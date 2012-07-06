Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    23,392 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $34,000

    $4,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    15,579 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,992

    $2,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Yellow
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    14,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,997

    $696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    8,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,900

    $1,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    15,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    48,675 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,998

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    29,122 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,999

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    54,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Yellow
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    8,592 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $41,990

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    3,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,943

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette in Orange
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette

    13,962 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,880

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Orange
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    21,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,995

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    20,907 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,943

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette

    82,101 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,481

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    10,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,997

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    25,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,000

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    35,188 miles

    $37,796

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS in Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS

    47,712 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,492

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette

Race With The Wind
auric1,06/07/2012
Sold my '08 base coupe and ordered a '12 GS convertible with NPP exhaust, LT-2, Heritage package and painted racing wheels in supersonic blue metallic. Opted for Corvette Museum delivery and it was special. Took car from Bowling Green on 3,000 mile road trip from to Florida P{anhandle and ended in Key West. Car is gorgeous, people continually stop and comment on color and car. It runs beautifully, smooth ride with tons of power. Huge tires and Z-06 body hug the road thru curves and eat up the roadway on straight aways. Love the car - only weak point is the navigation system which is not equal to the other technical excellence of the vehicle. Buy one, borrow one...steal one.........
