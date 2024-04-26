- Chevrolet added two new colors and brought one legacy color back for the 2025 Corvette.
- Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic, last spotted on the 2021 model, returns.
- Z06 models get four new wheel finishes.
2025 Chevy Corvette Updates: New Colors, New Wheels, Same Attitude
Chevrolet welcomes Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic back to the lineup
When the Chevrolet Corvette relaunched as a mid-engine sports car, it set the automotive world on fire. Chevy added the E-Ray for 2024, which incorporates an electric motor to amplify its 6.2-liter V8. Now approaching the 2025 model year, Chevy is going with an “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” attitude, and much remains the same on the company's legendary performance car, save for a few new paint colors and interior touches.
While leaving the Vette features and powertrain intact, Chevy is leaning hard into some new and returning colors for 2025, and we enthusiastically approve. A vibrant canary hue called Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic makes its debut, as does a deep blue/purple shade named Hysteria Purple Metallic. The brand is also offering shiny new Velocity Yellow brake calipers for extra zing.
Making a spicy return is Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic, which was replaced in 2022 with Amplify Orange — a lighter, flatter color without the shiny metallic flake. Developed in 2015 and launched in 2017 on the C7 Corvette, Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic is a can’t-miss shade on the road.
Habanero is the newest color option inside the cabin of the 2025 Corvette, and blue contrast stitching is available with the black interior. Buyers choosing the 1LT, 2LT, 1LZ and 2LZ trims will also get a leather steering wheel airbag cover as standard.
The 2025 Corvette Stingray’s Z51 Performance package now sports a redesigned spoiler for a more muscular look, and Z06 owners can now choose from four different 10-spoke wheel finishes in Pearl Nickel, Gloss Black, Polished and Bright Polished with Carbon Flash pockets.
Edmunds says
We welcome the additional colors to the Corvette portfolio. After all, what's a flashy sports car without some zing?