Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unbeatable performance for the price
  • The coupe's generous cargo space
  • Comfortable ride quality for a sports car
  • Interior quality isn't quite at the level of its overseas competitors
  • Missing some of the latest driver safety aids
List Price
$56,998
Which Corvette does Edmunds recommend?

First off: It's a Corvette. That means: a) you can't go wrong, and b) there's likely a version that matches your exact wants and needs. But in our opinion, the Grand Sport is the ideal choice. It provides the upgraded handling and visual flair of the Z06 but without the Z06's substantial cost increase. Sure, the Z06 is faster, but the Grand Sport's 460 hp is plenty, trust us.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

The Chevrolet Corvette has been a performance icon in the United States for more than six decades now, and this 2018 version is no different. The base Stingray's powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine (455 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque) sits up front and drives a set of gigantic Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

If the regular Corvette Stingray is too tame, the Corvette Grand Sport raises track credibility up to near maximum levels thanks to made-for-the-track aerodynamics and mechanical modifications. Then there's the supercharged Z06. With its 650 hp, it'll lay down lap times that even European exotics costing four or five times more will have trouble matching.

Naturally, the Corvette is a sports car, replete with the usual foibles, such as two-person seating and a low ride height that makes it hard to get in and out. But you'll likely be surprised to find that the Corvette's track-ready performance doesn't come paired with a harsh ride. Across its model lineup, the Corvette continues to be the rare alpha performance car that's comfortable for normal driving, too.

Taking just one test drive in a 2018 Corvette may have you forgetting about civility and embracing what so many sports car aficionados already know: This is American performance at its best.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette models

The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette is a two-seat sports car that is available in both coupe and convertible body types. The coupe features a removable roof panel that stows in the trunk, while the convertible has a power-operated soft top. The Stingray, Z51 and Grand Sport are split into 1LT, 2LT and 3LT subtrims; the Z06 comes in 1LZ, 2LZ and 3LZ subtrims.

Chevy fits the Stingray, Z51 and Grand Sport with a 6.2-liter V8 (455 hp, 460 lb-ft). A performance exhaust that increases output to 460 hp is available on the Stingray and included on the Z51 and Grand Sport models. A seven-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matched downshifts is standard, while an eight-speed automatic is optional.

Standard features for the Stingray 1LT include 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

You also get OnStar (with a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Bluetooth, a driver information display, an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface, a rearview camera, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio.

All Stingray 2LT models come with front-view parking cameras, auto-dimming driver side and rearview mirrors, a head-up display, a cargo shade (coupe only), upgraded interior trim, heated and ventilated seats with additional power adjustments, driver-seat memory settings and a 10-speaker sound system.

The Stingray 3LT models add premium leather upholstery with extended surface coverage, simulated-suede upper interior trim and a navigation system that includes the Corvette's unique performance data recorder.

The Stingray Z51 upgrades the Vette's performance potential with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, larger front brakes, slotted brake rotors, sportier suspension tuning, revised transmission gear ratios for snappier responses (manual only), an electronic limited-slip differential, a differential cooler, dry-sump oiling for the V8 engine and a dual-mode performance exhaust.

The Grand Sport largely mirrors the Stingray Z51 in terms of feature content, but it adds a slew of performance features taken from the Z06, including an upgraded cooling system, wider fenders and tires, adaptive dampers, upgraded suspension components and bigger brakes.
Sport seats are optional on all Corvettes.

The Z06 1LZ starts with the Stingray Z51 1LT's standard equipment and adds a supercharged V8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft), a Z06-specific sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, larger brakes, wider tires, a carbon-fiber hood, a more aggressive aero package (including wider front and rear fenders, expanded cooling vents, and a unique front grille and rear fascia) and the head-up display. The Z06 2LZ gets the 2LT's upgrades, while the Z06 3LZ gets the 3LT's upgrades.

For the Grand Sport and Z06, Chevy offers a Z07 performance package. It adds carbon-ceramic brakes, an even more aggressively tuned suspension, bigger and stickier tires, and extra aerodynamic body pieces. For all Corvettes, various interior and exterior styling and trim upgrades are also available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible (6.2L V8 | 7-speed manual | RWD).

Driving

9.0
With the Grand Sport package, the Corvette is an almost telepathic performer. The engine and brakes are very strong and easy to modulate, and the manual transmission operates smoothly. Steering feel is lacking at the limit, but those limits are far beyond what most roads allow.

Acceleration

9.0
The 455-hp 6.2-liter V8 is breathtaking, a wave of force. The Corvette has power everywhere in the rev range and is great fun at partial or full throttle. When you put your foot down, the car leaps for the horizon. It comes with more powerful engines, but this one is more than enough.

Braking

9.5
The Grand Sport brakes are strong and consistent. In our tests, the Corvette came to a stop from 60 mph in just 95 feet, which is impressive. Even better, the pedal feels very natural, and it's easy to modulate in normal driving.

Steering

7.5
The steering is nicely weighted and very precise. It's easy to place the car right where you want it. That said, there's almost no road feel from the steering wheel. The car's incredible grip makes that less of an issue, but it's difficult to know when you're approaching its limits.

Handling

8.5
The Corvette just sticks to the ground, and with coupelike rigidity it isn't bothered by midcorner corrections or bumps. It changes directions unbelievably quickly, with negligible body roll and drama. Unfortunately, it's a challenge to recover the back end if you push past the car's limits.

Drivability

9.0
The manual transmission is easy to shift. Clutch uptake is consistent and predictable, and the throttle is linear, so it's easy to make smooth starts. The rev-matching downshift feature works well. But upshifting from fourth to fifth gear can be tricky as you can grab seventh by accident.

Comfort

8.0
There's no getting around the fact that this is a convertible sports car, but it requires surprisingly little compromise on comfort. Magnetic Ride Control provides good ride quality, and the seats are comfortable for all but the tallest drivers. Ultimately, the biggest problem is tire noise.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats have plenty of adjustability and good bolstering. They strike a nice balance between cushioning and support, being slightly softer than some sports car seats. They may be a little tight and sit a little high for drivers 6 feet tall or taller.

Ride comfort

8.5
Magnetic Ride Control provides a buttoned-down ride without ever feeling crashy or harsh, and we wouldn't buy a Corvette without it. The ride is surprisingly forgiving for a car with big wheels and run-flat tires, and is communicative without being too jarring.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind noise isn't really a problem with the top up, and it's only a problem over 65 mph with the top down. But the Corvette's aggressive tires make a lot of noise on anything other than the smoothest tarmac, and they're pretty audible in the cabin. The engine is only loud when you want it to be.

Climate control

8.5
The climate control system has to work to keep up when it's hot out, but it always does the job and is easy to use. Heated and cooled seats are nice to have, especially when the top is down. Passengers will appreciate having a dedicated air and seat temperature control by their door.

Interior

7.5
For a relatively small two-seater convertible with a large bulkhead right behind the seats, the Corvette surprisingly doesn't feel cramped. The control layout is thoughtful, and driving position is quite adjustable. But visibility and entering and exiting are problematic.

Ease of use

8.5
Controls are located so the driver can access them easily and are clearly marked. Driving modes and aids such as traction control can be adjusted without using the touchscreen. The rev-matching paddles on the steering wheel are easy to accidentally hit in spirited driving, which can be a nuisance.

Getting in/getting out

5.5
Low-slung sports cars have never been easy to climb into and out of, but with our tester's optional side rocker extensions it's even harder. Unless you're parking with the top down or you're very fit, it's a bit of work, and a little embarrassing.

Driving position

8.5
The seats and steering wheel offer plenty of adjustability, so most drivers will be able to find a good position. Tall drivers may feel the seat is too high even in the lowest setting. The important controls are within reach and easy to find, and the gauges and head-up display are very visible.

Roominess

7.5
The cabin has sufficient headroom for taller drivers and is wide enough that it doesn't feel cramped. Two people can share the car without problems. A backward glance reveals the convertible's bulkhead and makes the space feel smaller. Putting the top down sets everything right.

Visibility

6.5
With the top up, the high deck and small rear window contribute to huge blind spots and poor rear visibility. It may be difficult to see the headlights of cars behind, and tall drivers may have to lean forward to see stoplights. Putting the top down solves many issues and improves rear visibility.

Quality

8.0
The interior materials look and feel appropriate for the price, although there were a few small problems with fitment and a few rattles from the convertible top assembly. Overall, it's a high-rent-feeling car, even if some body lines aren't as precise as competitors'.

Utility

6.0
Convertible buyers won't be expecting much in the way of utility, which is good because the Corvette doesn't offer it. The small trunk and limited interior storage mean you won't be using it for trips to Costco.

Small-item storage

7.0
The shallow center bin has enough space for a phone and wallet, the door pockets are too small for a water bottle, and the cupholders are on the small side, too. The real trick is the hidden storage behind the touchscreen, which slides down. It's sufficient, if not overwhelming.

Cargo space

6.0
The convertible sacrifices the coupe's tremendous liftback space, leaving a small, flat rectangular opening in the rear deck. When down, the top consumes about half of the 10-cubic-foot trunk. What's left is enough for a weekend getaway if you pack light, or you can leave the top up.

Technology

8.0
All of Chevrolet's connectivity tech is available, from smartphone integration to OnStar and even a Wi-Fi hotspot. The MyLink system is fast and easy to use. Blind-spot monitoring would be welcome considering the limited visibility.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Bose systems can be disappointing, but this implementation provides quite good sound quality. Its performance with the top down is impressive, providing clear sound without getting overwhelmed. Navigation is easy enough to use, but if your view is zoomed out, you can lose sight of smaller roads.

Smartphone integration

9.0
The center console has two USB ports and a 12-volt outlet, and there's a USB port in the hidden compartment behind the infotainment screen. There's also Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Wi-Fi with an optional 4G connection. You can't ask for much more in a car like this.

Driver aids

6.0
Parking cameras in front and rear are a nice touch, but image quality isn't very good. There's no blind-spot monitoring or rear cross-traffic alert, which would be nice with the compromised visibility. There's also no forward collision alert. Driving this car is 100 percent the driver's job.

Voice control

7.0
Voice control prompts are helpfully displayed on the touchscreen, but functionality isn't as extensive as in some competitors and phrasing needs to be precise. Entering destinations is easiest if you have an address. Using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto voice control is certainly preferable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(72%)
4(7%)
3(7%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible
Don McGohan,07/18/2018
Grand Sport w/3LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
This is my second Corvette, having owned a 2006 Corvette convertible previously. The improvements made over the years are very noticeable. I bought a Grand Sport because it shares the body of the Z06 but has the engine of the Stingray. At 460 horsepower, believe me, it's plenty powerful! The car tracks while driving like it's on rails. Cornering, straight-line acceleration, overall performance, engine sound - all outstanding! I consider the exterior styling of the C7's to be outstanding (eye of the beholder?). The interior is also beautiful. My car has the 3LT package, which is really luxurious. Chevy offers plenty of options so you can customize your car however you want it. If you're going to spend this much money on a car, I strongly recommending ordering it directly from the factory through your local dealer rather than just buying what you find on the showroom floor. My only negative comment involves rear visibility, which is only average (at best). This could be just applicable to the convertible due to the size of the rear window - the coupe version rear visibility may be better. Of course, the outside visibility is fantastic with the top down!!
American Pride Corvette ZO6
Stan “the Corvette Man”,05/14/2018
Z06 w/3LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
If you like blistering acceleration, road holding grip equal to a full blown race car, an interior fitting to a luxury jet, overall aggressive looks that rival any super car, look no further. Corvette ZO6 Coupe will deliver all this and more. Enjoyed 6800 miles so far zero issues. It’s addictive to drive and very addictive to drive fast. During very “spirited” driving sessions No overheating of any kind even during peak summer heat waves of 105 degrees and climbing up a steep grade. That issue, if there ever really was one has been resolved. A Torch Red C7 Corvette turns heads where ever you drive. Invites a lot of questions and interest when ever parked or gassing up. If your a shy quiet type I’d suggest a you drive a mini van.
Its everything they say it is !
Justin Fontaine,08/21/2018
Stingray w/2LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
This is a world class sports car from GM. Finally a Corvette that I wanted to own. Ever since I saw the C7 on the road a few years ago I was struck by the incredible exterior styling. It is a strikingly beautiful car. The only thing I wondered was could it deliver on performance and engineering to compete with Porsche,Audi and the rest? The answer is YES IT CAN! Say what you will about GM using old push-rod technology in the engine bay but this motor just rocks. Power comes on fast and is always there when you want it and there is plenty off it. The 7 speed manual is very good and as smooth as my old Miata. Short throws and positive engagement every shift. The car handles very well. I did not want the tack goodies that the Z51 or Grand Sport provide. I got the Magnetic ride as an option to help button the car down on spirited rides and makes things a bit plusher when cruising through town. This is a do it all sports car. Yes it has a stigma of being an old guys retirement car but this C7 has changed that perception. It is a real world sports car with Super car type performance for a very reasonable price.
Great sports car for the price.
Vetteman,03/23/2019
Grand Sport w/3LT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
I am 74 and this 2018 Corvette Grand Sort Convertible is fantastic, we have taken it on long trips and the ride is very comfortable. My wife and I do not have trouble getting in an out; however, we exercise regularly. Gas mileage is great out on the expressway; however, if you have a heavy foot expect it to be lower. Limited cargo space when convertible top is lowered as it consumes much of trunk space. On trips where you do not expect to lower top, you can lower the trunk protective divider for a little more trunk space 10.5” T x 18”D x 42” W. Regular trunk space will hold 2 travel bags that you can carry on an airplane. Expect to get a lot of thumbs up as the Corvette has great styling. My only complaint is the Corvette does not have Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
650 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Corvette models:

Performance Traction Management
Helps keep traction with subtle adjustments to the power being sent to the rear wheels.
Head-Up Display
Keeps driver's eyes on the road by projecting information, such as engine rpm and gear, onto the windscreen directly in the line of sight.

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), and Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M).

