Vehicle overview

Perhaps the best performance bargain ever in the history of sports cars, the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette makes fast friends with those who like to go fast affordably and comfortably. During its last revamping in 2005, the Corvette picked up more power in the form of the 6.0-liter "LS2" V8 that allowed the standard Corvette admission into the hallowed 400-horsepower club. All that power along with a choice of three suspension levels, an improved interior and revised styling (that visually lessened the chunky rear end) make this the best Vette yet.

With acceleration, braking and handling stats that are fully equal to sports cars that cost up to three times as much, the Chevy Corvette could stop there, rest on its laurels and still be a great car. But there's more to the Corvette's appeal, including its user-friendly cockpit, massive amount of luggage space and ride quality that's comfortable enough for daily commuting and long freeway slogs. There are also a wide range of Corvettes to choose from: the standard removable-top coupe, a convertible, and the ferocious Z06, a fixed-roof coupe that takes it to another level with its track-ready suspension and 7.0-liter, "LS7" V8 that cranks out a tire-frying 505 hp. In addition, this year brings the Indy Pace Car convertible (which features Atomic orange paint with gold ribbon stripes, split-spoke wheels and special seat embroidery) and the Ron Fellows Edition Z06 (which is named after a victorious Corvette driver in the American Le Mans series and features red fender stripes on a white body along with a red and black two-tone cockpit).

Downsides to the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette are few and center chiefly on the interior. Although the Vette's interior is better than before, especially in terms of build quality, it's still too plain and has too much plastic trim for a car in this price range. This year's availability of two-tone leather seating with embroidery accents adds a few points here, but in the end, the cockpit still isn't the equal of some sports cars such as BMW's M variant of the Z4 or Porsche's Boxster and Cayman. Nor can it quite match those European cars' more precise and nimble road feel. But for the majority of shoppers in this segment, those items shouldn't be much of a deterrent. For the money, it doesn't get any better than the Corvette.