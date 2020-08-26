Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    16,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,115

    $4,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    3,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,995

    $5,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    21,378 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,000

    $5,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Yellow
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    13,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,998

    $4,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    47,010 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,911

    $5,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    11,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,776

    $2,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    30,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,990

    $4,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    14,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,995

    $2,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    15,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,988

    $3,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    3,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,999

    $4,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Orange
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    15,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,499

    $3,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    15,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,998

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    28,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    11,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,881

    $1,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Orange
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    43,878 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $39,998

    $2,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    29,759 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,685

    $1,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    46,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,985

    $2,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

    12,281 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $57,689

    Details

On a first name basis with the dealership!
D D,04/06/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
My 2014 C7 Z51 purchased new (special ordered and waited 5 months for it to be built). Has been such a phomeminally fun car to drive, but from a GM quality expectation, my particular car has been the worst example of reliability and quality I have ever experienced. Within a few weeks of ownership, the radiator began leaking which was replaced. Then the AC stopped working and the entire system had to be replaced. At 8000 miles, the engine had a "castrophic failure" and was replaced. Resulting front end alignment issues continued following the engine replacement. Additionally, the front end suspension was not torked correctly and began to slip against the frame. Leather Material near the front defroster vent lifted up and the entire dash was replaced. The drivers side door interior was replaced due to rattling noises. Vent control knobs rattled and were replaced. The removable top seals were replaced due to squeaking. And now there is a water leak into the trunk and left storage bin, soaking the owners manuals in the bin and the entire trunk carpet. The rear bumper skin has been removed uncovering a gap between the inside and outside rear compartment moldings (was missing a bit of sealant). The dealership is doing some sort of fiberglass repair and reassembling the car. And those were the major issues. I have owned the car for 20 months, and it has been in for service cumlatevely for 3+ months of that time. The dealership has been very accommodating and performing all repair work under warranty. However, I have asked for a GM representative to discuss my disappoint with their quality, and time after time (many requests), the GM consumer line will only create a issue ticket and refer me to the dealership for resolution (like they are reading from a script). Quite honestly, the quality issues are not caused by the dealership, but GM... They built it and that's who I would love to hear from... But so far... Nothing from GM a representative. I have to express my disappointment with GM, their lack of management response regarding my repeated requests, and quite honestly, my excitement for the car has been overshadowed by the seemly endless quality issues with this new vehicle. The cost was over 76k.... I expect more GM! Not because of how much I paid, but because I had placed my trust in the product and the company to build a reliable, quality car. I suppose Car and Driver got a call from a GM representative when their c7 engine failed. I do hope my bad experiences with the C7 is the exception, as the car drives as awesome as it looks... When it's not in service... Ugh! BTY, as I am writing this, the car again is in service... Again! Going on 3.5 cumulative months sitting at the dealership for repair of some sort. Update... GM has repurchased my vehicle back under the Florida lemon law. Incredibly unhappy about the overall quality experience with the vehicle and truly hope this was an exception to the overall population of the C7.
