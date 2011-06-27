Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,006
|$25,874
|$28,782
|Clean
|$20,577
|$24,217
|$26,834
|Average
|$17,720
|$20,901
|$22,937
|Rough
|$14,863
|$17,586
|$19,040
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,099
|$23,633
|$26,289
|Clean
|$18,794
|$22,119
|$24,510
|Average
|$16,185
|$19,091
|$20,950
|Rough
|$13,575
|$16,063
|$17,391
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,019
|$28,242
|$31,416
|Clean
|$22,459
|$26,432
|$29,289
|Average
|$19,341
|$22,814
|$25,036
|Rough
|$16,222
|$19,196
|$20,782
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,187
|$34,319
|$38,175
|Clean
|$27,292
|$32,120
|$35,591
|Average
|$23,502
|$27,723
|$30,422
|Rough
|$19,713
|$23,326
|$25,254
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,466
|$48,758
|$54,236
|Clean
|$38,774
|$45,634
|$50,565
|Average
|$33,390
|$39,387
|$43,222
|Rough
|$28,006
|$33,140
|$35,879
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,897
|$25,747
|$28,640
|Clean
|$20,475
|$24,098
|$26,701
|Average
|$17,632
|$20,799
|$22,824
|Rough
|$14,789
|$17,500
|$18,946