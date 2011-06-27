  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • It's hard to beat the Corvette's power and handling for the price
  • Comfort doesn't take a backseat to performance
  • Cargo space is surprisingly generous for a sports car
  • Interior design and materials are no longer subpar
  • Overseas competitors are still more refined overall
  • Chevy's MyLink infotainment system isn't as intuitive or responsive as rival systems
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$45,491 - $67,000
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Baseball has roots in England. Apple pie has Dutch origins. If you're looking for something quintessentially American, try the iconic Chevrolet Corvette. For more than 60 years, the Corvette has been the definitive American sports car, and the current C7 generation is easily the best Vette yet.

The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette lineup gains a new Grand Sport model that combines the handling upgrades of the top-of-the-line Z06 with the manageable power of the base V8 engine. This results in one of the easiest cars on the market to drive fast (on a racetrack, of course). Fortunately, this track-ready performance doesn't come paired with a harsh ride. Across its model lineup, the Corvette continues to be the rare alpha performance car that's also adept at schlepping you and a passenger around in comfort.

With prices ranging from the mid-$50,000s to almost double that, there's a Corvette to fit most budgets and appetites for performance. This wide range also opens up the competition to every corner of the world. Historically, the Porsche 911 has been the most direct rival, but other strong rivals such as the BMW M4, Dodge Viper, Ford GT350, Jaguar F-Type, Nissan GT-R and Porsche Cayman and Boxster are all lined up to grab your attention.

There's not a bad one in this bunch, but none of them has the cherished spot in American history that the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette enjoys.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Corvette models include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags, a rearview camera and OnStar emergency telematics. Other available safety features are discussed in Body Styles, Trim Levels, and Options.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Z51 coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in an exceptionally short 94 feet. The Z06 with the Z07 package holds the all-time Edmunds record for shortest stopping distance at 90 feet.

2017 Chevrolet Corvette models

The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is a two-seat sport coupe or convertible that is available in base Stingray, Stingray Z51 or Z06 trim, with the Grand Sport joining the lineup this year as essentially a mashup of the Stingray Z51 and the Z06. The coupe features a removable roof panel that stows in the trunk, while the convertible has a power soft top that can be operated while the car is moving at up to 30 mph. The Stingray, Z51 and Grand Sport are split into 1LT, 2LT and 3LT sub-trims; the Z06 comes in 1LZ, 2LZ and 3LZ sub-trims.

Standard features for the Stingray 1LT include 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel. You also get OnStar (with a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hot spot capability), Bluetooth, a color driver information display, an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with two USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack, an SD card reader and satellite radio.

The Stingray Z51 1LT adds 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, exterior aero trim, larger front brakes, slotted brake rotors, sportier suspension tuning, revised transmission gear ratios for snappier responses (manual only), an electronic limited-slip differential, a differential cooler, dry-sump oiling for the V8 engine and a dual-mode performance exhaust (optional on non-Z51 Stingrays).

All Stingray 2LT models come with front-view parking cameras, auto-dimming driver side and rearview mirrors, a head-up display, a cargo shade (coupe only), interior-color console and armrest trim, heated and ventilated seats with power lumbar and side-bolster adjustments, driver memory settings and a 10-speaker Bose sound system with enhanced bass response.

The Stingray 3LT models add premium leather upholstery with extended surface coverage, synthetic-suede upper interior trim, an interior-color instrument panel and a navigation system (optional on 1LT and 2LT) that includes the Corvette's unique performance data recorder.

Both the standard and Z51 trims can optionally be equipped with adaptive suspension dampers that are bundled with an upgraded traction management system for Z51 duty.

The Z06 1LZ starts with the Stingray Z51 1LT's standard equipment and adds the supercharged engine, a Z06-specific sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes all around, wider tires, a carbon-fiber hood, a more aggressive aero package (including wider front and rear fenders, expanded cooling vents, and a unique front grille and rear fascia) and the head-up display.

The Z06 2LZ gets the 2LT's upgrades minus the head-up display (already standard), while the Z06 3LZ gets the 3LT's upgrades.

Z06 options include the Carbon-Flash Painted Ground Effects package and the Visible Carbon-Fiber Ground Effects package, both of which add an enhanced front splitter and rocker panels along with a larger rear spoiler with a fixed "wickerbill" vertical extension at the back. The upgraded front splitter and rocker panels are also included in the Z07 Performance package (albeit with larger end plates for the splitter), which adds an adjustable, see-through center section to the rear spoiler (for fine-tuned track performance), special tires, carbon-ceramic brake rotors and the adaptive dampers.

The new Grand Sport largely mirrors the Stingray Z51 in terms of feature content, but it adds a slew of performance hand-me-downs from the Z06, including the upgraded cooling system, wider fenders and tires, adaptive dampers, upgraded suspension components and bigger brakes (though not as big as the Z06's). There are also subtle differences between the graphics, trim and rear wing of the Grand Sport and Z06. Note that the Grand Sport is eligible for a Z07 package of its own with similar content.

Sport seats are optional on all Corvettes, while all coupes can be had with a transparent roof panel. Among numerous other aesthetic upgrades, the coupe's removable roof panel can be decked out in carbon fiber, and higher trims can be outfitted with two-tone upholstery.

Motivating the rear-wheel-drive 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. A performance exhaust that increases output to 460 hp is available on the Stingray and included on the Z51 and Grand Sport models. A seven-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matched downshifts is standard, while an eight-speed automatic is optional. The Corvette Z06 bolts on a supercharger to increase power to 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

In Edmunds testing, a Z51 coupe with the manual transmission reached 60 mph in a quick 4.1 seconds. The automatic turned in a slightly quicker 4.0-second run. The Z06 with a manual transmission returned an impressive 3.5-second pass to 60 mph, but it might be possible to improve on that time under ideal traction conditions.

EPA fuel-economy estimates for the base engine stand at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway) with the manual and a similar 19 mpg combined (15 city/26 highway) for the automatic. The Z06 is rated at 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with the manual and 16 mpg combined (13 city/23 highway) with the automatic.

Driving

There's something wonderful about an American sports car with a big V8 under the hood, and the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is a case in point. Even the base engine has an abundance of power, accompanied by a brash growl when unleashed. The standard seven-speed manual transmission features perfect, rev-matched downshifts that can be enabled or disabled via the column-mounted paddles. Driver beware, though — with that extra seventh gear, the gates are rather close together, which could cause some unintended second-to-first shifts.

At the top of the Vette food chain is the Z06, which can hold its own against some supercars costing significantly more. It's exhilarating, for sure, but it will keep even the most gifted of drivers on high alert when driven hard. The new Grand Sport stakes out a Goldilocks zone by combining the breathtaking handling of the Z06 with the Stingray's more manageable power. Unless you're a professional racer, the Grand Sport will likely be a better fit for track-day use.

Whichever Corvette you choose, you won't regret your decision in everyday driving or on a long road trip because comfort remains one of the model's hallmarks. In this regard, the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the more versatile sports cars you can get.

Interior

If there's any doubt whether or not the 2017 Corvette is a driver's car, look no further than the interior. All major controls and readouts surround the driver like in a fighter jet cockpit for a snug, almost custom-fitted feel. Materials used are far better than in previous Corvette generations, though still not as nice what you'll find in many comparably priced cars.

Overall comfort is commendable. Despite the Corvette's performance potential, it won't beat you up on a long drive or over imperfect pavement. The seats are well-shaped and adequately cushioned for long-distance touring. Opting for the adjustable side bolsters allows drivers to select the kind of lateral support needed for high-G cornering antics, while the available sport seats firmly anchor you in place. The Magnetic Ride Control system further enhances comfort, giving you the power to select softer ride-quality settings, and the cabin remains quiet enough at speed to have a conversation without raising your voice.

Thanks to the recent addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it's much easier to control infotainment functions. The underlying MyLink system is capable of controlling the same functions, but it is sometimes slow to respond and less than intuitive. One of the coolest features has to be the available performance data recorder, which uses a front-facing camera and numerous sensors to record your driving heroics on track, with a wealth of acceleration, braking and handling information available for review.

Cargo capacity, at 15 cubic feet, is admirable for the coupe. The space under the hatch itself is a bit shallow but expansive. Clever latches inside the hatch secure the removable roof panel when you need a little sun, but there won't be much room left over for anything else. The convertible's trunk can hold up to 10 cubic feet whether the top is down or up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(76%)
4(6%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(9%)
4.4
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An eight-month love affair...
Delta Foxtrot,06/10/2017
Grand Sport w/2LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
I've had my white Grand Sport convertible with 8-speed auto transmission for eight months now and I still absolutely love her. I've put 9,300 miles on her; the first 2,000 a very careful break-in, then 7,000 miles of grand touring driving: from Austin, Texas to Key West, Florida and back by way of the southern Appalachian mountains, then a quick trip from Austin to Denver and back. Plus some 'spirited' driving on the back roads around Austin. You definitely will want a good radar + laser detector, plus Waze on your smart device if you drive this machine! And after those eight months I am still head-over-heels in love with my baby (I named her "Emoji" because from the front the headlights and grill give her the look of one of those slanty-eyed happy face emoticons). This car is, in my opinion, the sweet spot of the Corvette lineup, and the culmination of seven generations of engineering. This is a supercar in everything but price. For the price of a Ferrari F12 you can buy FIVE Grand Sports and have enough left over to buy gas for all for a year each, probably, and yet lap times for each are pretty much identical (ok, in Car & Driver's Lightning Lap face-off the GS bests the F12 by several seconds around Virginia International Raceway). This is a car that is at home on twisty backroads, the Autobahn, and the racetrack, and there are not that many production cars that can come close to the performance, gas mileage, and grand touring comfort - and possibly none for the price. Very few cons, in my opinion: 1) Limited luggage capacity in the convertible, but much better in the coupe; 2) not a car for winter driving in snow/ice climates, as there are no winter/snow tires available; 3) visibility, especially on the rear quarters, could be better; 4) seats could use more lateral support for a car capable of 1.1 G lateral force when cornering on street tires (but they are miles ahead of previous generation Corvette seats, and actually do provide some lateral support!); 5) if you value privacy you will get tired of people complimenting you when stopped at traffic lights! :) Other than that there's really very little that I find annoying about this wonderful machine. Highly recommended, if you are in the market for a two-seater touring/racing/sports car. And I haven't even mentioned things like the dry-sump lubrication (keeps the engine oiled during hard cornering/accel/braking), magnetic shock absorbers (monitors road conditions and adjusts the ride 180 times a second for road/driving conditions), and phenomenal braking ability (70-0 in 136 feet on stock tires!), nor have I mentioned the vastly-improved cabin appointments, with heated/ventilated seats, passenger climate controls on the passenger vent, heads-up instrumentation, etc. etc.). Oh, and this website does not seem to allow line breaks, so sorry for the one big run-on paragraph. Respectfully, Delta Foxtrot, Austin, Texas.
1 month review
Joe T,04/09/2017
Stingray w/2LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
So far absolutely no cons. As expected great acceleration, handling and braking. Good electronics however missing lane change warning which is pretty much standard on most new vehicles. The front camera (2lt) is a great feature helping to avoid pulling in too close to a curb with it's very long and low front end. The different driving modes are a lot of fun.I was pleasantly surprised with the exceptional gas mileage in touring and eco mode. Well worth the price for a true American sports car.
Grand Sport Vette
TJ,09/27/2016
Grand Sport w/2LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
A bit pricey but the 2LT does give you everything you need/want in a comfortable/capable race car. It is NOT a sports car like a miata or bmw, 370Z, Mustang GT... and not a muscle car (Challenger, etc.) this is a Race car and it feels all of it. Those other cars cannot compete nor compare. A year later, still love the car, absolutely no problems with any system. Looking to replace the tires this year (pricey) but expected that. Remains a Very comfortable to drive and a Very nimble car. Two Years Later....late 2018, still low mileage. No problems with any system. Only Routine maintenance performed or needed. Still quite quick. Three years later....early 2019....still low milage, no problems with interior systems except replaced touch screen, no issue. Have replaced two tires (warrantied) still quite quick..
Great Bang for the Buck!
Tom Sharpe,08/14/2017
Stingray w/1LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
The 2017 Corvette in all its forms is an incredible machine. Reviews found all over the Internet from reputable organizations rate the 2017 Corvette as one of the best values out there. The technology is incredible. On a leisurely trip of about 130 miles I averaged 30.5 m.p.g. because when being driven leisurely, four cylinders shut down and mileage improves significantly. But when you want to tap that 455 h.p. engine just get on it and the entire car comes to life instantaneously pushing you back into the seat with incredible power. Handling is what you'd expect from a Corvette - measured, responsive and very confidence-inspiring. This is an incredible muscle car with great manners when you want them with great power and agility when you want to get a little more aggressive. At its price point, I can't imagine how you can beat a C7 Corvette regardless of which model you choose.
See all 33 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), and Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is priced between $57,998 and$62,995 with odometer readings between 7058 and23203 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is priced between $45,491 and$53,998 with odometer readings between 2293 and19609 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 is priced between $58,595 and$58,595 with odometer readings between 1522 and1522 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $67,000 and$67,000 with odometer readings between 18812 and18812 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2017 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,491 and mileage as low as 1522 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,754.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,685.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,008.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles