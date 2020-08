Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for Sale Near Me

Carr Chevrolet - Beaverton / Oregon

CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 16,595 Miles! WAS $45,995, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $300 below Kelley Blue Book! 3LT trim. Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: WHEELS, 5-SPOKE, CHROME ALUMINUM 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 19" x 10.0 " (48.3 cm x 25.4 cm) rear, LPO, Z51-STYLE SPOILER Genuine Corvette Accessory, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY WITH CHEVROLET MYLINK, BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO FOR MUSIC AND SELECT PHONES, HANDS-FREE SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYBACK AND RADIO DATA SYSTEM (RDS) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 7-SPEED MANUAL with Active Rev Matching (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, LIMITED SLIP, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet 3LT with BLACK exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 455 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $45,995. This Corvette Stingray is priced $300 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Hardtop, Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YE3D73E5123078

Stock: K209014A1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020