Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    9,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $76,000

    $5,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    9,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $44,995

    $1,782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

    9,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $54,993

    $2,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Yellow
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    1,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $79,995

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    18,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,990

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

    2,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,911

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    6,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,998

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    9,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,863

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

    9,576 miles

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    5,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $75,000

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

    701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $999,999

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    1,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,990

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    1,589 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,990

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

    818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $71,789

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    1,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $50,000

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    36,994 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $45,900

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

    3,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,999

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    10,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,911

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette
Overall Consumer Rating
4.414 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (14%)
2018 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible
Don McGohan,07/18/2018
Grand Sport w/3LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
This is my second Corvette, having owned a 2006 Corvette convertible previously. The improvements made over the years are very noticeable. I bought a Grand Sport because it shares the body of the Z06 but has the engine of the Stingray. At 460 horsepower, believe me, it's plenty powerful! The car tracks while driving like it's on rails. Cornering, straight-line acceleration, overall performance, engine sound - all outstanding! I consider the exterior styling of the C7's to be outstanding (eye of the beholder?). The interior is also beautiful. My car has the 3LT package, which is really luxurious. Chevy offers plenty of options so you can customize your car however you want it. If you're going to spend this much money on a car, I strongly recommending ordering it directly from the factory through your local dealer rather than just buying what you find on the showroom floor. My only negative comment involves rear visibility, which is only average (at best). This could be just applicable to the convertible due to the size of the rear window - the coupe version rear visibility may be better. Of course, the outside visibility is fantastic with the top down!!
