What's the Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison?

The ZR2 Bison, on the other hand, uses the most powerful engine in the lineup: the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Based on the already capable ZR2, the Bison was developed in conjunction with third-party supplier American Expedition Vehicles to be the ultimate off-roader. Powder-coated AEV steel front and rear bumpers give the ZR2 Bison improved approach and departure angles of 32.5 degrees and 23.4 degrees, respectively, without changing ground clearance of 11.2 inches. Other mechanical upgrades include boron steel skid plates, steel panels to protect the rocker panels, and gloss black 18-inch AEV wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.