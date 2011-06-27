Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
The Best of The Best
I'm exceptionally a lucky Vette lover to presently own both the ZO6 and a new 2010 ZR1. Both have there own personality, but, the ZR1 is everything...and even more then what you have read about. It is so amazingly fast, responsive and still rides so smoothly and very pleasant and gentile in city traffic. While you read so much criticism about the inferiority of the interior compared to other supercars, you still have to keep in mind that the extra 75K$ to 100K$ difference buys another Z06 (which I did). Thats a lot of money difference for an extra fancy interior. I dont think fancy interiors is as important as all around performance of a supercar. No one can argue about the perfo
Pretty cool! Fat fenders & WIDE tires!
This is my 1st Corvette. I'm impressed with the car - better than any of the competition at a much cheaper price. Didn't realize the car would have such a cool factor. Good gas mileage, comfortable and rides reasonably well. If you order a Corvette one can go to the plant in Kentucky and watch your car assembled - I did and it was well worth the price. A once in a lifetime experience! The factory workers were nice and committed to building a quality car - more than one told me they wanted the car to be perfect for me. I'd do it all over again. The dual mode exhaust is a must have option - I upgraded mine with a aftermarket remote to open/close the valves at will. Very cool! Love my vette!
Can't Believe GM made this Car
First GM vehicle in over 30 years and I am pleasantly surprised with the great quality , fit and finish - perfect paint and zero squeaks and rattles. Has been to dealer for a wheel balance but nothing else. Performance from the big V8 is wonderful - terrific low-end torque coupled with ferocious acceleration - gas mileage is 18-19mpg city and 26mpg highway. Brakes , handling , and shifter are quite nice - even better than a 911. Did not consider Porsche due to many past problems and very high service and maintenance expenses. Overall I am very pleased with my Z06.
2010 Corvette Grand Sport Convertable
This is my second vette to own. The Grand Sport s quality is outstanding and the power rivals my friends Z06. He wishes he would have waited for the Grand Sport. Both the interior and the exterior quality are superior to my old 2007 vette. This vette's scary fast and stops on a dime. This Vette Rocks! Germany, France, and Italy, America now has a real contender.
Love it
Second C-6. Love the vehicle. The interior could use a face lift for a $60k car bt everything else is great. Someone asked about the dual mode exhaust. Either pull the fuse or buy a $60 gadget called "mild to wild". Replaces the fuse and allows you to open or close the damper from the homelink button.
