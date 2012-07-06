Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GRAND SPORT RARE!! ONLY 14K MILES!! LOADED TO THE MOON!! 4 LT PACKAGE!! GRAND SPORT HERITAGE PACKAGE!! PERFORMANCE EXHAUST!! REMOVABLE PAINTED ROOF PANEL!! FINISHED IN THE EYE-POPPING VELOCITY YELLOW TINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR FLAWLESS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! AMAZING SOUDNING BOSE AUDIO!! PUSH TO START!! BLUETOOTH!! HEAD UP DISPLAY!! KEYLESS ACCESS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! ICE COLD A/C!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 6.2L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES $1250 REAR AXLE, 2.73 RATIO, LIMITED SLIP, PERFORMANCE 4 LT PACKAGE $9495 GRAND SPORT COMP GRAY PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS $395 VELOCITY YELLOW TINTCOAT $850 EBONY, CUSTOM LEATHER WRAPPED SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, MP3 PLAYBACK AND DVD BASED TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION GRAND SPORT HERITAGE PACKAGE $1195 RED CALIPERS $595 EXHAUST, DUAL MODE, PERFORMANCE $1195 CYBER GRAY FENDER STRIPE FULL WIDTH SPOILER KIT $415 SEAT ADJUSTER, FRONT PASSENGER 6 WAY POWER BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - REAR WHEEL DRIVE 6.2L V8 F OHV 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE VELOCITY YELLOW TINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY COMP GRAY WHEELS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN   ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YX2DW8C5102400

Stock: CM6998

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020