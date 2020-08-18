Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    9,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,895

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    69,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,500

    $2,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette

    85,956 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    13,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,891

    $200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    32,545 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,695

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    18,667 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    54,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,522

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette in Orange
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette

    95,071 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,991

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    35,795 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,999

    $347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    21,682 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette

    8,420 miles

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    19,748 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,750

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette

    19,644 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,690

    $208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette

    75,153 miles

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    44,447 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette

    84,492 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

    5,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $68,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Yellow
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

    11,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $65,000

    Details

  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (38%)
Grand Sport
Daniel Cuillier,01/15/2017
GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
Great acceleration and handling. I get many compliments. I am 6 foot 3 inch and weigh about 275 and I am still comfortable driving for several hours at a time. Car has been very reliable thus far. Tires wore out at 13000 is the only negative I have. Navigation is also not up to today's standards. Took it out on the track were it performed extremely well against M3s Audi S5 and 8s along with Mustangs GT and others. The only cars that were more capable then my GS were the new Z06s.
