Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
- 37,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,991
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Preferred Equipment Group Magnetic Selective Ride Control Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Leather Seats Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer And MP3 Playback Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Arctic White Black Top Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L V8 Sfi Rear Axle; 2.56 Ratio; Limited Slip Seats; Sport Front Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Wheels; 5-Split Spoke; Silver-Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of The Woodlands's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT with 37,840mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! There's a level of quality and refinement in this Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT that you won't find in your average vehicle. One of the best things about this Chevrolet Corvette is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT is in a league of its own More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with no less than 430 hp, even in base trim. Corvettes will never be mistaken for economy cars, but it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway with the 6-speed manual transmission. The 'Vette's value comes in its racing-derived engine and handling, its sexy curves, and grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000. Strengths of this model include Classic American sports car, world-class supercar value, and return of the Grand Sport edition Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YF3DW6A5104359
Stock: A5104359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 40,551 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,985$2,926 Below Market
Gowdy Autoplex - Ridgeland / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YX2DW5A5104912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995$2,964 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
16/26 City/Highway MPG 2010 Light Silver Metallic Chevrolet Corvette 4LT Clean CARFAX. 6-Speed Manual Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YT2DW2A5102286
Stock: 13130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,730 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,952$316 Below Market
Crossroads INFINITI of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 2010 Chevrolet Corvette 3LTNavigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 3 LT PK, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 7 Speakers, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YG3DW0A5108971
Stock: P08971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 31,224 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,795$603 Below Market
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
HEADS UP DISPLAY ** HEATED SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** POWER TOP ** PREMIUM SOUND ** CAR COVER INCLUDED ** At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW6A5108492
Stock: INV1753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,539 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,495$997 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto is excited to offer this 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport Coupe 3LT w/ Lambo Doors!!! Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This low mileage Chevrolet Corvette has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. The interior of this Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT as it packs a beast under the hood. This highly refined Chevrolet Corvette comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. This car has an exceptional paint finish that shows no sign of age or wear. Unique and nearly impossible to find, this 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT is a collector's dream come true. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with no less than 430 hp, even in base trim. Corvettes will never be mistaken for economy cars, but it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway with the 6-speed manual transmission. The 'Vette's value comes in its racing-derived engine and handling, its sexy curves, and grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000. Strengths of this model include Classic American sports car, world-class supercar value, and return of the Grand Sport edition *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS3DW6A5101084
Stock: P101084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 37,702 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$57,981$3,194 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Preferred Equipment Group Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Black Ebony; Custom Leather Wrapped Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L Supercharged V8 Sfi Transmission; 6-Speed Manual; Short-Throw Wheels; Zr1 Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YN2DTXA5800063
Stock: A5800063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 40,376 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,998$1,017 Below Market
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YT3DW8A5107658
Stock: 18827131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,988
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 9,645 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, WHEELS, GRAND SPORT CHROME ALUMINUM, ROOF PANEL, 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT, REMO.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio. Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESGRAND SPORT CHROME ALUMINUM 18" x 9.5" (45.7 cm x 24.1 cm) front and 19" x 12" (48.3 cm x 30.48 cm) rear, REMOVABLE (Included with (C2L) Roof Package.), CASHMERE, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (Two-tone modified seats with perforated leather seating surfaces, crossed flag embroidery and contrasting stitching), AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, SHORT-THROW includes launch control, specific gearing and quicker ratios (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, LIMITED SLIP (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD).OUR OFFERINGSMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS2DW9A5110372
Stock: P50298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$901 Below Market
Jorns Chevrolet - Kewaunee / Wisconsin
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Electronic Cruise Control, 6-Way Power Heated Front Seats, Power Door Locks, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Windows w/Express Down, Power Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Rear Window Defogger, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Push-Button Trunk Release, Satellite Radio Capability, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input Jack, Driver Seat/Mirror/Steering Column Memory System, Bluetooth Communications Capability, Air Conditioning w/Dual-Zone Climate Control, Head-Up Display w/G-Meter, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Fog Lights, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Power Folding Convertible Top, Keyless Access System, Power Speed-Sensitive Rack & Pinion Steering, Power 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes, All-Speed Traction Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Launch Control System, Driver & Front Passenger Frontal Airbags, Driver & Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Vehicle Theft Deterrent System & Immobilizer, Universal Home Remote
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YC3DWXA5107676
Stock: L0156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 35,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YV2DW7A5102746
Stock: 102746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,889
Simpson Chevrolet of Irvine - Irvine / California
Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package!, Please call for more details., **Fresh Oil Change**, 1-Piece Removable Body-Color Roof Panel, 1-Piece Removable Transparent Roof Panel, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Navigation, Bluetooth For Phone, Cargo Net & Luggage Shade, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Power Telescopic Steering Column, Memory Package, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Remote keyless entry, Roof Package, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, XM Radio.Clean CARFAX.All of our Pre-Owned vehicles receive a FRESH OIL CHANGE, NEW CABIN FILTER, and an ALIGNMENT. At Simpson Automotive, we're big enough to deal, small enough to care!All roads lead to Simpson!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DWXA5101393
Stock: 103693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 75,206 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***TARGA TOP WITH A 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION.............................................2010 CHEVROLET CORVETTE COUPE, TORCH RED WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, KENWOOD SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, TRACTION CONTROL, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, LS3 V8 ENGINE, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YA2DW9A5105823
Stock: MAX18793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 41,221 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999
Buyavette, Inc. - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW0A5108472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,405 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$33,995
D & M Motorsports - Glen Ellyn / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YG3DW2A5100600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,370 miles
$61,000
Koons White Marsh Chevrolet - White Marsh / Maryland
**ZR1**Bose**Navigation**Leather**Bluetooth**Supercharged** Great 1-Owner '10 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 In Black With Navigation / Navi / GPS, Leather, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Magnetic Ride Control, Bluetooth, 6.2L Supercharged 638 HP, ZR1 Chrome Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior, Power Telescoping Steering wheel, Memory Package, Bose Stereo and Much More!!! Text us at 410-935-6645 for availability or text the last 8 of VIN to 96300 to have a link sent directly to your phone! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at one of Maryland s Largest Pre-Owned Dealers: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add reconditioning, certification and other fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YN2DT3A5800857
Stock: 00P24774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 33,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999
Buyavette, Inc. - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS3DW0A5108094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,991
Planet Ford - Spring / Texas
Chevrolet's 2009 Corvette coupe and convertible are flashy, fast sports cars, yet they're comfortable enough to drive daily.. JD Power gave this vehicle a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Overall Performance and Design, Performance, and Comfort. CarFax Title History Report is the industry leader in giving buyers confidence in their buying decision. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Why look any further? Be as cool as the other side of the pillow in this Corvette. 430+ horsepower, 424 foot-pounds of torque, 6.2l v8 sfi, 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes, and Rear wheel drive. Features include: smart steering wheel controls, security system, an air filter for the cabin, cruise control and low tire pressure warning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36W095105381
Stock: L3318A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
