Used 2010 BMW M6 for Sale Near Me

BMW's M-Series is a high-ticket, high-end driving experience. Our 2009 BMW M6 in Sivlerstone Metallic with Indianapolis Red Leather. Offering a Coupe look in a SUV created a gorgeous machine. With swoopy, aerodynamic styling and a comfortable interior, it delivers luxury and performance in one attractive package. Under the hood of the M6, find an impressive 5.0 Liter V10 that offers 500hp as you need it. Connevted to a purpose built Automatic, this brawler accelerates to 60mph in 4.5 seconds. That's a lot of power and it'll feel so smooth partly from a solid curb weight of 4398 pounds, thanks to a carbon-fiber roof. The M6 is definitely one of the most style-conscious entries in the luxury sports car market segment. Cabin fittings show the attention to detail that Beemer drivers have come to love; high-tech ergonomic bucket seats make the ride as comfortable for the passenger as it is fun for the driver. Rich leather, full color Navigation, BMW Assist, Bluetooth, amazing high end audio, and more...what is NOT to love? Print this page and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 BMW M6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSEH9C50ACY25202

Stock: Y25202

Certified Pre-Owned: No