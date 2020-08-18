Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 9,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,895
Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW9B5105548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,500$2,792 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr 2dr Coupe Z16 Grand Sport with 3LT features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Blade Silver Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS2DW9B5110423
Stock: 1169K31
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 85,956 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995$2,405 Below Market
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
MADINA AUTO BROKERS 239-288-5048 3258 FOWLER ST FORT MYERS FLORIDA 33901 WE HAVE THE BEST BUY HERE PAY HERE PROGRAM IN FT MYERS. WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AND PROGRAMS TO FIT YOUR NEEDS ALL INTERNET PRICING AND ADDS ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX TAG AND FEES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YF2DW1B5100683
Stock: IOJ180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-19-2019
- 13,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,891$200 Below Market
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX! ONLY 13,822 MILES! Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT trim, Extra Clean. Arctic White exterior and Cashmere interior. Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, REAR AXLE, 2.73 RATIO, LIMITED-SLIP, ..., MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL, ROOF PACKAGE, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DIS..., WHEELS, GRAND SPORT CHROME ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WI..., CarAndDriver.com says - For the money, there is no better blend of style and speed. Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS, GRAND SPORT CHROME ALUMINUM 18" x 9.5" (45.7 cm x 24.1 cm) front and 19" x 12" (48.3 cm x 30.48 cm) rear, MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL for ultimate driver control and comfort through the use of driver-selected Tour or Sport modes, ROOF PACKAGE includes 1-piece body-color roof panel and 1-piece transparent roof panel, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), REAR AXLE, 2.73 RATIO, LIMITED-SLIP, PERFORMANCE. Chevrolet Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT with Arctic White exterior and Cashmere interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 430 HP at 5900 RPM*. Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW5B5101450
Stock: HP101450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 32,545 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$32,695$979 Below Market
Fitzgerald Lexington Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lexington Park / Maryland
This is the one you want. Carefully taken care of with only 32k miles. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. Has leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YV2DW5B5111057
Stock: 159685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 18,667 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,999
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! SOUTHERN CAR! 6.2 Liter OHV V8 LS3 Engine, 430 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, Grand Sport Package GS, LT3 Package 3LT LT, Z16 Performance Package which includes Extra Cooling, Stiffer Springs and Stabilizer Bars, Larger Brakes with Six Piston front and Four Piston rear cross drilled rotors, and Specific Tires, Automatic Transmission Center Console Shifter, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Garmin GPS Navigation System, Dual Rear Exhaust, Onstar System, Dual Power Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Michelin Pilot Super Sport P335/25 ZR20 Rear Tires and P285/30 ZR19 Front Tires, Z06 Painted Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Kenwood DNX 6980 Cd Player and Navigation System, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Push Button Start, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat Maroon, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2011 Chevrolet Corvette cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DWXB5100925
Stock: 10962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 54,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,522$373 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jackson / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX.Cyber Gray Metallic 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2D Coupe 6.2L V8 SFI 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift RWDSERRA Chevrolet-Cadillac-Buick-GMC-Kia . . One Destination, So Many Choices! Number ONE GM Certified selling dealer in west TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW7B5103751
Stock: 0C28631G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 95,071 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,991
Hub Mitsubishi Katy - Houston / Texas
Drive Forever, Worry Free. Limited Lifetime Powertrain Protection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YG2DW2B5109566
Stock: B5109566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2020
- 35,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999$347 Below Market
Green Chevrolet - East Moline / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW6B5106334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,682 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport 3LT Convertible Super Clean Local Vehicle Very Well Maintained Garage Kept Adult Owned and Driven Very Low Miles (only 2400 miles/year) Pride of Ownership shows with this Beauty !! $72730.00 Original MSRP Loaded Rare Color Combo Triple Gray (Cyber Gray Metallic Gray Soft Top with Titanium Gray Leather) 435hp 6.2L OHV 16v V8 6-Speed Automatic w/ Paddle Shift Rear-Wheel Drive GPS/Navigation System Premium Leather Seating Power Windows with One-Touch Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Dual Zone Climate Controlled Air Conditioning Premium BOSE 7-Speaker AM/FM/CD/SAT/BT Audio System Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Power Convertible Top Upgraded Factory Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Wheels 6-Way Power Heated Seats with Power Bolster and Lumbar Head-up Display with Multi-mode function Power Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Leather Seats Dual Mode Performance Exhaust Power Heated Side Mirrors HID/Xenon Headlights Cruise Control On-Star Bluetooth and much more !!Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Quickly !!Luxury Warehouse North has been voted Sumner County's Best Pre-Owned Dealership and Best Pre-Owned Non-Franchise Dealership in Tennessee. We provide touch-free safe delivery at no-charge and a 7 day return policy (ask your dealership representative for details) PLUS you can still test-drive your vehicle ... Because we know that every vehicle has it's own special personality. That's why we want you to see it touch it feel it smell it drive it ..... Heck you can even take it to your mechanic before you commit to the purchase. Which we believe is a huge benefit to you the customer versus the so-called Vending Machine dealerships. With our hundreds of 5-Star reviews we guarantee this will be the best car buying experience you've ever had !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW5B5105567
Stock: LWN0463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,420 miles
$28,995
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Leather Seats Keyless Start Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L V8 Sfi Torch Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YA2DW7B5104638
Stock: B5104638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 19,748 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,750
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 1LT Black 1LT RWD 6.2L V8 SFI Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2309 miles below market average!18" x 9.5" Fr & 19" x 12" Rr Chrome Alum. Wheels, 1-Piece Removable Body-Color Roof Panel, 2.73 Limited Slip Performance Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YU2DW0B5107856
Stock: PA9617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 19,644 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$28,690$208 Below Market
Vaughn Motorgroup - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YA2DW3B5112414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,153 miles
$24,999
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Beautiful 2011 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT COUPE with AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION on trade! Dual Tops, Heated Leather Seats, Head-Up Display, BOSE Premium Sound System, Chrome Wheels, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES. WHEELS, 5-SPOKE, CHROME ALUMINUM: 18" x 8.5" front and 19" x 10.0" rear. ROOF PACKAGE: includes 1-piece body-color roof panel and 1-piece transparent roof panel. REAR AXLE, 2.56 RATIO, LIMITED SLIP. ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI: 430 hp @ 5900 rpm, 424 lb-ft of torque @ 4600 rpm. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK: seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System, automatic volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack. OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YG2DWXB5105121
Stock: 2122013C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 44,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $65,245*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW When it comes to performance, the base model of the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's best bargains. The 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is pretty much the automotive equivalent of a summer action movie. Lots of noise, lots of action, lots of sexy bodywork, but not all that sophisticated in terms of plot. For some, this could be enough to head over to the local art cinema for something German with English subtitles. But for us, the Corvette still represents great automotive fun, even with the big explosions and silly dialogue. The GS is available as a coupe or convertible with the same four equipment packages and then adds a sport-tuned suspension, vents in the front fenders, appearance stripes on the front fenders, wider front and rear fenders, a front splitter and rear wing, unique alloy wheels, upgraded brakes and tires, specific manual-transmission gear ratios and a specific rear axle ratio on automatic-equipped models. FEATURES RWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps HID headlights Heads-Up Display Heated Seats Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Navigation from Telematics Power Seats Premium Sound System Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS3DW0B5110249
Stock: 110249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 84,492 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,990
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*PUSH START BUTTON*HARD TOP*430 HP*6.2L ENGINE*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YE2DW4B5108473
Stock: 108473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$68,999
Buyavette, Inc. - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YN2DT4B5800285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$65,000
Jabaay Motors, Inc. - Merrillville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YN2DT6B5800580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corvette searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette
- 5(63%)
- 4(38%)
Related Chevrolet Corvette info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Woodbridge VA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Phoenix AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet HHR Ashburn VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet SS Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet HHR Scottsdale AZ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Louisville KY
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Cleveland OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017 Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2013 Hartford CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon