- $32,900Great Deal | $2,565 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Base9,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Coupe Super Clean Local Vehicle Incredibly Low Miles (only 1280 miles per year) Like New Save Almost $20K off New Price Lots of Extras Very Well Maintained Adult Driven and Owned $50845.00 Original MSRP Great Color Combo (Cyber Gray Metallic with Ebony Leather) 430hp 6.2L V8 6-Speed Manual Short Throw Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Leather Seating Power Windows with One-Touch Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Dual Zone Climate Controlled Air Conditioning Power Heated Side Mirrors Turn-by-turn Navigation through On-Star 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats Chrome Polished Alloy Wheels Fog-Lights Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Premium 7-Speaker AM/FM/CD/SAT/BT Audio System Removable Targa-Style Roof Panel Cruise Control Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Fast !!Luxury Warehouse North has been voted Sumner County's Best Pre-Owned Dealership and Best Pre-Owned Non-Franchise Dealership in Tennessee. We provide touch-free safe delivery at no-charge and a 7 day return policy (ask your dealership representative for details) PLUS you can still test-drive your vehicle ... Because we know that every vehicle has it's own special personality. That's why we want you to see it touch it feel it smell it drive it ..... Heck you can even take it to your mechanic before you commit to the purchase. Which we believe is a huge benefit to you the customer versus the so-called Vending Machine dealerships. With our hundreds of 5-Star reviews we guarantee this will be the best car buying experience you've ever had !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YA2DW7D5102715
Stock: CV1191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,900Great Deal | $6,989 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport29,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Amazing and seductive sets the scene with our **2013**Chevrolet**Corvette**Grand Sport**Convertible**3LT**Leather Seats**Remote Keyless Entry** that's sculpted to perfection in Velocity Yellow Tintcoat! Born to dominate with the top up or down, our 6.2 Liter V8 unleashes 460hp with its innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Grand Sport 3LT is engineered for optimal aerodynamics and is primed to perform. The driver-oriented cockpit helps you focus on the thrills ahead with bucket seats featuring Leather. Grip the 3-spoke leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and take note of a driver information center and climate control.Chevrolet Grand Sport Convertible and innovation from GM helps you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with a host of features. This must-see muscle car takes driving to a whole new level and is perfect for the street or track so get behind the wheel and see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (402) 572-8080 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW0D5104720
Stock: A14829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $50,878Great Deal | $5,081 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 4278,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ki-Po Motors Chevrolet - Ransomville / New York
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 427 Torch Red 15/24 City/Highway MPG * CLEAN CARFAX *, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM *, * ONSTAR NAVIGATION CAPABLE *, * BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE *, * LEATHER SEATS *, * HEATED SEATS / CLIMATE PACKAGE *, * DUAL POWER SEATS / POWER PACKAGE*, * BACKUP CAMERA *, * REMOTE START *, * HANDS FREE CALLING *, * SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO *, * BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE*, * IPHONE / ANDROID COMPATIBLE *, * POWER WINDOWS *, * POWER LOCKS *, * KEYLESS ENTRY *, * NEW TIRES *, * WHITE GLOVE DETAIL SERVICE *, 19' x 10' Fr & 20' x 12' Rr Machined-Face Wheels, 427 Heritage Package, Body-Color Full-Width ZR1-Style Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Hood w/Raised Center, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Manual Tilt/Power Telescopic Steering Column, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Z06 Carbon Fiber Package. Odometer is 6424 miles below market average! FREE NYSI Inspections For Life, FREE Oil Change Services, FREE Two Way Shuttle Service, 10% Off Full Detail Services, 10% Off All Maintenance & $500 Trade In Loyalty Certificate. The KIPO team has been working to make sure your purchase and ownership experience is as easy and enjoyable as possible. By providing you with the information, finance or lease options along with the services you expect and need to maintain your vehicle, we are able to be here for you generation after generation since 1967. **Vehicle availability, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. While we make every effort to provide accurate information on this site, the actual description and condition of the vehicle must be verified by you at the time of purchase. **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ3DE8D5700527
Stock: C12773A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- $37,985Great Deal | $2,400 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport22,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
3Lt Preferred Equipment Group Wheels; Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Seat Trim; Leather; Processing Code Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Full-Width Spoiler Kit Battery Protection Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Black Black Top Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Sfi Rear Axle; 2.73 Ratio; Limited-Slip; Performance Seats; Sport Front Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Tires; Front P275/35Zr18 Eagle F1 Supercar And Rear P325/30Zr19 Eagle F1 Supercar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT with a full CARFAX history report. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2013 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT's pristine good looks were combined with the Chevrolet high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet Corvette makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT. This Chevrolet Corvette offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. The interior of this Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with an impressive 430 horsepower, even in base trim. And while the Corvette will never be mistaken for an economy car, it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission. The Corvette's true value comes in its race-tuned engine and handling, its sexy curves and in its grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000--a terrific performance bargain. Strengths of this model include world-class supercar value, Classic American sports car, and excellent performance even in base trim All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW4D5105398
Stock: D5105398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $35,692Great Deal | $5,464 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport25,038 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* Locally Owned and Serviced * Clean Carfax, Three Owners * Personal Use * Routinely Serviced by Bergstrom * 19\ Chrome Aluminum Wheels 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT RWD, Crystal Red Tint, 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift 6.2L V8 SFI 18\ x 9.5\ Fr & 19\ x 12\ Rr Chrome Alum. Wheels, 1-Piece Removable Body-Color Roof Panel, 1-Piece Removable Transparent Roof Panel, 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Navigation, Automatic Temperature Control, Dual Front Impact Airbags, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Illuminated Entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panic Alarm, Security System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-Sensing Steering, Sport Steering Wheel, Traction Control. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities " " " " " " " " " https://www.bergstromauto.com/VehicleDetails/used-2013-Chevrolet-Corvette-2dr_Cpe_Grand_Sport_w%2F3LT-Middleton-WI/3439953243 " CDK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW0D5109622
Stock: D2543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,000Great Deal | $2,209 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Base60,866 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Cadillac - Alexandria / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YE2DW1D5106862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,900Good Deal | $4,880 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport3,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This well-maintained Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT's pristine good looks were combined with the Chevrolet high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Chevrolet Corvette, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. The interior of this Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with an impressive 430 horsepower, even in base trim. And while the Corvette will never be mistaken for an economy car, it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission. The Corvette's true value comes in its race-tuned engine and handling, its sexy curves and in its grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW9D5109487
Stock: 109487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,950Good Deal | $3,430 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport25,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1041144 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW0D5106283
Stock: c198223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$47,998Good Deal | $2,377 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 42721,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ3DE8D5700334
Stock: 19275334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$36,999Good Deal | $3,147 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport25,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arcari Motor Sales - Tolland / Connecticut
Grand Sport, Navigation, Leather, 6 Speed, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise Control, Upgraded Wheels, Fully Serviced, Like New, Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YR2DW4D5105998
Stock: D5105998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$44,700Fair Deal
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 42728,492 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY3DE7D5701963
Stock: 10430936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $39,598
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport7,201 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
4Lt Preferred Equipment Group Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Leather Seats Wheels; Grand Sport Black Aluminum Navigation System Black Grand Sport Fender Badges Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Convertible Soft Top Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Black Top Blade Silver Metallic Ebony; Custom Leather Wrapped Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Sfi Rear Axle; 2.73 Ratio; Limited-Slip; Performance Seats; Sport Front Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Tires; Front P275/35Zr18 Eagle F1 Supercar And Rear P325/30Zr19 Eagle F1 Supercar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 4LT is proudly offered by AutoNation Ford Arlington This Chevrolet includes: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 4LT Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Chevrolet a recommended pick among convertibles. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 4LT. Well-known by many, the Corvette has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with an impressive 430 horsepower, even in base trim. And while the Corvette will never be mistaken for an economy car, it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission. The Corvette's true value comes in its race-tuned engine and handling, its sexy curves and in its grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000--a terrific performance bargain. Interesting features of this model are world-class supercar value, Classic American sports car, and excellent performance even in base trim All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YX3DW9D5102980
Stock: D5102980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $34,999
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport29,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS2DW1D5106269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,974Fair Deal | $1,146 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport59,498 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Brooksville - Brooksville / Florida
2Lt Preferred Equipment Group Wheels; Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Crystal Red Tintcoat Seat Trim; Leather; Processing Code Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Full-Width Spoiler Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Chrome Wheels Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Cashmere; Two-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Sfi Rear Axle; 2.73 Ratio; Limited-Slip; Performance Seats; Front Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces Tires; Front P275/35Zr18 Eagle F1 Supercar And Rear P325/30Zr19 Eagle F1 Supercar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AUTONATION CERTIFIED!!! MINT CONDITION!! PRICED BELOW MARKET VALUE!!! AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER * BLUETOOTH * THIS ONE WON'T LAST COME TEST DRIVE AT AUTONATION FORD BROOKSVILLE!!! ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: ** AUTONATION CERTIFIED! ** 90 DAY 4,000 MILE WARRANTY! ** CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY! We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle. We did a 125 Point Inspection on this vehicle to ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YV2DW2D5105686
Stock: D5105686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$49,950
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport8,984 milesDelivery available*
O'Donnell Lutz - Melbourne / Florida
****ONLY 8,984 Miles**** **Important Information to Know about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 60th Anniversary Edition Convertible** 1. Carfax Certified One-Owner. Accident free Florida....like new with only 8,984 miles!!!! 2. Four new tires! 3.Thisis a rare car with extremely low miles!! Loaded for the year and in amazing condition. Higlights area head-up display, a cargo net and cover, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a touchscreen interface, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with an iPod/USB audio interface,driver memory functions, heated sport seats with power-adjustable lumbar and seat bolsters, and a power telescoping steering wheel (manual tilt). The Corvette convertible gets a power-folding roof,gets leather-trimmed interior surfaces and leather/faux suede upholstery, and navigation. The Grand Sport addsstiffer suspension tuning, larger cross-drilled brake rotors, special wheels and Grand Sport styling elements. Finally, the 60th Anniversary Edition completes the vehicle withIt adds special white paint, Diamond Blue interior trim, special badges and stitched seat emblems, a suede steering wheel and a ZR1-style spoiler. 4. Non-smoker owned. 5. As always at O'Donnell-Lutz....in great condition mechanically and very pleasing to the eyes!! Please feel free to email or call for any further information or to schedule a no-pressure test drive. At O'Donnell-Lutz we focus on the best quality for your dollar! Every car is hand-picked from new car dealer trades daily. Unlike most off-lease companies and volume new car dealers we do not focus on getting the cheapest rental, accident, and not so nice cars. Our idea is to never sell a vehicle we would not drive ourselves. Price is important, we know That's why we strive to offer the most quality vehicle on the market at the most competitive price, period. Every price is clearly marked, we focus on getting you the best rate with your good credit through credit union financing. Have a rate that can't be beaten? Bring your own financing, we work with all financial institutions. No gimmicks, no games, just great cars at great prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1Y43DWXD5110028
Stock: AU666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $36,999Good Deal
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport38,658 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette we recently got in. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT with Navigation / Heated Seats / Head-Up Display that you won't find in your average vehicle. The Corvette Grand Sport 3LT with Navigation / Heated Seats / Head-Up Display is well maintained and has just 38,658mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT with Navigation / Heated Seats / Head-Up Display. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Chevrolet Corvette will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with an impressive 430 horsepower, even in base trim. And while the Corvette will never be mistaken for an economy car, it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission. The Corvette's true value comes in its race-tuned engine and handling, its sexy curves and in its grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000--a terrific performance bargain. Strengths of this model include world-class supercar value, Classic American sports car, and excellent performance even in base trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW2D5107998
Stock: 5084787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $30,999Good Deal | $1,375 below market
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Base30,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CAR! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.2 Liter OHV V8 LS3 Engine, 430 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, LT1 Package 1LT LT, 60th Anniversary, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Exhaust, Onstar System, Dual Power Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Bridgestone Potenza 285/35 R19 Rear Tires and 245/40 R18 Front Tires, Chromed Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Keyless Entry System, Push Button Start, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Compass Display, Outside Temperature Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Crystal Red Tintcoat Maroon, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YA2DW4D5109170
Stock: 10861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $78,888
2013 Chevrolet Corvette ZR111,756 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
3Zr Preferred Equipment Group Wheels; Zr1 20-Spoke Chrome Aluminum Leather Seats Navigation System Battery Protection Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Chrome Wheels Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Ebony; Custom Leather Wrapped Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) Supercharged V8 Sfi Tires; Front P285/30Zr19 Michelin Ps2 And Rear P335/25Zr20 Michelin Ps2 Torch Red Transmission; 6-Speed Manual; Short-Throw This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is happy to present to you a one off Corvette ZR1! This ZR1 has been modified by Late Model Racecraft and includes: LSA Comp Cam Kit Comp Custom Grind Cam Shaft Comp Double Valve Spring kit good for .675 lift Titanium Retainers Spring Seats Valve Seals Comp Chromoly Pushrods 80lb LSA Injectors Billet 102mm Throttle Body NGK Spark plugs Lingenfelter CNC porting & polishing of LS9 cylinder heads for optimal flow Lingenfelter multi-angle valve job, cc chambers, surfacing & spring height adjustment Competition Cams dual valve springs, Lingenfelter titanium retainers and locks Lingenfelter GT9 camshaft by Competition Cams GM Head gaskets & head bolts 160 degree thermostat Lingenfelter cast aluminum supercharger front cover assembly 2.38 inch diameter steel supercharger 10 bolt drive pulley - powder coated black - 11 rib 100 mm aluminum double bearing idler assembly Lingenfelter LS9 solid supercharger isolator coupling Lingenfelter ZR1 air intake system Increased boost level 12 - 13 psi To see and hear this vehicle is incredible, making it a MUST HAVE!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YN2DT3D5800457
Stock: D5800457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020