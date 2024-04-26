2025 Chevy Corvette Updates: New Colors, New Wheels, Same Attitude

While leaving the Vette features and powertrain intact, Chevy is leaning hard into some new and returning colors for 2025, and we enthusiastically approve. A vibrant canary hue called Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic makes its debut, as does a deep blue/purple shade named Hysteria Purple Metallic. The brand is also offering shiny new Velocity Yellow brake calipers for extra zing.

Making a spicy return is Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic, which was replaced in 2022 with Amplify Orange — a lighter, flatter color without the shiny metallic flake. Developed in 2015 and launched in 2017 on the C7 Corvette, Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic is a can’t-miss shade on the road.