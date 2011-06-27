  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car

1999 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • High performance. Daily-driver livability. Bargain sticker price.
  • Some cheesy interior bits, slow kick-down with automatic transmission.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$12,540
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than forty years after the 1953 Corvette debuted Chevrolet introduced the fifth-generation Corvette for 1997. The C5 almost didn't happen. Originally scheduled for release in 1993, the Corvette was killed for a short time before performance zealots within General Motors resuscitated the project and made the new car a reality. With the addition of a hardtop model to the lineup, three different Corvettes are available for 1999.

Pushrod power, in the form of a reworked, 5.7-liter V8 engine dubbed the LS1, motivates the Corvette. Horsepower is rated 345 at 5,600 rpm, while torque measures 350 lbs.-ft. at 4,400 rpm. The result? Equipped with the standard four-speed automatic transmission, the Corvette will hit 60 mph in a shade over five seconds. Opt for the six-speed manual transmission and you'll cut less than half a second off the trap time. To help reign in the power on slippery surfaces, acceleration slip regulation (a.k.a., traction control) is standard equipment. EPA mileage figures are phenomenal for a high-powered sports car; the Corvette will return 28 mpg on the highway with the manual tranny.

Four-wheel-disc antilock brakes keep stopping distances short with larger rotors than previous Corvettes. Front tires are 17 inches in diameter, and rears are a whopping 18 inches across, which contributes to an excellent .93g of road grip. The rubber stays planted well too, thanks to a fully independent, four-wheel short/long-arm height-adjustable suspension. Optional on coupe and convertible is an Active Handling system, which keeps the Corvette in line even if the driver isn't.

Body panels are still composed of a material other than metal, though no longer fiberglass. Sheet molded compound wraps around an ultra-stiff structure that features a full-length perimeter frame with tubular steel side rails. The windshield frame is aluminum, and the instrument panel is attached directly to a beefy cross member designed to reduce noise and vibration. A sandwich composite floor with a lightweight balsa wood core damps noise and vibration while making the floor exceptionally stiff.

Inside, a dashboard with analog gauges and intuitive radio and climate controls greets passengers. Luggage space beneath the coupe's rear hatch glass is an incredible 25 cubic feet, made possible with the use of dual mid-ship mounted fuel tanks that are snuggled within the Corvette's structure. Even the hardtop and convertible can tote more cargo than any Corvette in history. Inside, the car feels more airy, thanks to a narrower door sill and taller height combined with a low cowl.

Improvements for 1999 are few but significant. Aside from the introduction of the enthusiast-oriented hardtop model, a heads-up display (HUD) and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel can be purchased for installation on the coupe and convertible. Also available on those two models is Twilight Sentinel, an automatic headlight system. Red Magnetic Metallic paint is optional for those wishing to spend extra money on such things.

Yes, the Corvette is an outstanding effort and competes favorably with the best in the class. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like a million bucks, to our eyes. Long, low, and lean, the Corvette is certainly attractive. We take issue, however, with the thick truncated tail and the odd-looking air scoops for the front brakes. Other critics have complained of derivative styling cues and the lack of chrome-finished exhaust tips. Still, the Corvette's new shape will wear well into the next century, particularly in convertible format.

Don't let the fact that the C5 will swallow two golf bags sway you into thinking this a gentrified sporting coupe. The 1999 Corvette is among the best true sports cars your money can buy.

1999 Highlights

A hardtop model aimed at enthusiasts is introduced, and its options list is short. Other Corvettes can be equipped with numerous options including a new heads-up display and a power tilt/telescope steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(93%)
4(5%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

6th Corvette -1999 C-5 Coupe
Cynthia B. Baine,02/25/2015
2dr Coupe
Purchased in December 2014 with 18,893 original miles, all numbers matching, all options, automatic, and Magnetic Red. With the exception of a 1967 427/435 owned years ago, this is the fastest factory stock Corvette ever made. Comfortable, fun to drive, excellent design mechanically and interior, great Bose sound system, and generally the car that makes people stop and go, man I need one of those beauties.
6 speed manual convertible
carguy2021,07/25/2012
I loved this car! That being said, I had some serious issues. I bought it with 44k miles, and owned it through 65k miles. Right away, it was popping out of 6th gear. Luckily I had an extended warranty. This required a trans rebuild which was $5-6k. I had an issue with the steering column lock motor -- it failed, requiring the car to be towed to the dealership. The welds on the exhaust break over time, requiring repair or replacement. Other than the problems, the car is smooth, insanely fast, and gets great gas mileage - I got as high as 33 mpg at 70mph. The stereo is amazing - Bose.
Amazing Performance for the Money
zr77,04/05/2013
I've had my 1999 corvette for approx 1 year. I purchased it from the original owner who used it mainly as a show car and it had 90K miles. Almost completely stock with the exception of an exhaust. I LOVE driving this car. Great exhaust note, handles very well, acceleration is smooth. You can drive it easy or like a mad man. I've started to track my C5 and grow more and more amazed with it every day. I can drive it to client meetings, getting 32-33mpg on the highway to flogging it at a race track (road racing) for a 3 day weekend and it keeps asking for more. Parts are cheap and plentiful. Only complaint overall interior design. GM cheaped out with the interior but the LS1 makes up for that.
C5 ragtop... a dream turned reality
aC5ragtopforEd,12/22/2009
For years I drooled over 'Vettes and due to my height (6'8"), I could never fit in one. Then along came the C5 and changed all of that. There it was.. screaming my name out... torch red with oak interior, 6sp, Bose, the works. I've never had a lick of trouble with the car, and its been impeccably maintained for the past 10yrs, never in the rain or snow. Still looks factory fresh. And my plates say it all: LUCKYME
See all 58 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
345 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Hardtop Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $12,540 and$12,540 with odometer readings between 134064 and134064 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,540 and mileage as low as 134064 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,388.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,768.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,418.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles