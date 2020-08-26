Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for Sale Near Me
70 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,115$4,717 Below Market
- 3,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,995$5,045 Below Market
- 21,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000$5,629 Below Market
- 13,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,998$4,603 Below Market
- 47,010 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$40,911$5,097 Below Market
- 11,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,776$2,701 Below Market
- 30,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,990$4,653 Below Market
- 14,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,995$2,301 Below Market
- 15,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,988$3,165 Below Market
- 3,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,999$4,001 Below Market
- 15,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,499$3,702 Below Market
- 15,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,998
- 28,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,995
- 11,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,881$1,158 Below Market
- 43,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$39,998$2,998 Below Market
- 29,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,685$1,622 Below Market
- 46,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,985$2,095 Below Market
- 12,281 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$57,689
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corvette Stingray searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.435 Reviews
Report abuse
D D,04/06/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
My 2014 C7 Z51 purchased new (special ordered and waited 5 months for it to be built). Has been such a phomeminally fun car to drive, but from a GM quality expectation, my particular car has been the worst example of reliability and quality I have ever experienced. Within a few weeks of ownership, the radiator began leaking which was replaced. Then the AC stopped working and the entire system had to be replaced. At 8000 miles, the engine had a "castrophic failure" and was replaced. Resulting front end alignment issues continued following the engine replacement. Additionally, the front end suspension was not torked correctly and began to slip against the frame. Leather Material near the front defroster vent lifted up and the entire dash was replaced. The drivers side door interior was replaced due to rattling noises. Vent control knobs rattled and were replaced. The removable top seals were replaced due to squeaking. And now there is a water leak into the trunk and left storage bin, soaking the owners manuals in the bin and the entire trunk carpet. The rear bumper skin has been removed uncovering a gap between the inside and outside rear compartment moldings (was missing a bit of sealant). The dealership is doing some sort of fiberglass repair and reassembling the car. And those were the major issues. I have owned the car for 20 months, and it has been in for service cumlatevely for 3+ months of that time. The dealership has been very accommodating and performing all repair work under warranty. However, I have asked for a GM representative to discuss my disappoint with their quality, and time after time (many requests), the GM consumer line will only create a issue ticket and refer me to the dealership for resolution (like they are reading from a script). Quite honestly, the quality issues are not caused by the dealership, but GM... They built it and that's who I would love to hear from... But so far... Nothing from GM a representative. I have to express my disappointment with GM, their lack of management response regarding my repeated requests, and quite honestly, my excitement for the car has been overshadowed by the seemly endless quality issues with this new vehicle. The cost was over 76k.... I expect more GM! Not because of how much I paid, but because I had placed my trust in the product and the company to build a reliable, quality car. I suppose Car and Driver got a call from a GM representative when their c7 engine failed. I do hope my bad experiences with the C7 is the exception, as the car drives as awesome as it looks... When it's not in service... Ugh! BTY, as I am writing this, the car again is in service... Again! Going on 3.5 cumulative months sitting at the dealership for repair of some sort. Update... GM has repurchased my vehicle back under the Florida lemon law. Incredibly unhappy about the overall quality experience with the vehicle and truly hope this was an exception to the overall population of the C7.
Related Chevrolet Corvette Stingray info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Manchester NH
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Lincoln NE
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Syracuse NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Virginia Beach VA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Chattanooga TN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Kansas City KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Montgomery AL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2012 Tulsa OK
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2011 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News