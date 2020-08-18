Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin

CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! SOUTHERN CAR! 6.2 Liter OHV V8 LS3 Engine, 430 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, Grand Sport Package GS, LT3 Package 3LT LT, Z16 Performance Package which includes Extra Cooling, Stiffer Springs and Stabilizer Bars, Larger Brakes with Six Piston front and Four Piston rear cross drilled rotors, and Specific Tires, Automatic Transmission Center Console Shifter, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Garmin GPS Navigation System, Dual Rear Exhaust, Onstar System, Dual Power Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Michelin Pilot Super Sport P335/25 ZR20 Rear Tires and P285/30 ZR19 Front Tires, Z06 Painted Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Kenwood DNX 6980 Cd Player and Navigation System, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Push Button Start, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat Maroon, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2011 Chevrolet Corvette cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YW2DWXB5100925

Stock: 10962

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020