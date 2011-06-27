I've had my white Grand Sport convertible with 8-speed auto transmission for eight months now and I still absolutely love her. I've put 9,300 miles on her; the first 2,000 a very careful break-in, then 7,000 miles of grand touring driving: from Austin, Texas to Key West, Florida and back by way of the southern Appalachian mountains, then a quick trip from Austin to Denver and back. Plus some 'spirited' driving on the back roads around Austin. You definitely will want a good radar + laser detector, plus Waze on your smart device if you drive this machine! And after those eight months I am still head-over-heels in love with my baby (I named her "Emoji" because from the front the headlights and grill give her the look of one of those slanty-eyed happy face emoticons). This car is, in my opinion, the sweet spot of the Corvette lineup, and the culmination of seven generations of engineering. This is a supercar in everything but price. For the price of a Ferrari F12 you can buy FIVE Grand Sports and have enough left over to buy gas for all for a year each, probably, and yet lap times for each are pretty much identical (ok, in Car & Driver's Lightning Lap face-off the GS bests the F12 by several seconds around Virginia International Raceway). This is a car that is at home on twisty backroads, the Autobahn, and the racetrack, and there are not that many production cars that can come close to the performance, gas mileage, and grand touring comfort - and possibly none for the price. Very few cons, in my opinion: 1) Limited luggage capacity in the convertible, but much better in the coupe; 2) not a car for winter driving in snow/ice climates, as there are no winter/snow tires available; 3) visibility, especially on the rear quarters, could be better; 4) seats could use more lateral support for a car capable of 1.1 G lateral force when cornering on street tires (but they are miles ahead of previous generation Corvette seats, and actually do provide some lateral support!); 5) if you value privacy you will get tired of people complimenting you when stopped at traffic lights! :) Other than that there's really very little that I find annoying about this wonderful machine. Highly recommended, if you are in the market for a two-seater touring/racing/sports car. And I haven't even mentioned things like the dry-sump lubrication (keeps the engine oiled during hard cornering/accel/braking), magnetic shock absorbers (monitors road conditions and adjusts the ride 180 times a second for road/driving conditions), and phenomenal braking ability (70-0 in 136 feet on stock tires!), nor have I mentioned the vastly-improved cabin appointments, with heated/ventilated seats, passenger climate controls on the passenger vent, heads-up instrumentation, etc. etc.). Oh, and this website does not seem to allow line breaks, so sorry for the one big run-on paragraph. Respectfully, Delta Foxtrot, Austin, Texas.

