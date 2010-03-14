Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Preferred Equipment Group Magnetic Selective Ride Control Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Leather Seats Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer And MP3 Playback Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Arctic White Black Top Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L V8 Sfi Rear Axle; 2.56 Ratio; Limited Slip Seats; Sport Front Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Wheels; 5-Split Spoke; Silver-Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of The Woodlands's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT with 37,840mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! There's a level of quality and refinement in this Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT that you won't find in your average vehicle. One of the best things about this Chevrolet Corvette is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Corvette w/2LT is in a league of its own More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette: The Corvette comes with no less than 430 hp, even in base trim. Corvettes will never be mistaken for economy cars, but it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway with the 6-speed manual transmission. The 'Vette's value comes in its racing-derived engine and handling, its sexy curves, and grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000. Strengths of this model include Classic American sports car, world-class supercar value, and return of the Grand Sport edition Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YF3DW6A5104359

Stock: A5104359

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020