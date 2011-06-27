  1. Home
2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Review

Pros & Cons

  • Relentless V8 power
  • impressive handling and braking
  • upgraded interior with new electronic features
  • roomy cargo area
  • nifty rev-match manual transmission.
  • Automatic transmission can't match shift speed of rivals' automated manual gearboxes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Sure, it will still do endless burnouts if you want it to. But with newfound interior refinement and up-to-date electronic features, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette is now a more appealing and well-rounded choice for a sports car.

Vehicle overview

Recently, we were making small talk with a top engineer from an import luxury automaker and asked him what his personal car was. We expected him to have some sort of flawlessly crafted &uuml;ber-machine parked in his garage. C63. M3. 911. That kind of thing. Instead, he said he had a Corvette. He paused, perhaps noting our perplexed look. "I love all that torque," he added in his thickly accented English, using his hand to imitate his foot pressing down on a gas pedal.

Corvette: Who knew it was America's biggest automotive export for guilty pleasure entertainment?

But with the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ("Stingray" is once again part of the Corvette name), there might not be much guilt associated with the pleasure anymore. Oh sure, this redesigned Corvette still has the bonkers V8 power, massive tires, outlandish grip and the "look at me!" styling that makes a Vette a Vette. But Chevrolet has addressed many of the car's less appealing qualities, at least in the context of other world-class sports cars.

Action item number one: interior quality. This was the previous Corvette's biggest letdown, and we're pleased to report it's gotten the most attention from Chevy's designers. The materials used are of higher quality, and prominent leather stitching lends a premium vibe. Also improved are the seats, which are more supportive for aggressive driving. Chevy is even offering optional performance seats this time around, which offer even more bolstering. Finally, the overall design is more driver-focused and highlighted by a bigger main touchscreen that supports the brand's latest MyLink electronics interface.

Further refinement is found in regards to the Corvette Stingray's mechanical bits. There's a more rigid body structure now made from aluminum, which improves crash-worthiness, handling precision and the convertible model's overall feeling of solidity. As for the heart of the Corvette, the revised 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, a bit more than before. But new direct fuel-injection technology broadens power throughout the rev range, while cylinder deactivation helps boost fuel economy. A seven-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching is new, too.

Add this all up and you're looking at the most complete and refined Corvette yet. Comparison shopped against the likes of the upcoming BMW M4, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG or Porsche Boxster or Cayman, the Corvette Stingray promises dominating performance and competitive levels of refinement. It's also an intriguing alternative to more expensive sports cars like the Nissan GT-R and SRT Viper.

What we have here is finally a Corvette without the apologies. And we're pretty sure that translates quite easily into any language.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray models

The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is currently available as a coupe or convertible.

There are two main trim levels, base and Z51. Within each, however, there are three sub-trims: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The base Corvette 1LT comes standard with 18-inch front wheels and 19-inch rear wheels, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, a removable roof panel (coupe), a power-operated soft top (convertible), dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Electronic features include OnStar, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Chevy's MyLink electronics interface, a rearview camera and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with two USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack, an SD card reader and satellite radio.

The Corvette Stingray Z51 1LT further adds 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels, exterior aero trim, performance brakes and suspension tuning, revised transmission gear ratios (manual transmission only), a limited-slip electronic rear differential, a rear differential cooler and dry-sump oiling for the V8 engine.

All Corvette Stingray 2LT models come with auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a 10-speaker sound system with HD radio, a head-up display, a cargo shade, driver memory settings, heated and ventilated seats and power lumbar seat adjustments. The 3LT is the same but with upgraded leather upholstery and a navigation system.

For the Corvette Z51, adaptive suspension dampers are optional and come bundled with an upgraded traction management system. Other options for the whole Corvette Stingray line include a dual-mode exhaust system and competition-style seats (late availability). All coupes come with a painted and removable carbon-fiber roof panel, and if you choose, you can order your roof panel either with exposed carbon fiber or transparent.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette has been fully redesigned. Highlights include a new name (officially, it's the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray), more angular-looking styling, improved interior quality, more power and new technology features. For now, only the base coupe and convertible are available, with the Z06 expected for next year.

Performance & mpg

Under the Corvette's hood is a 6.2-liter V8 driving the rear wheels. Maximum power is 455 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque -- up from 436 and 428 last year, respectively. Don't be unimpressed by what appear to be modest power gains, though; the new engine adds roughly 50 lb-ft of torque below 4,000 rpm over the outgoing model. The optional dual-mode exhaust further provides a slight power boost to 460 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Putting this to the ground is a seven-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

The new V8 now features direct fuel injection, variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation. EPA-estimated fuel economy is impressive at 21 mpg combined (17 mpg city/29 mpg highway) with the manual transmission. The automatic is rated at 20 mpg combined (16 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

The new manual transmission uses the same gear ratios as the previous car, with the 7th gear acting as a tall cruising gear to incrementally improve fuel economy. The manual also comes with automatic rev-matching for upshifts and downshifts, which greatly simplifies and smoothes out shifting during enthusiastic driving. The automatic transmission, meanwhile, represents a modest revision of the previous Corvette's automatic.

In Edmunds testing, a Corvette Z51 with the manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in an impressively quick 4.1 seconds. Both transmissions feature a launch control mode. It works well enough, but it's more of a novelty than a true performance aid, as we found that it allowed too much wheelspin in our manual-shift Z51 test car.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side-impact airbags and a rearview camera. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Corvette Z51 took just 93 feet to stop from 60 mph: the shortest distance we've ever recorded.

Driving

The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is outlandishly quick and capable of generating such fierce acceleration that you'll be forgiven if you erroneously think that Chevy secretly strapped a rocket motor underneath the car. The V8, especially with the optional dual-mode exhaust, sounds so glorious under full throttle that you'll want to uncork at every tunnel or highway underpass opportunity.

The new manual transmission shifts easily, and the automatic rev-matching feature, while not as quick-acting as hoped, is still a nice bonus. Less impressive is the automatic. It's not that much different from the way it was before, and it's a viable option if you don't want to deal with a clutch pedal. But given how much the rest of the car has improved, it seems like a liability given that it can't match the rapid-fire gearchanges of the automated manual transmissions offered by competitors.

Chevy promised that the car's stiffer frame, revised suspension tuning and new tires would improve the Corvette's handling and steering feel. Mission accomplished. The 2014 Corvette's steering provides excellent feel and response and the grip is extraordinary. In fact, we recorded Corvette-all-time-best limit-handling figures at our test track with a Z51-equipped Stingray. The adjustable traction and stability control systems also allow drivers to approach the car's handling limits safely. And just like previous Corvettes, the Stingray excels as a long-distance grand touring car thanks to its comfortable seating and compliant suspension tuning.

Interior

Chevrolet put in a lot of effort to improve this year's Corvette interior. The overall design is more driver-centric now, and the more prominent and canted center stack helps promote a jetfighter-like cockpit vibe. In that center control stack is a new 8-inch touchscreen display that uses Chevrolet's latest MyLink electronics interface, which includes smartphone integration for audio apps like Pandora and Stitcher. There's also a new customizable display in the gauge cluster. Both are valuable additions, although the main touchscreen can occasionally be slow to respond.

The quality of the materials is higher now, with a greater use of soft-touch materials and more prominent display of leather stitching. Even more important are the new seats; they're more rigid and supportive this time around, and the newly optional competition-style seats should appease drivers who felt the previous seats didn't provide enough lateral support during hard cornering.

Another bonus is the coupe's 15-cubic-foot hatchback cargo area that offers enough space for luggage, groceries or golf clubs, although it's not as easy to hide or secure those items as it is in rival sports cars with true trunks. As for the Stingray convertible, its power-operated top motors down in about 20 seconds, and its trunk measures 10 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

On a first name basis with the dealership!
D D,04/06/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
My 2014 C7 Z51 purchased new (special ordered and waited 5 months for it to be built). Has been such a phomeminally fun car to drive, but from a GM quality expectation, my particular car has been the worst example of reliability and quality I have ever experienced. Within a few weeks of ownership, the radiator began leaking which was replaced. Then the AC stopped working and the entire system had to be replaced. At 8000 miles, the engine had a "castrophic failure" and was replaced. Resulting front end alignment issues continued following the engine replacement. Additionally, the front end suspension was not torked correctly and began to slip against the frame. Leather Material near the front defroster vent lifted up and the entire dash was replaced. The drivers side door interior was replaced due to rattling noises. Vent control knobs rattled and were replaced. The removable top seals were replaced due to squeaking. And now there is a water leak into the trunk and left storage bin, soaking the owners manuals in the bin and the entire trunk carpet. The rear bumper skin has been removed uncovering a gap between the inside and outside rear compartment moldings (was missing a bit of sealant). The dealership is doing some sort of fiberglass repair and reassembling the car. And those were the major issues. I have owned the car for 20 months, and it has been in for service cumlatevely for 3+ months of that time. The dealership has been very accommodating and performing all repair work under warranty. However, I have asked for a GM representative to discuss my disappoint with their quality, and time after time (many requests), the GM consumer line will only create a issue ticket and refer me to the dealership for resolution (like they are reading from a script). Quite honestly, the quality issues are not caused by the dealership, but GM... They built it and that's who I would love to hear from... But so far... Nothing from GM a representative. I have to express my disappointment with GM, their lack of management response regarding my repeated requests, and quite honestly, my excitement for the car has been overshadowed by the seemly endless quality issues with this new vehicle. The cost was over 76k.... I expect more GM! Not because of how much I paid, but because I had placed my trust in the product and the company to build a reliable, quality car. I suppose Car and Driver got a call from a GM representative when their c7 engine failed. I do hope my bad experiences with the C7 is the exception, as the car drives as awesome as it looks... When it's not in service... Ugh! BTY, as I am writing this, the car again is in service... Again! Going on 3.5 cumulative months sitting at the dealership for repair of some sort. Update... GM has repurchased my vehicle back under the Florida lemon law. Incredibly unhappy about the overall quality experience with the vehicle and truly hope this was an exception to the overall population of the C7.
My First Vette & It's Perfect-Just Not Absolutely
Daemien,10/26/2015
Z51 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
Yes, the brakes do squeal at very low speeds if you apply a slight pressure and coast to a very slow stop. They are of high performance grade and I find that putting a bit more effort in the initial bite makes that annoying sound go away (there are also tips on applying a bit of lube on some forums). The Vette is not your typical everyday car, but can be driven every day; with that said, there are some small things to keep in mind-such as getting in and out and closing the trunk, that I have experienced. You do not have to be a ballerina, however, a bit of a change in how you would get in and out or the Vette versus your 4 door sedan is required (the same kind of change you would have to make if getting into a SUV or truck). I find that if I sit facing out and then swivel in, I avoid twisting my hips and scuffing up the door or seat. Just reverse the process and you just made things whole lot easier (I’m just a bit over 6ft tall). Closing the trunk takes some effort, give it a good push down and you’re done. Pretend the Vette is made of glass or porcelain and you get a do over. For a sports car that gets so much attention in comparison to its cost, power and features; for me, it’s perfect and so easy to drive. My wife was a bit tense to drive such a high powered car for the first time, she forgot all about that in less than 5 miles. I haven’t experienced any negatives that warrant a dealer visit. My Vette is a 2014 Velocity Yellow, Z51 2LT with the NPP exhaust (a must have for me, I view it as part of the whole experience). Will you enjoy a Corvette Stingray? Yes you will. Do you have to get along with a couple quirks? Yes you do. However, you by no means have to; just pay more for your absolute perfect car, if such a car exists.
More than meets the eye
golfbone,06/29/2014
This is my third Corvette after 2 C6s and of course anyone who has seen the car knows that it's a huge esthetic upgrade over the previous model. It isn't until you drive one and live with it however that you can begin to appreciate how much better the car is inn every way. It's much more refined, quieter, faster, better handling, better riding, comfortable and well thought through than than the previous Vette's I've owned which were like beautiful smiles missing a few teeth. This car is the real deal and it's an absolute joy in every way. I look forward to every drive in it and it makes me feel like an super hero when I drive it. Strongly recommend the mag ride, Z51 and NPP exhaust.
Poor Reliability
shamrock11,11/25/2014
I have had a major failure of the power train (torque tube) at 2000 miles and 6500 miles. It is a beautiful and fun car when it isn't in the shop.
See all 35 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray features & specs
More about the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
More About This Model

If he weren't so polite, Alex MacDonald, chassis control performance engineer for the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, would simply call his German competitors a bunch of sissies. Instead, he says this: "They often add stability by letting the inside tire spin when calibrating an electronic differential."

"Add stability," in this case, is another way of saying "never powerslide." And that is not the strategy the C7 vehicle performance integration team employs. "We let you oversteer if that's what you're asking to do," says MacDonald.

And it's in this large playground between the limit of grip and the limit of control that the new Stingray defines itself.

Sideways.

It's Not About Powerslides
The Stingray's magic bullet, the component of its character that makes it truly amazing, is a combination of the right hardware and expertly tuned chassis controls. Together they create a textbook rear-drive sports car with potent power and confidence-inspiring electronic safety nets.

You want big powerslides? Turn everything off and the C7 will oblige. But it's so much better than that. When properly configured, you'll find yourself doing things in the C7 you'd never consider without such elegant backup systems.

One of those things, we discovered under the graceful control of PTM, is confidently executing a 100-mph four-wheel slide over a midcorner blind crest on a wholly unfamiliar racetrack. Try that in your 911.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

Stability, then, has a whole new meaning in the C7.

Humans Matter
Ask MacDonald, who calibrates the Stingray's Performance Traction Management system, about the nuances of PTM tuning and the details are telling.

"We know it's right when Jim Mero [the ride/handling performance engineer responsible for the C6 ZR1's 7-minute, 19-second Nürburgring lap time] thinks it's just barely slowing him down," says MacDonald. "That's where the calibration needs to be for the best corner exit speed."

Though there's data to support this claim, even this hardened engineer admits that talented drivers prefer more wheel slip. Despite it being slower, he understands that exiting a corner sideways is, for many, the most rewarding component of driving a car that works right.

"That's why you'll never buy a Corvette without an off switch," says MacDonald.

In addition to making more conservative strategies look silly, the team's willingness to acknowledge this truth demonstrates a fundamental understanding of what a real driver's car should be.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

And make no mistake, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a real driver's car. It hunts apexes with laser-sight precision, clearly communicates its intentions and provides dynamic response on par with far more costly equipment.

The Systems
Cars equipped with the Z51 package include the electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), dry-sump lubrication, lower 1st through 3rd gear ratios, brake, differential and transmission cooling ducts and other aero aids. In addition to the electronic differential, the Driver Mode Selector (a knob on the center console) manages up to 11 other systems, including traction control, stability control, launch control, throttle progression, steering weight and the optional magnetorheological dampers.

Numerous factors contribute to the Stingray's improved steering: A smaller 14.1-inch wheel drives a variable-ratio rack that ramps the steering rate between roughly 17:1 off center and about 12:1 near lock. The steering column itself is 150 percent stiffer than the same part on the C6.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

Structurally, the C7 is about 50 percent stiffer than the car it replaces thanks to an all-aluminum chassis and improved welding, fastening and bonding methods. Though its base structure is lighter, complete cars weigh more than the C6 and their wheelbase is 1 inch longer.

The Numbers
The Stingray, equipped with the optional dual-mode exhaust, packs 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque (standard is 455 hp/460 lb-ft). Our test car came equipped with the exhaust, the Z51 package and Magnetic Selective Ride Control. It also utilized the seven-speed manual transmission with active rev-matching: a feature toggled on and off using the wheel-mounted paddles that would otherwise execute shifts on automatic-equipped cars.

And in our tests it was insanely rapid... in every measurable way.

How does a 12.0-second quarter-mile at 117.3 mph sound? Sixty mph was gone in 4.1 seconds (3.8 seconds with 1-foot rollout as on a drag strip).

But straight-line tests hardly tell the whole story. Using the Z51-specific Michelin Pilot Super Sport ZP rubber, it circled the skid pad at 1.08g, the highest number we've recorded in a production car on street tires. The slalom, hastily performed in the last few minutes of our test, passed at a mighty 72.8 mph.

With its middle finger raised to physics, the C7 also stopped from 60 mph in only 93 feet, which is the shortest stopping distance we've ever measured.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

Though just barely, all of these numbers are better than the last 991-generation PDK-equipped Porsche 911 we tested. And they're so much better than the last base C6 Corvette we tested that those numbers don't even merit mention.

More to the Story
But it's not all magic. The Stingray's brakes are easily the weakest part of its dynamic performance. Z51-equipped cars are fitted with 13.6-inch iron rotors up front and 13.3-inchers at the rear, with four-piston Brembo calipers at all four corners. Running an altered version of the Milford Road Course at GM's proving ground — one that's harder on brakes than the whole track — resulted in diminished pedal response after several hard laps. Same story on the (admittedly high-speed) autocross course.

Braking seems to be the only shortcoming in an otherwise comprehensive performance package, and the team undoubtedly needed to leave headroom for more capable brakes on future high-performance models. In fairness, this isn't the wholly underbraked package we saw on early C6 Z06 Corvettes, but it's far from the utterly indifferent-to-abuse ceramic setup available on outgoing Z06 and ZR1 models.

Though brakes aren't his specialty, MacDonald insists that the car isn't underbraked based on its competition and GM's targets. "We can complete a full tank of fuel on the [unaltered] MRC without brake problems," he says. And, trust us on this one, there's no screwing around when these guys are turned loose on the MRC. It's a full tank at maximum attack.

Livable Track Car
The Stingray's biggest strength is its ability to seamlessly couple commitment to the craft of driving and utter competence in everyday use. Though its performance numbers might indicate as much, an uncompromised Porsche GT3 it is not. Sure, it's got 460 horses shoving around only 3,444 pounds, which will make you plenty dead should you unhitch restraint at the wrong instant, but it doesn't want to.

No. What it wants to do is make you look like a hero, be it at a local track day, ripping a big, sideways burnout leaving work or cruising comfortably down Woodward Avenue. Such competing priorities are no obstacle for proper hardware, tuning and technology.

In other words, you'll be comfortable driving it to work every day. Even Porsche's do-all 911 can't match the ride/handling balance available in the Stingray. The exhaust note remains at bay until wide-open throttle is requested. There's a discernible difference in ride quality between "Tour" and "Sport" modes. And, considering the Stingray's purpose and ability, it is genuinely comfortable when it's asked to be.

We navigated the gray hell of potholes that is urban Detroit with indifference for the Z51's 19- and 20-inch wheels. Both our kidneys and the wheels survived. Anyone with realistic expectations will be happy every day in a Stingray.

And on the road, the wins keep coming. The EPA estimates the Stingray's fuel economy at 29 mpg highway and 17 mpg city.

Seats Don't Suck
If there's one upgrade that will be appreciated above all else in the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, it's the seats. Ignore, for now, the car's solid performance-per-dollar ratio. Ignore its acceleration. Ignore its handling. Because without seats that are both comfortable and supportive, the rest matters little.

We drove four or five Stingrays in Michigan, none of which was equipped with the competition sport seats. That we didn't even notice their absence says something about the base GT seats. They are as good as they need to be, so that dead horse can finally be left alone.

Among the Stingray's many configurable systems is its instrument panel. Specifically, its tachometer display changes according to the priorities of the drive mode (Tour, Sport or Track) selected.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

An 8-inch touchscreen accommodates Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, which was only partially functional on the preproduction cars we drove. As is common practice at GM now, the screen drops to reveal a bin for small-item storage and a USB port. There's optional carbon-fiber trim, abundant stitched leather and a distinct sense of purpose around the job of driving.

No, this isn't Porsche materials quality. Nor is it Porsche pricing.

Take Away
In a move sure to set remaining C6 prices into a tailspin, Chevy priced the Stingray only $1,400 more than the outgoing base Corvette. Z51-equipped cars start at $54,795, including delivery. Our tester — loaded up with the $8,005 Preferred Equipment Group, premium paint, several interior trim packages, the dual-mode exhaust and magnetorheological dampers — rang up a $68,175 hit.

Only an outstanding base Corvette can justify that kind of money. Fortunately, that's exactly what this car is. Chevy is giving the world a performance car with few compromises. It's faster than just about everything on the road, will happily get you to work every day or through a weekend road trip and it costs about 60 percent as much as its German competition.

But more important than the performance, the relative practicality and even more than the solid interior design is the fact that, finally, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is good enough to tolerate whatever stigma might accompany its ownership.

Because this is a damned fine car. Anyone who doesn't think so hasn't driven one sideways.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Stingray Coupe, Corvette Stingray Convertible. Available styles include Z51 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M), 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M), 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M), and Z51 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M).

