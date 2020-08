Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Medlin Chevrolet - Ayden / North Carolina

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 1LTKEY FEATURES:BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER SEATS, No Haggle Pricing!, Excellent Condition!, No Accidents, Cruise Control, Please call ahead for availability!.Clean CARFAX. 1LT StingrayWe use cutting-edge software to search our market on a daily basis, finding the best no-haggle price. We compare year, make, model, mileage, and any extra features our vehicles have with similar makes and models in our market. Overall condition of the vehicle is the only thing this software does not compare. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are looked at by a GM CERTIFIED technician in our service department. Then are fully reconditioned before going out on the lot. Medlin takes pride in selling the best overall value/quality pre-owned vehicles at the best price. We use a no-haggle approach so our customer know they are getting the best price upfront. Most of the time we will have the lowest price in our market. By selling vehicles at a fair price, we continue to grow our business here in beautiful Ayden!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YB2D76G5106393

Stock: 2603

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020