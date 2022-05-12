What is the Pear?

Fisker will follow up the launch of its first vehicle — the Ocean electric SUV — with the Pear hatchback a couple years from now. The 2024 Fisker PEAR, short for Personal Automotive Electric Revolution, is an unfortunately named EV hatchback with a more attainable price point than its crossover sibling. Fisker says the Pear will start under $29,900 and be built by manufacturing giant Foxconn at its new Ohio plant.

We don't have much information about the Pear, other than the rendering supplied features a wraparound glass windshield and four-door layout. The Pear also rides on a new platform that Fisker says will underpin two new Fisker vehicles. Stay tuned to this space over the next few years — we'll update our coverage as we learn more about the 2024 Fisker Pear's range, design, performance and more.