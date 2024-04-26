Skip to main content

2025 Chevy Corvette Updates: New Colors, New Wheels, Same Attitude

Chevrolet welcomes Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic back to the lineup

2025 Chevy Corvette in Sebring Orange
  • written by
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Chevrolet added two new colors and brought one legacy color back for the 2025 Corvette.
  • Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic, last spotted on the 2021 model, returns.
  • Z06 models get four new wheel finishes.

When the Chevrolet Corvette relaunched as a mid-engine sports car, it set the automotive world on fire. Chevy added the E-Ray for 2024, which incorporates an electric motor to amplify its 6.2-liter V8. Now approaching the 2025 model year, Chevy is going with an “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” attitude, and much remains the same on the company's legendary performance car, save for a few new paint colors and interior touches.

2025 Chevy Corvette in Hysteria Purple

While leaving the Vette features and powertrain intact, Chevy is leaning hard into some new and returning colors for 2025, and we enthusiastically approve. A vibrant canary hue called Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic makes its debut, as does a deep blue/purple shade named Hysteria Purple Metallic. The brand is also offering shiny new Velocity Yellow brake calipers for extra zing.

Making a spicy return is Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic, which was replaced in 2022 with Amplify Orange — a lighter, flatter color without the shiny metallic flake. Developed in 2015 and launched in 2017 on the C7 Corvette, Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic is a can’t-miss shade on the road.

2025 Chevy Corvette in Competition Yellow

Habanero is the newest color option inside the cabin of the 2025 Corvette, and blue contrast stitching is available with the black interior. Buyers choosing the 1LT, 2LT, 1LZ and 2LZ trims will also get a leather steering wheel airbag cover as standard.

The 2025 Corvette Stingray’s Z51 Performance package now sports a redesigned spoiler for a more muscular look, and Z06 owners can now choose from four different 10-spoke wheel finishes in Pearl Nickel, Gloss Black, Polished and Bright Polished with Carbon Flash pockets.

Edmunds says

We welcome the additional colors to the Corvette portfolio. After all, what's a flashy sports car without some zing?

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Polestar 2 - Lease from $349/mo
Discover Now at Polestar.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Click to Learn More at ShopHonda.com 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Subaru Forester Wilderness.
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Acura RDX
Learn More at Acura.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model