Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas

Magnetic Selective Ride Control Performance Data And Video Recorder Wheels; Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke; Black-Painted Machined Aluminum; 19" X 8.5" (48.3 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Front And 20" X 10" (50.8 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Rear Calipers; Red-Painted Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Cargo Mat Carbon Flash Badge Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Blade Silver Metallic Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Di Jet Black; Perforated Mulan Leather Seating Surfaces Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio; Limited Slip Seats; Gt Bucket Tires; P245/35Zr19 Front And P285/30Zr20 Rear; Performance; Summer-Only; Run Flat Transmission; 7-Speed Manual Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT only has 13,100mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel The Chevrolet Corvette has always been a performance bargain, and the latest iteration is no exception. It offers world-class performance and handling at half the price of sports cars from Europe. Even more impressive, the 2017 Corvette delivers amazing fuel economy for a 455-horsepower car, with an EPA-estimated 29 mpg on the highway.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YA2D79H5120292

Stock: H5120292

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020