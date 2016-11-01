More about the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), and Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles: The Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is priced between $56,998 and $56,998 with odometer readings between 9576 and 9576 miles.

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $77,998 and $77,998 with odometer readings between 5173 and 5173 miles.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $56,998 and mileage as low as 5173 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

