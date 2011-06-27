  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Awesome V8 power
  • racetrack-ready handling and braking
  • comfortable highway cruiser
  • attractive, high-tech interior
  • coupe's roomy cargo area
  • astounding value.
  • Touchscreen is occasionally unresponsive to inputs and prone to glitches.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$45,194 - $61,499
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its improved automatic transmission and reinvented, ridiculously fast Z06 variant, the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette bolsters its credentials as the world's best performance-car bargain.

Vehicle overview

The current-generation Chevrolet Corvette isn't exactly a car that was crying out for major improvements. When the latest, redesigned model (the "C7") debuted last year, we heralded it as "the most complete and refined Corvette yet," with so much power that it's as if "Chevy secretly strapped a rocket engine underneath the car." But the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette lineup sees the new-generation Z06's debut -- in both removable-roof coupe and soft-top convertible forms -- and we fear we're running out of analogies. If the base 455-hp V8 is a rocket engine, the Z06's supercharged 650-hp V8 is akin to the solid rocket boosters that gave liftoff to the Space Shuttle. For thousands less than a base Porsche 911 with no options, the 2015 Corvette Z06 will outrun almost any car in the world.

Naturally, the Z06 also provides suspension and braking upgrades that take the C7's already astounding dynamics to new heights. But the improvements for 2015 aren't limited to this low-volume supercar variant. More relevant to most shoppers is the introduction of an optional eight-speed automatic transmission across the lineup (including the previously manual-only Z06), replacing the lackluster six-speed automatic that carried over last year from the previous C6 generation. There are a couple gotta-have-it tech upgrades for 2015 as well, namely a 4G data connection with WiFi hotspot capability and a Performance Data Recorder that produces data-rich driving videos via a front-facing 720p camera in the rearview mirror housing.

But the new Corvette's fundamental excellence continues to be the real story, from its vastly improved interior to its unprecedentedly capable -- and approachable -- handling. You can even squeeze 30 mpg out of the base engine on a highway cruise if you try hard enough. The newest generation, which we learned during a 27,000-mile long-term test of a 2014 Corvette, also doesn't feel like it was built to a price; it just feels world-class in practically every respect.

Sizing up the Corvette's competition, it's hard to think of a premium sporting car that's not fair game. The 2015 Porsche 911 can claim greater versatility (thanks to its tiny rear seats) and a heightened sense of overall design harmony, but you'll be paying a lot more for less performance. You could probably say the same about the new 2015 BMW M4, but it's not as engaging to drive and its pricing with desirable options has crept up into Z06 territory. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG coupe is on a farewell tour with its epic 6.2-liter V8, yet it lacks the visual impact of the 'Vette. As for the 2015 Dodge Viper and 2015 Nissan GT-R, they cost more and deliver less than the Z06. The 2015 Corvette is a juggernaut that's not to be missed if you're fortunate enough to be shopping for this kind of car.

2015 Chevrolet Corvette models

The 2015 Chevrolet Corvette is offered as a coupe or convertible in base Stingray, Stingray Z51 or Z06 trim. The coupe features a removable roof panel that stows in the trunk, while the convertible has a power soft top that can be operated while the car is moving at speeds up to 30 mph. The Stingray and Stingray Z51 are split into 1LT, 2LT and 3LT sub-trims; the Z06 comes in 1LZ, 2LZ and 3LZ sub-trims.

The Corvette Stingray 1LT starts with 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Cabin technology highlights include OnStar (with this year's 4G LTE data connection with WiFi hotspot capability), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch color driver information display, an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface, a rearview camera and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with two USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack, an SD card reader and satellite radio.

The Stingray Z51 1LT adds 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, exterior aero trim, larger front brakes, slotted brake rotors, sportier suspension tuning, revised transmission gear ratios (manual only), an electronic limited-slip differential, a differential cooler, dry-sump oiling for the V8 engine and a dual-mode performance exhaust (optional on non-Z51 Stingrays).

All Stingray 2LT models come with auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a head-up display, a cargo shade, interior-color console and armrest trim, heated and ventilated seats with power lumbar and side bolster adjustments, driver memory settings and an upgraded Bose sound system with a subwoofer.

The 3LT models add premium leather upholstery with extended surface coverage, an interior-color instrument panel and a navigation system (optional on 1LT and 2LT) that includes the Performance Data Recorder feature.

Stingray Z51 models in the 2LT or 3LT sub-trim are eligible for a pair of new-for-2015 appearance packages. The Pacific Design package (for the coupe) includes black racing stripes, black wheels, red brake calipers, carbon-fiber exterior and interior trim and sport seats. The Atlantic Design package (for the convertible), which Chevy evocatively describes as "inspired by the luxury and performance of private jets seen at European vacation destinations," includes a Z06-style front splitter, "stinger" graphics on the hood and tonneau cover, gray exterior vents, a Stingray-themed underhood liner and custom luggage. (Maybe the luggage is the European part.)

Note that all Z51 models can be equipped with adaptive suspension dampers that come bundled with an upgraded traction management system.

The Z06 departs from its fixed-roof, coupe-only tradition, sharing the regular Corvette's removable roof panel (coupe) and power soft top (convertible) for the first time. The Z06 1LZ starts with the Stingray Z51 1LT's standard equipment and adds the supercharged engine, the Z51's optional adaptive dampers, a Z06-specific sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes all around, wider tires, a carbon-fiber hood, a more aggressive aero package (including wider front and rear fenders, expanded cooling vents and a unique front grille and rear fascia), the head-up display and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with carbon-fiber spokes.

The Z06 2LZ gets the 2LT's upgrades minus the head-up display (already standard), while the Z06 3LZ gets the 3LT's upgrades plus synthetic-suede upper interior trim.

Z06 options include the Carbon-Fiber Aero package, which adds an enhanced carbon-fiber front splitter, carbon-fiber rocker panels and a larger rear spoiler with a fixed "wickerbill" vertical extension at the back. The carbon-fiber front splitter and rocker panels are also included in the Z07 Performance package (albeit with larger end plates for the splitter), which adds an adjustable see-through center section to the rear spoiler (for fine-tuned track performance), special tires and even larger carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

Sport seats (included in the Stingray Z51 coupe's Pacific package) are optional on all Corvettes, while all coupes can be had with a transparent roof panel. Among other aesthetic upgrades, the base Stingray models are eligible for a ZF1 Appearance package that throws in the Z51's wheels and rear spoiler.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Corvette gets an eight-speed automatic transmission option (replacing last year's six-speed), upgraded OnStar functionality with a 4G LTE data connection and mobile Wi-Fi hotspot capability, an available Performance Data Recorder with in-car video and a handful of minor trim changes. Did we miss anything? Oh, there is the minor detail of the all-new 650-horsepower Z06 model debuting this year as well.

Performance & mpg

The Corvette Stingray and Stingray Z51 are powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that drives the rear wheels. Maximum standard output is 455 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque, while the optional performance exhaust bumps those numbers to 460 and 465, respectively. A seven-speed manual (with automatic rev-matching) is the default transmission, with an eight-speed automatic also available. Both transmissions feature a launch control mode.

EPA-estimated Corvette fuel economy is a remarkable 21 mpg combined (17 city/29 highway) with the manual transmission. The automatic returns a virtually identical 20 mpg combined (16 city/29 highway).

The Corvette Z06 steps up to a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The same two transmissions are offered, marking the first time an automatic has been available on a Z06. Equipped with the manual, the Z06 rates an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway), whereas the automatic earns figures of 16 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, a Stingray Z51 coupe with the manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. The automatic was even quicker, at 4.0 seconds. Chevy says that early Z06 tests indicate that 60 mph arrives in about 3 seconds flat, with the quarter-mile passing in an astonishing 11 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side-impact airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Stingray Z51 coupe with its upgraded brakes needed just 93 feet to stop from 60 mph, the shortest distance we've ever recorded.

Driving

The naturally aspirated V8 in the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is so powerful and flexible that it's a dream engine in its own right. Midrange torque is prodigious and, should you put the hammer down, you'll be at redline before you know it. That spirited performance is accompanied by a glorious symphony trumpeting from the exhaust's quad tailpipes, should you opt for the dual-mode exhaust.

There just aren't any weaknesses in this motor, and the new eight-speed automatic actually amplifies its performance, upshifting so quickly that accelerating through the gears feels like a single seamless surge. Downshifts are swift and perfectly rev-matched as well. Oddly, it's not quite as razor-sharp when shifted manually, as there can be a noticeable lag after the paddle flick before the downshift occurs. Overall, however, any Corvette Stingray is a bona fide thrill machine.

When you replace "Stingray" with "Z06," things just get crazy, as in crazy-fast. We've yet to fully test it, but it's fair to assume that acceleration will be utterly explosive at all times. Only a handful of exotics can match the Z06's performance.

Either way, the 2015 Corvette's steering provides excellent feel and response, while grip is extraordinary from the base tires and just gets better from there. The adjustable traction and stability control systems also allow drivers to approach the car's handling limits safely. At the same time, even track-ready Corvette models are eminently comfortable long-distance tourers or golf course shuttles, and they can even serve as grocery carts in a pinch. If you're after a sports car for all occasions, it's hard to do better than a 'Vette no matter how much money you have to spend.

Interior

Cabin design and quality have been Corvette foibles for decades, but not anymore. With the C7, Chevrolet made a concerted effort to bring the 'Vette's interior up to snuff. The cockpit is more driver-centric now, with a sharply canted center stack that creates a jetfighter-like vibe. Materials quality is, for the most part, very good, although little things like the flimsy-feeling engine starter button allow Porsche's 911 and Boxster/Cayman to keep the lead for interior refinement. We do like the seats, which provide firm, well-shaped support in all driving scenarios -- particularly with the optional power side bolsters. The available sport seats add even more lateral snugness.

A dial on the center console of every 2015 Corvette lets you choose from five different drive modes (Weather, Eco, Tour, Sport and Track) that tweak steering, throttle, transmission and stability-control calibrations, depending on trim and equipment. The standard 8-inch touchscreen display utilizes Chevrolet's latest MyLink electronics interface, which includes smartphone integration for useful apps like Pandora and Stitcher. There's also a cool 8-inch customizable display in the gauge cluster that has a different layout for each drive mode you select. Both are valuable additions that make the 'Vette feel thoroughly up to date, although the center touchscreen can occasionally be slow to respond and/or prone to glitches.

Corvette owners have long enjoyed the coupe's generous hatchback storage, and that tradition continues with the coupe's 15-cubic-foot cargo area, which offers plenty of room for luggage, groceries, golf bags and what have you. As for the convertible's conventional trunk, it's pretty generous by drop-top standards, checking in at 10 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

C7 is the best ever Corvette
Edd,06/18/2017
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
C7 is a great car. I have had several Vettes or a 40 year span. Each generation is better than the previous. I have driven this one 29000+ miles. It can be very comfortable in Touring or Eco mode or it can be set for track and drive like a race car. I have taken 2000 mile trips and been very comfortable and I have taken it to track days to have a blast. This is a great car. I have the base model with ZF1 appearance package and dual model exhaust. No expensive options, no handling options, still a great car.
The best car I've ever owned.
T. Day,06/10/2018
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
There is no adequate way to describe this car other than "FANTASTIC". I've never owned a real "performance" car before this one; purchased at age 65. Power is unbelievable, gas mileage is unbelievable for a car with this much power. On highway trips, I always average over 32 MPG. Maintenance has been super except for the automatic transmission. 2015 was the first year for the 8 speed automatic. At 18k miles, the transmission was replaced, and at 32k miles the torque converter was replaced; I understand this was not unusual for the 2015 models. With the last repair, I was assured the problem should not reoccur, but it did reoccur again at 38,500 miles. By the time this occurred, the five year warranty had expired. Thanks to the local dealership, GM covered the triple flush transmission fluid change, which they now say will remedy the shaking. That is the only service problem I've ever had. The infotainment system works perfectly; never a problem understanding voice commands. There is a small problem getting in and out for an almost 71 year old, but once you get in, this car has a very comfortable ride. Get rid of the run flat tires, and the road noise is much less. My wife and I have owned 75 cars since getting married 50 years ago. This is the best car I've ever owned, and I've owned it longer than any of the others; a little over five years.
Could be better
Kevin,05/12/2016
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
As an old 911 driver, I decided to finally forgive Government Motors, and give the corvette a try. Beautiful car, inside and out. Fast and fun to drive. My pet peeve with most American cars is the cheap materials used on the interiors. It's a little better than before, but there is still much room for improvement. On the value front, for the money spent I would have had to go back at least 2 years to buy a Porsche 911, which handles much better, has a much higher quality interior as well as fit and finish, and, imho, is just as beautiful. I'm happy I bought the vette, I'd rather own a new '15 C7 than a '12 911 for the same money. I would actually rate it 3 1/2 stars.
Present Imperfect
EasternShoreMan,01/13/2016
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
The 2015 Corvette StingRay is a helluva buy, but it has too many flaws and compromises to be a "great" all around sports/touring car. First, the good parts: Although a few friends call it the "cartoon car" the C7's styling is gorgeous. It will turn heads and get "thumbs up" from passers-by. Some "Corvette guys" do not like the rear end because it lacks the traditional round taillights. This is merely a matter of taste. Overall, the exterior design is a winner even if it does create a bunch of nooks and crannies to clean. The engine also does not disappoint. The StingRay has gobs of muscle and a wonderful Made in USA V-8 sound that will put a smile on your face. The car is built low to the ground. It can be difficult for older folks to enter/exit and the long nose makes for visibility challenges in parking lots with concrete barriers. The rear hatch has a troublesome latch assembly which needs to be slammed shut rather than merely closed and the automatic hatch opening switch on the dash is positioned too close to the driver's door; I have opened the hatch with my knee a dozen times slipping into the driver's seat. Those who live in a four season climate need to consider whether they want the "summer only" 20 inch rear tires. I have no idea whether these are really unmanageable below 40 degrees as the warnings state. My choice was the Michelin year round set up. Whatever, this is not a snow car, at least not with me behind the wheel. Where the StingRay disappoints most is inside. Here the layout is good and straightforward but the materials used are just so-so, closer to WalMart than Brooks Brothers. No matter what color interior you choose, it will be mostly black. It is unlikely your salesman will tell you that on a sunny summer day the amount of glass in this car makes the cockpit uncomfortably hot (even with the A.C. cranked up full bore) unless you are willing to take out the roof panel or buy an after-market insert. BTW, the insert does fix the problem and one wonders why GM doesn't simply include it as an option. The seat belt guides are poorly positioned and I have given up on trying to keep mine in the intended (dime store quality) track. Similarly, the seat release is placed quite low and would be more user-friendly if it were higher on the seat back. The basic seats in the LT1 version are borderline with only minimal adjustments possible. Lack of bolstering is an increasing issue for me. Why GM skimped on standard heating - something that comes on Japanese cars costing half as much - and position memory is a mystery. The Navigation system is a real P.O.S. It is very slow in taking input and recently in driving through a strange city at night, the spoken directions lagged reality by a block or more. Overall it is a disgrace to General Motors. Twice now , the touch screen has gone blank for half a day and then suddenly reappeared. Nor am I a fan of the other techno stuff, but maybe that is just age talking. I refuse to accept the facile explanation, "well, what do you expect, its a Chevy." I believe Detroit can design and the UAW can build an automobile just as well as Klaus and Helmut in Stuttgart. The idea that "they are trying to sell it to kids," is also a non-starter; how many kids can buy a $60,000+ two seat car? Don't misunderstand, this is real good car FOR THE MONEY, but it could be so much better! Which is why I am seriously thinking about a 911.
See all 23 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
650 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), and Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $61,499 and$68,994 with odometer readings between 4719 and15310 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is priced between $45,194 and$45,194 with odometer readings between 27965 and27965 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 is priced between $53,990 and$53,990 with odometer readings between 5946 and5946 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,194 and mileage as low as 4719 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,444.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,821.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,098.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles