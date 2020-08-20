Used 2017 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me
- 39,280 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,999$2,678 Below Market
- 49,588 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,989$2,476 Below Market
- 50,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,315$1,428 Below Market
- 34,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,815$1,224 Below Market
- 8,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999$1,239 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Juke SV24,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988$1,183 Below Market
- 21,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,948$419 Below Market
- 49,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$642 Below Market
- 60,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,700
- 42,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,346$414 Below Market
- 42,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,750$1,223 Below Market
- 19,226 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,988
- 61,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,750
- 25,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,500
- 21,009 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990
- 18,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999
- 29,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,496
- 35,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,719
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Juke searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Juke
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Juke
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
Merideth Fuchs,02/14/2018
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I bought this 2015 Nissan Juke SL as a replacement for my 2012 JUKE SL that was totaled in an accident (not of my making) on 2/15/2017. It has taken this long to find the close replacement car, and even though it doesn't have awd, as my 2012 JUKE SL did, in NC it is not as necessary as it was in CO at 8600 ft elevation. I think Nissan has made a big mistake in discontinuing this model car and that they just did a poor job of marketing it plus having named it badly. This car is so much fun to drive and has good acceleration with the turbo along with fantastic fuel economy. I always considered it to be "my porche 911" wanna be (poor girl's porche) and it never disappointed. I drove it from mountains of CO to mountains (albeit smaller mountains) of NC (~ 1500 miles) with my adult son, my Newfi (110lbs) and my terrier mix rescue plus car full of literal baggage) very comfortably. I love, love, love this car and have owned many cars, including BMW, AUDI, GMC, FORD (trucks and Mustang), FIAT (spider and sedan a million years ago, when it was Fiat), but none are as much fun and as economical to drive as my turbo Juke SL. They really needed to have called it something else - works for me because my last name is FUCHS, so it was Fuchs' JUKE or the FUCHS JUKE. But really, for the population at large, it was the wrong name for a car model.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.