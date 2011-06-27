Close

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

3Lt Preferred Equipment Group Wheels; Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Seat Trim; Leather; Processing Code Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Full-Width Spoiler Kit Battery Protection Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Black Black Top Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Sfi Rear Axle; 2.73 Ratio; Limited-Slip; Performance Seats; Sport Front Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Tires; Front P275/35Zr18 Eagle F1 Supercar And Rear P325/30Zr19 Eagle F1 Supercar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT with a full CARFAX history report. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2013 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT's pristine good looks were combined with the Chevrolet high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet Corvette makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT. This Chevrolet Corvette offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. The interior of this Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with an impressive 430 horsepower, even in base trim. And while the Corvette will never be mistaken for an economy car, it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission. The Corvette's true value comes in its race-tuned engine and handling, its sexy curves and in its grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000--a terrific performance bargain. Strengths of this model include world-class supercar value, Classic American sports car, and excellent performance even in base trim All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YW3DW4D5105398

Stock: D5105398

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020