vette, but in 1990, these European exotics that cost twice as much were outdone by a Corvette!
See all 15 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Hatchback, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, ZR1 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.

