Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Yellow
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    57,155 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,450

    $6,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    62,801 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    77,027 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $4,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Yellow
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    9,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,888

    $4,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    20,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,000

    $3,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Yellow
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    21,209 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,495

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Yellow
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    89,647 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,919

    $3,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    8,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,495

    $581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    21,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,922

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    21,742 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,995

    $1,496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    17,500 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    46,395 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    57,160 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $35,991

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Yellow
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    33,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,788

    $2,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    80,208 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,995

    $1,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    40,159 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,730

    $1,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    6,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $44,996

    $726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette

    28,772 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,992

    $628 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corvette searches:

  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Well Pleased
Rob Joyner,01/19/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
I purchased my 2008 Base model, 3LT, Z51, NPP 3 years ago with 29,000mi. on the clock. I have been very pleased with it. I have done only oil changes; everything has been completely reliable. The car is easy to learn, very driver friendly. My partner (girlfriend) enjoys it very much (definitely a plus). I have put 14,000mi. on it since getting it and have absolutely no complaints. Some have commented that the interior is a little drab but I am very satisfied with it. The engine is "leggy" with good torque and hp throughout a broad rpm range, I don't have to be constantly changing gears although I like the engine sound with the NPP defeated so I find myself shifting almost unnecessarily just hear the exhaust note. I have the NPP bypass remote (came with the car) and that enhances the driving a great deal as I can hear the exhaust when I want and I can return it to normal mode when I want less sound so I can listen to music (I really like this feature). The roof panel is fairly easy to remove/replace with no particular awkwardness although care must be used when doing so, and it stows in the trunk area in the retaining brackets, only it does take up a lot of the available trunk area, but if I'm traveling with luggage I'm not going to be doing it with the roof panel off as I would likely get tired of that after couple hours. I scored the performance high but I'm sure I haven't tested the limits of the car (I'm a senior citizen, and I think it's a good idea for me to not push the car beyond my limits with the possible consequences of breakage, collision and higher insurance premiums; the car does everything I want it to. The leather on the seats is good quality and the fit/finish of the car overall is very good. I drive it year round here in the mountains of western NC, USA, and I have a set of summer tires on aftermarket wheels and change over to the all-season tires on the factory wheels when winter comes. This is an extra expense but I really don't like the idea of the car sitting in the garage thru the winter and my not being able to enjoy it, but to each his own. I chose to go this route with the tires since these cars come with summer tires and it's not recommended they be used below 50 degrees F, and since the all-season tires are twice the price of summer tires I think I'm saving money in the long run, and again, I get to enjoy the car year-round. A lot of people (who are true car people) do look at the car with interest/admiration and I have to admit that's a pretty cool feeling, although that's not the reason I bought it. I bought it to drive and enjoy the technology/performance/style, and it's a car I could afford where I could get that. Overall, the fuel economy is good, surprising that 430hp could still result in such figures (average 23mpg). If I had $110k to spend, I'd probably get a 2016 ZO6. I toured the Bowling Green Assy. plant a couple years ago and was impressed with the dedication that goes into these cars. One negative note is the fact that the car has a problematic keyless entry/start system. At least 25% of the time the car can't "find" the FOB and I have to try several times to enter the car or start it. I'm not sure what the problem is since it's intermittent, and intermittent problems are difficult to correct. Update 7/23/18: The problematic keyless entry system was the result of using weak fob batteries. I made the mistake of buying a handful of the CR3032's when I got the car, thinking the fob battery was weak. I was correct - the battery was weak. The mistake I made was buying more batteries than I needed and buying batteries that apparently had been on the shelf for a long time so the result was I replaced the weak fob battery with another weak fob battery. Over the course of a couple years I dealt with fob problems unknowingly using weak batteries one after another. I had issues with the car finding the fob, starting problems, etc., all because I didn't have a fresh fob battery. I finally replaced the battery with a known fresh one (bought it at a store I know sells alot of them - Walmart) and all symptoms went away. I have had no problems with the fob features, anything related to the fob, engine starting, door opening, etc. I'm very pleased I discovered this. From now on, I will buy a battery only when I need one and will buy only one at at time since apparently these batteries do weaken on the shelf. Duracelll advertises a 10-year shelf life but I'm not even going to trust that. Actually, I've decided the next time I need a fob battery I will use my multimeter to make sure the fob battery has at least 3.1 volts. If you think about it, a car battery, when it drops to 12 volts, is essentially dead. Many car batteries that reach 11.9 volts will not start a car without difficulty, and since I've discovered the fob needs at least 3.0 volts I'm going to make sure my new fob battery is fresh and strong by testing with my multimeter. I now have 53,000 miles on the car.
