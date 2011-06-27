Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $45,556Great Deal
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray13,826 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Magnetic Selective Ride Control Performance Data And Video Recorder Wheels; Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke; Black-Painted Machined Aluminum; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Front And 20" X 10" (50.8 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Rear Calipers; Red-Painted Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Cargo Mat Carbon Flash Badge Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Blade Silver Metallic Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Di Jet Black; Perforated Mulan Leather Seating Surfaces Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio; Limited Slip Seats; Gt Bucket Tires; P245/35Zr19 Front And P285/30Zr20 Rear; Performance; Summer-Only; Run Flat Transmission; 7-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT only has 13,100mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Corvette. The Chevrolet Corvette has always been a performance bargain, and the latest iteration is no exception. It offers world-class performance and handling at half the price of sports cars from Europe. Even more impressive, the 2017 Corvette delivers amazing fuel economy for a 455-horsepower car, with an EPA-estimated 29 mpg on the highway. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YA2D79H5120292
Stock: H5120292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $71,450Great Deal | $8,261 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z066,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Kissimmee / Florida
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2LZ White , *ONLY 6847 MILES* , MSRP WAS $105700* , *FRESH OIL CHANGE & TRANSMISSION FLUSH* , *NAVIGATION*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *FULLY LOADED* ,*HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *PUSH BUTTON START*, * BOSE STEREO SYSTEM*, *POWER SEAT(S)*, *STEERING WHEELS AUDIO/PHONE CONTROLS*, *DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, HEADS UP DISPLAY, Z07 ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, 2LZ PREFERED PACKAGE, BREMBO CERAMIC BRAKES, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE, PERFORMANCE DATA & VIDEO RECORDER W/ NAVIGATION, LT4 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V-8, SUEDED MICROFIBER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, CARBON FIBER VISIBLE PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER REMOVABLE ROOF.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS2D62H5607001
Stock: H5607001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $46,899Great Deal | $5,550 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray16,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morrie's Golden Valley Cadillac - Minneapolis / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. A proud offering from Morrie's Cadillac with service records available. Come see this great looking vehicle! Options Include: Remainder of Factory Warranty, Accident Free, Bluetooth, One Owner, Non-Smoker, Heads Up Display, *LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE*, *Apple Carplay and Android Auto*, *CURB VIEW CAMERAS, FRONT*, *Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Flat Bottom*, *ZF1 Appearance Package*, Body-Color Painted Exterior Vents, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated & Vented Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Navigation System, Painted Body-Color Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Performance Exhaust, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Satin Black Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package, Wheels: 19' Fr & 20' Rr Black Aluminum (LPO), Yellow Painted Calipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Morrie's Cadillac delivers a purchasing experience that goes Beyond Happy. Beyond Happy is our mindful effort to deliver an uncommon, personally crafted and effortless ownership experience. With Beyond Happy you get our 3-month No Bills for the Basics coverage and a returns and exchange program to make sure you find the right car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YC2D7XH5103396
Stock: 3N12863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $70,000Great Deal
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z062,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vernon Auto Group - Vernon / Texas
This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe RWD with only 2,150 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Cruise down the open road with a 6.2L V8 Supercharged Engine and enjoy hands free capabilities with Bluetooth technologies. Recover and relax in heated/cooled leather seats and stay on track with a state of the art navigation system. Keep your family entertained with the integrated WiFi hotspot that can connect multiple devices at once. Call us today and lock down this 1 Owner beast before it is gone! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS2D64H5600020
Stock: D7528A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $59,999Great Deal
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z0646,432 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YU3D64H5605573
Stock: C31528B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $63,977Great Deal | $5,603 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport10,020 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY2D71H5119004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $58,500Great Deal | $4,426 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport12,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve Landers Toyota of Northwest Arkansas - Rogers / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2D78H5114212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $69,500Good Deal | $5,805 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z0612,718 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scottsdale Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
EquipmentGood News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is equipped with a gasoline engine. It comes with a manual transmission. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this unit. This small car is easy to park.PackagesZ06 3LZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: includes Standard Equipment Z07 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE: includes (J57) 4-wheel antilock; 4-wheel disc; carbon ceramic brakes; (FE7) Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control; (XFM) front P285/30ZR19 and rear P335/25ZR20 Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 summer-only run flat tires; and level 3 Aero Package (splitter end plates and clear adjustable wicker bill) BATTERY PROTECTION PACKAGE CARBON FLASH FULL LENGTH DUAL RACING STRIPE PACKAGE VISIBLE CARBON FIBER GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE: includes visible Carbon Fiber splitter and rockers; and more aggressive rear spoiler SUSPENSION: Z07 BRAKES: 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK; 4-WHEEL DISC; CERAMIC CALIPERS: YELLOW-PAINTED LPO: Z06 10-SPOKE BLADE BLACK ALUMINUM; 19 X 10 (48.3 CM X 25.4 CM) FRONT AND 20 X 12 (50.8 CM X 30.48 CM) REAR WHEELS ROOF PANEL: 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT; REMOVABLE MIRRORS: OUTSIDE; CARBON FLASH-PAINTED LPO: VEHICLE COVER; PREMIUM INDOOR DUST COVER; EMBOSSED Z06 LOGO PATTERN; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT YELLOW CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH TRIM: INTERIOR; CARBON FIBER; INSTRUMENT PANEL PLAQUE: PERSONALIZED; CUSTOM-MADE WITH YOUR NAME AND VIN Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YT2D63H5600281
Stock: C2020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $66,988Good Deal | $6,237 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z069,123 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
LOW MILES @ 9,124! LOCAL TRADE! MINT CONDITION! Leather, Nav System, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, Z07 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, WHEELS, Z06 BLACK ALUMINUM, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, ELECTRONIC LIM.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes.OPTION PACKAGESZ07 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (J57) 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, carbon ceramic brakes, (FE7) Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, (XFM) front P285/30ZR19 and rear P335/25ZR20 Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 summer-only run flat tires, and level 3 Aero Package (splitter end plates and clear adjustable wicker bill), CARBON FLASH-PAINTED GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE includes Carbon Flash-painted splitter and rockers, and more aggressive rear spoiler, SEATS, COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET, WHEELS, Z06 BLACK ALUMINUM 19" x 10" (48.3 cm x 25.4 cm) front and 20" x 12" (50.8 cm x 30.48 cm) rear, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock Chevrolet Z06 1LZ with Black exterior and Jet Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 650 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleVISIT US TODAYRick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda specializes in New Mazdas and Used Cars, and Mazda Certified Preowned vehicles. We have thousands of satisfied customers because we are among the most reliable of car dealers and they know we consistently exceed expectations. If you value low prices and a variety of high-quality vehicles, then Rick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda is the only place you will need to visit.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YN2D69H5606340
Stock: PS30314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $60,998Fair Deal | $1,477 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport12,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand SportClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CarFax, 2LT Package, 2.73 Limited Slip Performance Rear Axle Ratio, 2LT Interior Trim, Auto-Dimming Inside Frameless Rearview Mirror, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Interior Trim, Cargo Net, Competition Sport Bucket Seats, Front Curb View Cameras, Grand Sport Carbon Flash Center Stripe Package, Grand Sport Heritage Package, Grand Sport Satin Black Center Stripe Package, Head-Up Display, Heated & Vented Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Luggage Shade, Memory Package, Navigation System, Painted Body-Color Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium Carpet Floor Mats w/Grand Sport Logo (LPO), Red Custom Leather Stitch, Red Painted Calipers, Satin Black Hood Stinger Stripe, Theft Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 19" x 10" Fr & 20" x 12" Rr Grand Sport.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY2D77H5123459
Stock: P1651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $70,380Good Deal | $6,572 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z0611,557 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS2D67H5606376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $51,998Fair Deal | $1,510 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray4,412 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YD2D74H5113063
Stock: 18387439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,777Fair Deal | $727 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z5110,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Hudson Buick GMC - Columbia / South Carolina
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51Odometer is 1399 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Battery Protection Package, Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr 5-Split Spoke.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YG2D71H5106370
Stock: 26187-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $79,495Fair Deal | $1,309 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z066,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Princeton / New Jersey
Take a look at this stunning Corvette Z06 3LZ convertible. In a clean Arctic White paired to an Adrenaline Red leather interior and Black machined groove wheels. This muscle car is powered by a 6.4L Direct Injection V8 paired to a smooth shifting 8 speed paddle shift automatic transmission. With all that power stopping is not an issue thanks to the ceramic brake rotors. This convertible is loaded with style thanks to the Carbon fiber packages ad the Z06 Satin Black Aluminum with Red stripe. This is one car you have to experience! Hurry and schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YU3D65H5600527
Stock: 600527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- $46,221Good Deal
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray8,761 milesDelivery available*
Classic Mazda - Texarkana / Texas
18' x 8.5' Front & 19' x 10' Rear Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GT Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Painted Body-Color Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Odometer is 10130 miles below market average! 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Yellow Reviews: * It's hard to beat the Corvette's power and handling for the price; comfort doesn't take a backseat to performance; cargo space is surprisingly generous for a sports car; interior design and materials are no longer subpar. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YB2D77H5104881
Stock: T104881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $56,000Fair Deal | $1,932 below market
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport6,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vaden Chevrolet Pooler - Pooler / Georgia
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 1LTOdometer is 9862 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM NAV GPS, BACKUP CAMERA, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, LEATHER SEATS, POWER PACKAGE, CLIMATE PACKAGE, HEAT PACKAGE, POWER MIRROR PACKAGE, MEMORY PACKAGE, Carbon Flash Badge Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT.Vaden Chevrolet Pooler is honored to offer this attractive 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport in Torch Red, Beautifully equipped with Carbon Flash Badge Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Competition Sport Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GT Bucket Seats, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Painted Body-Color Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Red Painted Calipers, Red Safety Belt Color, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 19' x 10' Fr & 20' x 12' Rr Grand Sport Pearl!Visit Vaden Chevrolet Pooler's website at http://VadenChevroletPooler.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YV2D70H5113896
Stock: H5113896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $62,990Good Deal
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z065,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamilton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YP2D62H5604701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $62,992Fair Deal
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport6,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century Chevrolet - Broomfield / Colorado
3LT Interior Trim, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Ceramic Brakes, 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, Auto-Dimming Inside Frameless Rearview Mirror, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Carbon Fiber Dual Roof Package, Cargo Net, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Dark Gray Metallic-Painted Calipers, Front Curb View Cameras, Grand Sport Carbon Flash Center Stripe Package, GT Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated & Vented Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Luggage Shade, Memory Package, Navigation System, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Trim Package, Theft Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Visible Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel, Z07 Performance Package, Z07 Suspension w/Magnetic Selective Ride Control.Odometer is 6370 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT Watkins Glen Gray Metallic 6.2L V8 RWD 7-Speed Manual with Active Rev Matching
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ2D79H5114307
Stock: PB00249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020