Used 2015 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

- 20,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$53,984$4,543 Below Market
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2015 Porsche Cayman S In Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A88FK183367
Stock: Z12823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$43,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A85FK164388
Stock: 19195909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,998
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A83FK182319
Stock: 18899393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,956$1,840 Below Market
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Infotainment Package W/Bose Surround Sound System Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) 14-Way Electric Sport Seats W/Memory Package Premium Package W/Sport Seats Bi-Xenon-Headlights W/Pdls Parkassist Front & Rear Multifunction Steering Wheel Wheel Centers W/Full-Color Porsche Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Guards Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A86FK160737
Stock: FK160737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS48,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$58,991$2,466 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
Porsche Certified, Excellent Condition. GTS trim. Nav System, Heated Seats, INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE W/BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS PAINTED IN PLATINUM (SILK GLOS... CARRARA WHITE METALLIC. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE W/BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM: Navigation Module, Online Services, PCM Module, SDARS & High Definition Radio, Bose Surround Sound System Digital sound system for special sound experience, altogether 10 loudspeaker inclusive active subwoofer and center speaker, 8 channel amplifier w/445 watts of total output, BOSE Centerpoint2 and SurroundStage technologies enable the system to play stereo recordings in a virtual surround mode and offer full support for the decoding and playback of 5.1 digital recordings and AudioPilot Noise Compensation Technology ensures that acoustic pattern is constant and well balanced in all driving conditions, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK): dual-clutch gearbox w/manual controls on the steering wheel and gear selector, automatic mode and coasting function, Coasting means the automatic declutching of the engine to allow the vehicle to continue under its own momentum without engine braking, The reduced driving resistance helps to reduce fuel consumption, PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING (PTV), CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, 2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, exterior and interior temperature sensors, solar sensor, and active carbon filter, WHEELS PAINTED IN PLATINUM (SILK GLOSS), PARKASSIST FRONT & REAR, CARRARA WHITE METALLIC. Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A86FK180855
Stock: FK180855PC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 12,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,995
Porsche Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
CALL US DIRECTLY (888) 283-4463, PORSCHE CERTIFIED THROUGH 4/1/2021!! CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 2 SETS OF KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, 2D Coupe, 2.7L H6 DOHC, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Rhodium Silver Metallic, Platinum Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: CDR Audio System w/Single CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2015 Porsche Cayman RWD 6-Speed Manual 2.7L H6 DOHC Rhodium Silver Metallic Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A84FK161109
Stock: PL361B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS18,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$69,991
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
GTS trim, White exterior and Black interior. Porsche Certified. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" FR & 10J X 20" RR.. BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY.. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Memory Function, memory function for seat position settings and other personalized in-car settings, WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" FR & 10J X 20" RR SPORTTECHNO, BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Digital sound system for special sound experience, altogether 10 loudspeaker inclusive active subwoofer and center speaker, 8 channel amplifier w/445 watts of total output, BOSE Centerpoint2 and SurroundStage technologies enable the system to play stereo recordings in a virtual surround mode and offer full support for the decoding and playback of 5.1 digital recordings and AudioPilot Noise Compensation Technology ensures that acoustic pattern is constant and well balanced in all driving conditions. Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile new car warranty , All coverage expires at 8 years/100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A81FK182688
Stock: FK182688PCL
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 33,955 miles
$45,998
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85FK180247
Stock: 18072392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,283 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$42,998
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A8XFK161972
Stock: 19354906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,998
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A8XFK160109
Stock: 18990819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,503 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,988
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Maxwell Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Porsche Cayman with 35,485mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Porsche Cayman delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2015 Porsche Cayman: The Cayman is Porsche's entry-level sports coupe. It slots below the 911 and slightly above the convertible Boxster, on which the Cayman is based. It competes with other sports cars in the $60,000 range such as the BMW Z4 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class convertible. While the Cayman may not have the absolute horsepower of some of its rivals, it can generally match them in performance thanks to a lightweight body, exceptional mid-engine chassis dynamics, and plenty of engineering know-how. Unlike many of its competitors, the Cayman is also an extremely refined vehicle and as such, it's easy to live with day-to-day. The Cayman's high level of quality and Porsche's signature precision are what really set the car apart.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A85FK160177
Stock: FK160177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 53,321 milesDelivery Available*
$35,590
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A89FK161509
Stock: 2000638122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 30,259 miles
$66,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2015 Porsche Cayman GTSAgate Grey Metallic over Black Leather/AlcantaraOnly 30,259 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Wheels: 8 J X 20 FR & 9.5 J X 20 RR Carrera S Alloy$1,560[N0] Agate Gray Metallic$710[GW] Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Alcantara$0[EFA] Sports Style Footrest In AluminumAluminum PedalsAluminum Footrest$535[220] Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV)$1,320[X73] Sport Suspension (Lowered 20 MM)$1,235[446] Wheel Centers W/Full Color Porsche Crest$185[344] Wheels Painted In Black Satin$880[680] Bose Surround Sound SystemDigital sound system for special sound experiencealtogether 10 loudspeaker lusive active subwoofer and center speaker8 channel amplifier w/445 watts of total outputBOSE Centerpoint2 and SurroundStage technologies enable the system to play stereo recordings in a virtual surround mode and offer full support for the decoding and playback of 5.1 digital recordings and AudioPilot Noise Compensation Technology ensures that acoustic pattern is constant and well balanced in all driving conditions$700[686] Siriusxm Sat Radio Receiver$670[594] Headliner Alcantara Black$1,180[X70] Stainless Steel Door Entry GuardsCayman logo$300[BASE] Cayman GTS[480] Manual Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85FK181480
Stock: 903308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 15,297 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$68,950
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A8XFK185010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$66,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A86FK182914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$68,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A84FK183298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85FK181849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Porsche Cayman GT413,984 milesGreat Deal
$88,900
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Vehicle under Porsche certified factory warranty for 2 years or unlimited miles from expiration of new car warranty.*Cayman GT4N1Sapphire Blue Metallic68Leather Interior, Black (Stitching in Guards Red)620Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)802Wing Supports in Black085Extended Range Fuel Tank, 16.91 galP07Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)630Light Design PackageXSXSeat Belts in Guards Red750Deviated Stitching i.c.w. Leather Interior583Smoking Package342Seat Heating509Fire ExtinguisherCZWExtended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in LeatherEGACarbon Fiber Interior Package i.c.w. Leather InteriorXHMCenter Console Trim in Carbon FiberP23Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Navigation Module
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A85GK197516
Stock: MP15483
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
