Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

- 23,392 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,000$4,616 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2012 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr 2dr Coupe Z16 Grand Sport with 3LT features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blade Silver Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW3C5107698
Stock: 1223K37
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 15,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,992$2,481 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
3Lt Preferred Equipment Group Wheels; Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Seat Trim; Leather; Processing Code Leather Seats Navigation System Lpo; Full-Width Spoiler Kit Seat Trim; Crossed Flag Embroidery On Headrest Battery Protection Package Black Grand Sport Fender Badges Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; MP3 Playback And Dvd-Based Touch-Screen Navigation Blade Silver Metallic Ebony; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Sfi Gray Top Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio; Limited Slip Seat Adjuster; Front Passenger 6-Way Power Seats; Sport Front Bucket With Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Transmission; 6-Speed Manual; Short-Throw This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! This Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT. This 2012 Corvette Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT has extra options like the Chevrolet navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Chevrolet Corvette even more dependable. The Corvette comes with no less than 430 horsepower, even in base trim. And while the Corvette will never be mistaken for an economy car, it does get a surprising 26 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 6-speed manual transmission. The Corvette's true value comes in its race-tuned engine and handling and in its grins per mile. All this comes at an entry price of just under $50,000--a terrific performance bargain. Chrome's Model Strengths: * world-class supercar value * excellent performance even in base trim * Classic American sports car All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS3DW9C5101812
Stock: C5101812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 14,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,997$696 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT RARE!! ONLY 14K MILES!! LOADED TO THE MOON!! 4 LT PACKAGE!! GRAND SPORT HERITAGE PACKAGE!! PERFORMANCE EXHAUST!! REMOVABLE PAINTED ROOF PANEL!! FINISHED IN THE EYE-POPPING VELOCITY YELLOW TINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR FLAWLESS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! AMAZING SOUDNING BOSE AUDIO!! PUSH TO START!! BLUETOOTH!! HEAD UP DISPLAY!! KEYLESS ACCESS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! ICE COLD A/C!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 6.2L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES $1250 REAR AXLE, 2.73 RATIO, LIMITED SLIP, PERFORMANCE 4 LT PACKAGE $9495 GRAND SPORT COMP GRAY PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS $395 VELOCITY YELLOW TINTCOAT $850 EBONY, CUSTOM LEATHER WRAPPED SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, MP3 PLAYBACK AND DVD BASED TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION GRAND SPORT HERITAGE PACKAGE $1195 RED CALIPERS $595 EXHAUST, DUAL MODE, PERFORMANCE $1195 CYBER GRAY FENDER STRIPE FULL WIDTH SPOILER KIT $415 SEAT ADJUSTER, FRONT PASSENGER 6 WAY POWER BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - REAR WHEEL DRIVE 6.2L V8 F OHV 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE VELOCITY YELLOW TINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY COMP GRAY WHEELS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YX2DW8C5102400
Stock: CM6998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 8,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,900$1,159 Below Market
Unique Autos - Bridgeville / Pennsylvania
2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport Convertible 3LT, Carlisle Blue with the Ebony leather interior, 6.2 liter V-8, automatic transmission with paddle shift, black power soft top, 2.73 rear performance axle ratio, Bose sound, Heads up display, navigation, tilt steering wheel, Chrome Grand Sport wheels, rear defroster, power windows, power door locks, Z16 performance package, 3LT package, and many other Corvette options. 2 owners! Repurchased as owner had passed. Call or email for more information. Visit us on the web at www.UniqueMotorCarsonline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW7C5102297
Stock: X102297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
John Roley Autocenter Levelland - Levelland / Texas
CLICK THE LINK SEE MORE DETAILS TO SEE LIVE STREAMING VIDEO ON THIS SILVER 2012 Chevrolet CORVETTE JOHN ROLEY AUTO CENTER LEVELLAND, PROUDLY SERVING LUBBOCK, AMARILLO, CLOVIS, PLAINVIEW, LEVELLAND, AND SURROUNDING TEXAS LOCATIONS.THIS SILVER 2012 Chevrolet CORVETTE IS EQUIPPED WITH A 8 Cylinder Engine, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AND RECEIVES AN ESTIMATED 16 City/26 Hwy MPG. CONTACT JOHN ROLEY AUTO CENTER LEVELLAND INC. TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AND TAKE THIS 2012 Chevrolet CORVETTE HOME TODAY ,NAVIGATION,NAVIGATION GPS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS3DW3C5100171
Stock: GM338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 48,675 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$34,998$1,225 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW9C5110157
Stock: 18899430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,999$1,808 Below Market
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2012 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 4LT Light Silver Metallic RWD 6.2L V8 SFI 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift Purifoy P-Series Custom Car 18" x 9.5" Fr & 19" x 12" Rr Chrome Alum. Wheels, 1-Piece Removable Body-Color Roof Panel, 2.73 Limited Slip Performance Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Navigation, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Battery Protection Package, Black Grand Sport Fender Badges, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net & Luggage Shade, CD player, Compass, Cool Aluminum Wheels, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Grand Sport Heritage Package, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Light Silver Metallic Fender Stripe, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Manual Tilt/Power Telescopic Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4LT, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Red Custom Leather Stitch, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YX2DW9C5102485
Stock: 20-P19A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 54,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$33,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW7C5104857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,592 milesDelivery Available*
$41,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YS3DW9C5100711
Stock: 2000642994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 3,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,943
Macintyre Chevrolet Buick - Lock Haven / Pennsylvania
This used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette in Lock Haven, PA is worth a look. This car doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. The 8 cylinder Black car has a great balance of handling and speed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW3C5109845
Stock: 50479A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 13,962 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,880
Reed Chevrolet - Saint Joseph / Missouri
New In Stock.. Real gas sipper!!! 26 MPG Hwy!!! This sporty Vehicle would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot. Spotless!!! Vehicle, with less than 14k miles, pretty much brand new*** Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Fr & 19' x 10' Rr Machine-Face, (0 P) Inferno Orange Metallic, Front License Plate Bracket...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YB2DW5C5108945
Stock: 202410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 21,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995$443 Below Market
Van Bortel Chevrolet - Macedon / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW2DW9C5100500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,943
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples - Naples / Florida
ONLY 20,907 Miles! Leather, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Targa Roof, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 SFI, REAR AXLE, 2.73 RATIO, LIMITED-SLIP. WHEELS, GRAND SPORT CHROME ALUMINUM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS, GRAND SPORT CHROME ALUMINUM 18' x 9.5' (45.7 cm x 24.1 cm) front and 19' x 12' (48.3 cm x 30.48 cm) rear, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), LIMITED-SLIP, PERFORMANCE. Chevrolet Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT with TORCH RED exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 430 HP at 5900 RPM*. WHY BUY FROM US Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples offers 400 new and more than 100 pre-owned vehicles on site and access to more than 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at HendrickCars.com. Sitting on 11.5 acres, the 37,800- square-foot facility also features 36 service bays and offers numerous customer amenities such as free Wi-Fi, refreshments, snack bar, and courtesy shuttle service to area retail centers and attractions. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YU2DW4C5108221
Stock: PS2813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 82,101 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,481
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE BASE 2LT COUPE. FRESH LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, 6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton only!All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass Virginia State inspection. See Sheehy Ford of Warrenton for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YF2DW9C5102277
Stock: YE33479B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 10,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 ULTRA RARE!! CENTENNIAL EDITION!! SUPERCHARGED!! TWO TEXAS OWNERS!! ONLY 10K MILES!! LOADED!! 3LZ PACKAGE!! HIGH END PERFORMANCE UPGRADES!! STAGE 3 EDELBROCK E-FORCE SUPERCHARGED KOOKS LONG TUBE HEADERS AND X PIPE HURST SHORT THROW SHIFTER UPGRADED HEADS WITH INSTALLATION OF SUPERCHARGER FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE CARBON FLASH METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS BLACK CENTENNIAL WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES!! SUEDE WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! HEAD-UP DISPLAY!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN!! NAVIGATION!! PUSH TO START!! AM/FM RADIO!! BLUETOOTH!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! RED CUSTOM LEATHER STITCHING!! MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL!! POWER SEATS!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 7.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 3 LZ PACKAGE $8815 CHEVROLET CENTENNIAL BLACK WITH RED STRIPE, CUP STYLE ALUMINUM WHEELS CARBON FLASH METALLIC CUSTOM LEATHER WRAPPED SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, MP3 PLAYBACK AND DVD BASED TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION CHEVROLET CENTENNIAL SPECIAL EDITION $4950 BATTERY PROTECTION PACKAGE $100 MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT $15 FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER SEAT ADJUSTER RED CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH $395 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 7.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 F OHV 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE CARBON FLASH METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - BLACK FACTORY CENTENNIAL WHEELS - MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - SUEDE WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - ICE COLD A/C - AND SO MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YL2DE8C5103789
Stock: CM6897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 25,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,000
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
GRAND SPORT-C6-Z16-3LT-430 HP-CONVERTIBLE TOP-NAVIGATION-KEYLESS GO-HUD-BOSE SOUND-HEATED LEATHER-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT C6 Z16 3LT 430 HP AUTOMATIC 6.2L V8 F. BEAUTIFUL RED (TORCH RED) EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, GRAND SPORT, C6, Z16, 3LT, 430 HP, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, NAVIGATION, KEYLESS GO, HUD (HEADS UP DISPLAY), STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, ONSTAR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, XENON LIGHTS, QUAD EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AUX/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....KEYLESS GO WITH HUD AND BOSE SOUND SYSTEM....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS FUN IN THE SUN CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT C6 Z16 3LT 430 HP WITH POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP AND NAVIGATION....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DWXC5101550
Stock: N101550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 35,188 miles
$37,796
Moffitt Audi - Bossier City / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YU2DW4C5106811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,712 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,492
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Clean CARFAX. 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 6.2L V8 SFI RWD Red Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YW3DW7C5101683
Stock: P28827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
