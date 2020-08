Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas

A STUNNING ARGUMENT AGAINST THE ORDINARY???. It has been called stunning???cultivated???even astonishing. The acclaimed Corvette Stingray takes on all challengers, with the prowess, aesthetic impact and fine craftsmanship worthy of the Stingray name. But we didnt stop there. Introducing the all-new 2015 Corvette Z06. Featuring advanced technologies, a race-proven bloodline and a supercharged engine, Z06 thrusts Corvette deep into supercar territory. You will find it at the intersection of Le Mans and the Autobahn.US News and World Report ranked the Corvette number 1 in Luxury sports Cars while Road And Track claimed ???Your Road-Legal C7.R is ready!The all-new Z06, co-developed with the Corvette C7.R race car, is the fastest, most powerful production Corvette ever. With the available Z07 Performance Package and 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, which this car features, Z06 will sprint to 60 mph in 2.95 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.95 seconds. SHARED ALUMINUM FRAME. The ultra-high strength, lightweight aluminum frame used for Stingray and Z06 formed the basis for the Corvette C7.R race car frame ??? only minor modifications were made, including the addition of the mandated roll cageTENACIOUS GRIP. Z06 is further differentiated from the Stingray with wider flared fenders that accommodate larger, wider wheels and tires for more grip, enabling Z06 equipped with the available Z07 Performance Package to achieve 1.2 g. Larger vents enhance airflow to the engine, brakes, transmission and differential for increased track capability.650-hp supercar. Z06 is powered by the LT4 6.2L supercharged aluminum V8 delivering 650 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. It incorporates an efficient next-generation supercharger, as well as a dry-sump oil system and titanium intake valves and connecting rods for reduced mass

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YT2D68F5601200

Stock: 601200G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-23-2019