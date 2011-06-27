2004 Chevrolet Corvette Review
- Ultrahigh performance, daily-driver livability, bargain sticker price.
- Some low-grade interior trim, can't get the Z06 as a coupe or convertible.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An excellent car that never ceases to amaze us. Cheap interior trimmings aside, the current-generation Corvette is the best thing GM has going for it.
2004 Highlights
To celebrate the last year of the C5, Chevrolet is offering a Commemorative Edition package on all models, including the Z06. In addition to special Le Mans Blue exterior paint and a Shale interior, Commemorative Edition 'Vettes will have special badging and polished aluminum wheels. The Z06 version will have a carbon-fiber hood, Le Mans stripes and "Z06 only" wheels. Other changes for 2004 include revised shock valving on the Z06.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Joe Anastasio,10/26/2006
Since July 1997 I have owned 13 C5 Corvettes (all new) and 1 C6 (2007 new). Problem was I bought the C6 Corvette site unseen (never sat in one). I'm 6'3" and 280lbs and my knees were against the dash. The 3" they took away from it did make a difference. I was lucky though. Found a dealer willing to swap me my 2007 for a 2004 plus a fair amount of money. I'm a happy camper again. Plenty of comfort and all the fun of driving a Corvette. I really don't miss any of the new features in the C6 that I had for 3 months. I never used the Nav system. Be sure to "test drive" your new car BEFORE purchasing. I was lucky. Didn't lose a lot of money for my mistake.
johng,04/24/2018
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I have drove older Corvettes. I was amazed at the ride of this 04 Corvette. The more I drive this car, the more I love it. Power is awesome, ride is awesome, gas mileage is awesome. I never would have thought I would like this car so much.
Anonymous,12/08/2010
I have owned three vettes, 74, 84 and now the 04. Each one has improved in all areas of performance and comfort. Took round trip from New England to Bowling Green, toured factory and NCM averaged 30MPG for 3500 miles and loved the trip. Best by far of any vette I've owned, lots of top down fun
04 Z06,02/01/2018
Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
I've owned my"04 Z06 for over 5 years, bought it used with 30k miles and now it has 54k. What a great car, I still love the looks of it, how it handles, the power (LS6), brakes and the list goes on and on. Maybe not as sophisticated as german or Italian brands but boy, do I grin driving it. It has plenty of power with great suspension and brakes, pretty comfortable on long rides, wife and I took. It gets 28-30 mpg hwy, how can you beat that. Maintenance is easy and parts affordable. In 24k miles I've had it, all I replaced are the tires and brakes besides regular oil/filter maintenance. Of course you can be tempted to get porsche, ferrari or other exotic car (check parts and maint. cost on those - $$$) but for me this is it, I got what I wanted and then some. If you never driven Z06, try it.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
405 hp @ 6000 rpm
