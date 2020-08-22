Used 2015 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Infotainment Package W/Bose Surround Sound System Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) 14-Way Electric Sport Seats W/Memory Package Premium Package W/Sport Seats Bi-Xenon-Headlights W/Pdls Parkassist Front & Rear Multifunction Steering Wheel Wheel Centers W/Full-Color Porsche Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Guards Red

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AA2A86FK160737

Stock: FK160737

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020