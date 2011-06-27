  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Really, this car needs no introduction. Existing largely unchanged since late 1983, the current Corvette has been continually improved each year, enough so that it ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy at any price. And, compared to most of its upscale competitors, the Corvette offers brash style, performance and image at a relative bargain.

The Corvette's styling still seems fresh, even after 13 years in production. Still, it's been a long time since a thorough redesign, and the Corvette is beginning to show its age. For 1997, Chevrolet is planning to roll out a new Corvette, and it will likely showcase cutting-edge technology and represent a vast improvement over the current model.

To send the fourth-generation Corvette off in style, Chevrolet has developed two special edition models for 1996. The first is a Collector Edition, painted in an exclusive Sebring Silver color and sporting wheels and tires from the dearly departed ZR1. Perforated leather seats with "Collector Edition" embroidery can be ordered in Torch Red, Black or Light Gray. Available in coupe or convertible format, the Collector Edition is the best looking Corvette we've seen in some time.

More exclusive is the other special edition 1996 Corvette. Called the Grand Sport in tribute to five lightweight Corvette race cars constructed in the early 60s, this model is painted in an exclusive Admiral Blue Metallic, with a white racing stripe and red hash marks on the front left fender. Black aluminum wheels, rear fender flares, and perforated leather come with the package. Only 1,000 examples of the Grand Sport will be produced.

Showcasing a new LT4 engine, the Grand Sport's V8 makes 330 horsepower and is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. This powertrain is available on all 1996 Corvettes. Cars equipped with an automatic have the LT1 engine from last year under the clamshell hood, making 300 horsepower.

New to the Corvette for 1996 is an optional Selective Real Time Damping system, which adjusts the shock absorbers every 10 to 15 milliseconds to provide optimum control of the vehicle. Coupes can be equipped with a Z51 Performance Handling Package, tuned for autocross and gymkhana enthusiasts. We don't recommend this ultra-stiff setup for street use, unless you want to have your dentist refill your teeth every few months.

Were it not for the excellent Camaro Z28, we'd recommend the Corvette, but we think the extra 20 grand it costs over the Z car would be better spent on a Jeep Wrangler for weekend treks to the north country and a few coolers full of Killian's Red. However, most Corvette buyers aren't interested in bang-for-the-buck; they want the name and the styling found on the Corvette. The new for 1996 special editions give them just one more reason to shop this Chevy.

1996 Highlights

New 330-horsepower LT4 engine debuts on all manually shifted Corvettes. Two special editions are available, the Collector Edition and the Grand Sport. Next year, an all-new Corvette debuts. Other additions for 1996 include a Selective Real Time Damping system for the shock absorbers, and a stiffer Z51 suspension setup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(74%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Smile per mile
96Torpedo,12/09/2009
Over the years I've owned a 72 Corvette Convertible, and a 88 Corvette coupe. I purchases my 96 in June of 2009 with 31000 miles on it. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was coming home with me. I'm 65 years old and this car makes me feel like I'm 25. I'm flexible enough to get in and out with no trouble at all. Looks, power, handling, and most of all, pretty good on gas. I love it. If you're a senior citizen, and want a daily thrill (if you know what I mean), get one and fly into the sunset.
Fun, Fun, Fun
simbadb,10/07/2007
The last and the best of the C4. The 1996 LT4 engine is a real sleeper and conservatively rated at 330hp. If you can find a fine condition LT4, Buy It!, as this engine option particularly in Collector Edition badging should maintain its value over the coming years.
'96 Collectors Ed.
bcar2x20,01/21/2008
My '96 Collectors Edition is my daily driver! Live in Colorado and drive rain, snow or shine. I purchased with 108,000 miles and have been pleasantly surprised at how reliable the car is. Performance is great and still gets attention with over 135,000 miles on it. Drove down town last year to view a car show. When leaving a man and his young son walked by as I was getting ready to pull out. Much to my surprise they stopped and admired my car for 2 or 3 minutes stating "nice car we did't get to see Corvette today!". I think that statement speaks for itself. Still amazes me that a 10 year old Vette can have so much performance, quality and reliability for what you pay!
1996 Collector Corvette
Joe St. Romain,02/25/2006
I've bought this Vette new in 1996, and drive it about 6000 exciting miles per year. It is bullet proof sound. I never worry about it leaving me. Other than oil changes, the ONLY maint. on it was 1 set of brake pads, 2 sets of tires, 1 water pump, and 2 batteries. This is a VERY reliable car that can be driven hard if you want to.
See all 23 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include Grand Sport 2dr Convertible, Grand Sport 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

