Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

This is my second Corvette, having owned a 2006 Corvette convertible previously. The improvements made over the years are very noticeable. I bought a Grand Sport because it shares the body of the Z06 but has the engine of the Stingray. At 460 horsepower, believe me, it's plenty powerful! The car tracks while driving like it's on rails. Cornering, straight-line acceleration, overall performance, engine sound - all outstanding! I consider the exterior styling of the C7's to be outstanding (eye of the beholder?). The interior is also beautiful. My car has the 3LT package, which is really luxurious. Chevy offers plenty of options so you can customize your car however you want it. If you're going to spend this much money on a car, I strongly recommending ordering it directly from the factory through your local dealer rather than just buying what you find on the showroom floor. My only negative comment involves rear visibility, which is only average (at best). This could be just applicable to the convertible due to the size of the rear window - the coupe version rear visibility may be better. Of course, the outside visibility is fantastic with the top down!!

