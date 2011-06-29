Used 2010 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me
- 35,339 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$29,987
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
BMW's M-Series is a high-ticket, high-end driving experience. Our 2009 BMW M6 in Sivlerstone Metallic with Indianapolis Red Leather. Offering a Coupe look in a SUV created a gorgeous machine. With swoopy, aerodynamic styling and a comfortable interior, it delivers luxury and performance in one attractive package. Under the hood of the M6, find an impressive 5.0 Liter V10 that offers 500hp as you need it. Connevted to a purpose built Automatic, this brawler accelerates to 60mph in 4.5 seconds. That's a lot of power and it'll feel so smooth partly from a solid curb weight of 4398 pounds, thanks to a carbon-fiber roof. The M6 is definitely one of the most style-conscious entries in the luxury sports car market segment. Cabin fittings show the attention to detail that Beemer drivers have come to love; high-tech ergonomic bucket seats make the ride as comfortable for the passenger as it is fun for the driver. Rich leather, full color Navigation, BMW Assist, Bluetooth, amazing high end audio, and more...what is NOT to love? Print this page and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH9C50ACY25202
Stock: Y25202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH9C55ACY25163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW M6. A rare find these days. More information about the 2010 BMW M6: The 2009 BMW 6-Series sedan stands apart from its 5-Series sibling thanks to its high-tech, performance-oriented features, which enable it to fill the double role of sports car and comfy luxury coupe. The exclusive M6 model has performance to rival many exotics from specialty sports car makers, while still having enough refinement for everyday driving. This model sets itself apart with great combination of elegance and road prowess, a total comfort package, state-of-the-art transmission and engineering, and Top-of-the-line performance AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH9C54ACY25283
Stock: ACY25283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 47,334 miles
$28,990
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK9C57ACY80375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,994 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$24,850
United Imports - Jacksonville / Florida
Navigation, Head-Up Display, Harman-Kardon Sound, Comfort Access, Full Leather Interior Package w/Carbonfiber, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Powder coated wheels and more. Lady driven and properly serviced. Newer tires. SMG transmission just serviced. Exceptionally nice and runs like a new BMW. Non smoker, no accidents, clean Carfax report. Trades are welcome...financing is available...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93599CY80129
Stock: TR10483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,954 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,900
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93599CY24982
Stock: CY24982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,439 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,515
Acura of Fremont - Fremont / California
**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!**, *FULLY LOADED AND HARD TO FIND!*, *POWER PACKAGE*, 2D Convertible, 5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC 40V, Manual, RWD, Monaco Blue Metallic, Silverstone II w/Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93589CY80168
Stock: 8204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 89,220 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,891
Autoplex Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93569CY24941
Stock: 11948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 BMW M665,943 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,995
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Drivers Assist Executive Package 20 M Wheels Quality Auto Center is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 BMW M6 only has 65,943mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This BMW M6 features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW M6 . It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW M6. More information about the 2012 BMW M6: For buyers in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices on the market today. And for 2012, the controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean overall look. It's a great choice for those in the market for both performance and comfort on an equal plane, with a strong foothold in a segment also populated by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. Strengths of this model include BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, coupe and convertible styles No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C52CC985511
Stock: 11517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 BMW M6102,004 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93578CY79981
Stock: 8CY79981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 3,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,500
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
20' x 9 Front x 20 x 10 Rear M Alloy Wheels, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, BMW Apps, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, Full LED Lights, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Side & Top View Cameras, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic 2013 BMW M6 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43542 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C52DD159825
Stock: P159825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 27,892 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2013 BMW M6 BASE 2DR COUPE COMES LOADED WITH V8 TWIN TURBO ENGINE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, MEMORY HEATED AND POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER BROWN UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. MSRP WAS LIKE 147 000 . ESTA 2013 BMW M6 BASE 2DR COUPE VIENE CON V8 MOTOR TURBO DOBLE, NAVEGACIÓN, CÁMARA TRASERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, ASIENTO ELECTRICOS CON MEMORIA Y CALEFACCIÓN, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO MARRON SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $3000. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C53DC968742
Stock: 968742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 BMW M6Alpine White Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior Only 31,487 miles!V8 4.4L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE20 M Wheel 343 M w/ Perf NonrftDriving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,900)Active Blind Spot DetectionActive Driving AssistantSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit InfoExecutive Package (Originally $5,300)Heated Steering WheelPower rear sunshadeRear sunshadesFront ventilated seatsActive front seatsHeated rear seatsHead-up DisplayBang & Olufsen Sound System (Originally $3,700) Front Ventilated Seats (Originally $200) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.4L Engine560 Horsepower500 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 7 Speed Double Clutch A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C58DD159764
Stock: 159764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- used
2007 BMW M672,383 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
Fully Detailed. Clean CARFAX. Blue Metallic 2007 BMW M6 RWD Manual 5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC 40V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEH93547CY24062
Stock: 7CY24062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 88,484 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, SEXY M SERIES DROPTOP.............................................2013 BMW M6 CONVERTIBLE, ALPINE WHITE WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, HEADS UP DISPLAY, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICED AT BMW OF FRESNO, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C58DDZ78218
Stock: MAX18682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 45,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,988
Limerock Motors - Attleboro / Massachusetts
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this BMW M6 CONV. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this M6 CONV's mileage reads low at 45,005. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.4L 8 cyl engine under the hood. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped BMW M6 CONV like this at any price! This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Franklin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLZ9C52DC985736
Stock: 12-10957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 BMW M638,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,990
Charles Barker Toyota - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2007 BMW M6 Base Black Manual RWD 5.0L V10 SMPI DOHC 40V Clean CARFAX.13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo/CD Audio System, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW M6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSEK93517CY78369
Stock: P19121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 59,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,998
Texas Auto - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSLX9C53DD159803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
