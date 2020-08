Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Cronic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Griffin / Georgia

YOUR SEARCH JUST ENDED CLICK ME! I am the one. The only way to know that I am the right choice is for you to come in and see me, touch me, drive me and get to know me! I discourage all of my potential buyers from buying sight unseen. It is just good business and good common sense to see what you are buying. I hope to see you very soon to take me home. If you inquire about me via e-mail, please use a valid e-mail address and phone number so that someone will be able to get in touch with you to discuss me. If you do not leave a phone number, please check your e-mail Inbox, Spam and Junk folders regularly. There are 2 Cronic locations in Griffin. I am located at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM store 5 miles south of the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the RIGHT or just North of Griffin on the LEFT! Call now for directions and to set up that test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY25W895111943

Stock: J29622D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020