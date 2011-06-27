  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class performance at bargain pricing, daily-driver livability, excellent ergonomics, very good build quality.
  • Cockpit lacks pizzazz and has too much hard plastic, ultra-performance Z06 looks too similar to standard Corvette.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Chevrolet Corvette is the best sports car deal on the planet with its world-class performance, sexy styling and daily driver practicality.

Vehicle overview

Perhaps the best performance bargain ever in the history of sports cars, the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette makes fast friends with those who like to go fast affordably and comfortably. During its last revamping in 2005, the Corvette picked up more power in the form of the 6.0-liter "LS2" V8 that allowed the standard Corvette admission into the hallowed 400-horsepower club. All that power along with a choice of three suspension levels, an improved interior and revised styling (that visually lessened the chunky rear end) make this the best Vette yet.

With acceleration, braking and handling stats that are fully equal to sports cars that cost up to three times as much, the Chevy Corvette could stop there, rest on its laurels and still be a great car. But there's more to the Corvette's appeal, including its user-friendly cockpit, massive amount of luggage space and ride quality that's comfortable enough for daily commuting and long freeway slogs. There are also a wide range of Corvettes to choose from: the standard removable-top coupe, a convertible, and the ferocious Z06, a fixed-roof coupe that takes it to another level with its track-ready suspension and 7.0-liter, "LS7" V8 that cranks out a tire-frying 505 hp. In addition, this year brings the Indy Pace Car convertible (which features Atomic orange paint with gold ribbon stripes, split-spoke wheels and special seat embroidery) and the Ron Fellows Edition Z06 (which is named after a victorious Corvette driver in the American Le Mans series and features red fender stripes on a white body along with a red and black two-tone cockpit).

Downsides to the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette are few and center chiefly on the interior. Although the Vette's interior is better than before, especially in terms of build quality, it's still too plain and has too much plastic trim for a car in this price range. This year's availability of two-tone leather seating with embroidery accents adds a few points here, but in the end, the cockpit still isn't the equal of some sports cars such as BMW's M variant of the Z4 or Porsche's Boxster and Cayman. Nor can it quite match those European cars' more precise and nimble road feel. But for the majority of shoppers in this segment, those items shouldn't be much of a deterrent. For the money, it doesn't get any better than the Corvette.

2007 Chevrolet Corvette models

Although officially noted as being available in two body styles, a coupe and a convertible, the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette in essence offers three: targa-roof coupe, fixed-roof coupe and convertible. The standard Corvette coupe has a removable roof panel (a.k.a. "targa") that allows nearly the same open-air experience as a true convertible, whereas the Corvette Z06 coupe's roof looks the same but is fixed in place. The convertible is for roadster purists, and its top, as tradition dictates, hides under a flip-open panel that lies flush with the body. The coupe and convertible come well-equipped with features such as xenon headlamps, keyless entry and startup, a tire-pressure monitor, leather seating, a six-way power driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control. Notable options for the standard coupe and convertible include a navigation system, a transparent roof panel for the coupe, a head-up display, a driver-seat memory and a seven-speaker Bose audio system. A couple of suspension options are available as well: the Magnetic Ride Control suspension, which automatically firms up and softens the suspension in milliseconds according to how the car is being driven, and the Z51 performance handling package, which adds extra cooling; stiffer springs, shocks and stabilizer bars; bigger brakes with cross-drilled rotors; specific tires and shorter gearing for the six-speed manual. The Z06 maintains most of the regular Corvette coupe's features but gains a lightweight aluminum frame, wider wheels and tires, a more stiffly tuned suspension, better brakes and special sport seats.

2007 Highlights

Changes for the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette consist of an enlarged glovebox, added sound insulation, the addition of bigger brakes with cross-drilled brake rotors for the Magnetic Ride Control option, and the availability of new two-tone leather seating with embroidered accents. Two special editions debut as well: an Indy Pace Car convertible and a Ron Fellows Z06, the latter inspired by a successful Corvette driver in the American Le Mans series.

Performance & mpg

Base coupe and convertible Corvettes come with a 6.0-liter LS2 V8, rated at 400 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque. The Z06 boasts a stunning 505 hp and 470 lb-ft from its 7.0-liter LS7 V8. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the board, while a new six-speed automatic is a no-charge option for the base coupe and convertible. Either engine delivers stunning performance: The regular Corvette with an automatic runs the quarter in 12.8 seconds, while the Z06 turns in a blistering 12.2-second effort.

Safety

Four-wheel ventilated, antilock disc brakes are standard. Side-impact airbags are optional and head curtain airbags are not available. The latest Chevy Corvette features a superb stability control and traction control system as standard. Called "Active Handling," this system has been programmed to provide noninvasive assistance, and its performance driving mode gives the driver even more control at the track while still maintaining a safety net.

Driving

Endless power from either snarling V8 combined with a tight suspension results in a sports car that never ceases to put a smile on your face. All three of the suspension packages deliver a compliant ride along with white-knuckled handling abilities. The 2007 Chevrolet Corvette can serve equally well as a comfortable touring car or world-class performance machine. The Z06 version is an unforgettable monster on the street that is still docile enough to serve as one's daily driver.

Interior

Compared to the earlier pre-2005 Corvette ("C5"), the latest version's cabin is much improved in terms of its materials and build quality. Functionally, it's blessed with large gauges, intuitive controls, usable cupholders and massive cargo capacity (22.4 cubic feet in coupes and 11 cubes in the convertible). The optional navigation system is likewise easy to use. Although this year brings the option of snazzy two-tone leather seating with embroidered accents, the 2007 Corvette's interior quality and seat comfort are still a step behind its European sports car rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
104 reviews
104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Traded UP
Tom,12/24/2006
Owned a 1993 Corvette and I really liked it. The ride was a little harsh but it was fun to drive. I never liked the style after 1996. When the C6 cam out I went to look at them and I liked the style and the horsepower.The interior was better,with better design. After 2 years of research I decided to buy my 2007 Corvette. I glad that I did. After owning it 5 months, I feel that I can say that the ride is smooth,its like driving a regular car. The only options that I order were the chrome wheels,3LT,automatic trans and monterey red. If you really enjoy a well built and fast sports car this is it. Make sure you take it for a test ride before purchasing. ,
Z06 earned my respect
seslew,12/01/2006
I was not until recently a big Corvette fan. But I have changed my mind after owning the Z06 for the last month. It is the fastest car I have ever driven, even faster than the Lamborghini Gallardo ($200g's) a friend brought by to compare to the Z06. The handling is superb and for normal driving it is very comfortable. Everything about the car says quality. Large multi-piston brakes, advanced electronic traction control, design and attention to detail. The Goodyear Eagle Runflats stick to the road like they are part of it. The gearbox seems a little heavy but I haven't missed a shift and the throw is short and fast. I have never had a car that attracts so much attention. A great car.
2007 Corvette Z06 Road and Track car
Rick Herndon,03/19/2016
Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M)
Bought the car new off showroom for sticker. Read the reviews in various magazines and not disappointed. Improved the car for open road racing. I've have speed tested (9 y/o car) to 191mph and still had more left, but running at 5600ft altitude. The LS7 engine isn't hard to get extra horsepower with a modest investment. Car has been solid and really not may repairs, and that's with 57,000 miles and still manages to get 25mpg on the road. There is nothing in that price range for the performance you get. This is my 3rd Vette. Just recently ran my 5th open road race (Silver State) much of it over 160mph without any problems. That's performance engineering. Recently had to replace fuel sensor. Apparently happens frequently at 62000miles. Some squeaks and rattles developed by not to bad. Just campaigned the car in the Silver State Classic in the 155mph class without any problems. The air conditioning compressor will need replacement so took off belt. Drove the car back home some 2200 miles with a combined mpg of 30+, now that's economy!
68 Vett When we got married 07 Vett 40 yrs later
Anthony,08/10/2015
2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M)
Buy a Battery Tender , GM Should have had one on the car , The Key fob is kind of funky , Garage door openers , Cell Phones , Sent in to the Twilight Zone , Other than that Its a Great Car , I am 6ft 3 , a lot of leg room , 68 vette was 1/4 mile fast ,07 is fast and quick as Far as You want to GO !
See all 104 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
505 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
505 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

More about the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Indy Pace Car Edition, Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06, Corvette Ron Fellows Edition Z06. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M), Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M), Ron Fellows Edition Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M), and Indy Pace Car Edition 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $25,985 and$30,346 with odometer readings between 20676 and54049 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $35,000 and$35,000 with odometer readings between 49811 and49811 miles.

