  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(262)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultrahigh performance, daily-driver livability, bargain sticker price.
  • Some low-grade interior trim, can't get the Z06 as a coupe or convertible.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$18,500 - $33,699
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An excellent car that never ceases to amaze us. Cheap interior trimmings aside, the current-generation Corvette is the best thing GM has going for it.

2004 Highlights

To celebrate the last year of the C5, Chevrolet is offering a Commemorative Edition package on all models, including the Z06. In addition to special Le Mans Blue exterior paint and a Shale interior, Commemorative Edition 'Vettes will have special badging and polished aluminum wheels. The Z06 version will have a carbon-fiber hood, Le Mans stripes and "Z06 only" wheels. Other changes for 2004 include revised shock valving on the Z06.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(91%)
4(7%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
262 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 262 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Traded Down to a 2004 for Comfort
Joe Anastasio,10/26/2006
Since July 1997 I have owned 13 C5 Corvettes (all new) and 1 C6 (2007 new). Problem was I bought the C6 Corvette site unseen (never sat in one). I'm 6'3" and 280lbs and my knees were against the dash. The 3" they took away from it did make a difference. I was lucky though. Found a dealer willing to swap me my 2007 for a 2004 plus a fair amount of money. I'm a happy camper again. Plenty of comfort and all the fun of driving a Corvette. I really don't miss any of the new features in the C6 that I had for 3 months. I never used the Nav system. Be sure to "test drive" your new car BEFORE purchasing. I was lucky. Didn't lose a lot of money for my mistake.
I love my 04 Vette
johng,04/24/2018
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I have drove older Corvettes. I was amazed at the ride of this 04 Corvette. The more I drive this car, the more I love it. Power is awesome, ride is awesome, gas mileage is awesome. I never would have thought I would like this car so much.
Gota love it
Anonymous,12/08/2010
I have owned three vettes, 74, 84 and now the 04. Each one has improved in all areas of performance and comfort. Took round trip from New England to Bowling Green, toured factory and NCM averaged 30MPG for 3500 miles and loved the trip. Best by far of any vette I've owned, lots of top down fun
Great car for fraction of a new one.
04 Z06,02/01/2018
Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
I've owned my"04 Z06 for over 5 years, bought it used with 30k miles and now it has 54k. What a great car, I still love the looks of it, how it handles, the power (LS6), brakes and the list goes on and on. Maybe not as sophisticated as german or Italian brands but boy, do I grin driving it. It has plenty of power with great suspension and brakes, pretty comfortable on long rides, wife and I took. It gets 28-30 mpg hwy, how can you beat that. Maintenance is easy and parts affordable. In 24k miles I've had it, all I replaced are the tires and brakes besides regular oil/filter maintenance. Of course you can be tempted to get porsche, ferrari or other exotic car (check parts and maint. cost on those - $$$) but for me this is it, I got what I wanted and then some. If you never driven Z06, try it.
See all 262 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
405 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $18,500 and$25,351 with odometer readings between 12096 and50901 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $33,699 and$33,699 with odometer readings between 9473 and9473 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2004 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,500 and mileage as low as 9473 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,345.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,796.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,993.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,388.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles