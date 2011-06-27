Vehicle overview

It's big and it's brash. It promises lots of noise, action and sexy bodywork, while not really worrying about sophistication. No, it's not a Michael Bay film, it's something far better: the 2012 Chevrolet Corvette.

In place of computer-generated robots and epic explosions, the Corvette provides special effects of a more visceral, personal sort. Whether you go for the 430-horsepower base model or the 638-hp ZR1, the Corvette's wide rear tires are in constant danger of being vaporized into fine grains of black rubber dust. Simply put, this is the American sports car. It has power and lots of it.

The current-generation (C6) Corvette debuted in 2005, and although we wouldn't say it's past its prime, it's definitely feeling its age. The cabin lacks the sophistication, quality and craftsmanship of other sporting cars in its price range, while its many electronics controls still use the previous generation of GM switchgear.

Nevertheless, straight-line thrills are timeless, and Team Corvette has done plenty over the years to keep its American classic fresh. For 2012, the seats have thankfully been given more bolstering, the steering wheel has been updated and special ultra-high-performance tires are now offered on the Z06 and ZR1. There's also the Chevrolet Centennial Special Edition, which honors Chevrolet's 100 years on the road with a special black-on-black color scheme.

Regardless of what has been changed or added, the 2012 Chevy Corvette provides the same sort of thrills it has since nearly the very beginning: American power, American style and American value. Indeed, the Vette still gives you more bang for your buck in terms of power than anything else on the road. However, its lack of sophistication means cars like the BMW M3, Nissan GT-R and Porsche's many sports cars will continue to hold great appeal. Let's also not forget the new wave of American muscle cars that includes the Dodge Challenger SRT8 and Ford Shelby GT500. At the end of the day, though, America loves a big, brash blockbuster, and that's exactly what the Corvette is.