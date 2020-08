Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Southworth Chevrolet - Bloomer / Wisconsin

Complete Engine Rebuild at 72,000 miles by POWERLINE PREFORMANCE with Receipts, Z06 Suspension lowered 2', Including NEW RAM Twin Disk Ceramic Clutch Slave Cylinder, Clean CarFax, 6.0L w/Long Tube Borla Headers, BTR Stage 3 Kit, Rear Wheel Drive, Air Raid Cold Air Intake, NEW 3 Core Aluminum Radiator, NEW Water Pump, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Leather Seating, Removable Black Wrapped Targa Top, Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Short Throw Aftermarket Shifter, Fog Lights, Black Gloss Painted 2017 ZR51 Alloy Wheels, Continental Sport Plus Extreme Contact Tires: Rear 285/30 ZR20 80% Front 245/35 ZR19 80%, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Privacy Glass, Power Sideview Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Climate Control, Kenwood Double DIN Head Unit, AM/FM Radio, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, All NEW Memphis Audio System, 10' Memphis Subs in Custom Corvette Box, 1,000 Watt Kenwood 2 Channel AMP, Memphis 45X4 Powersports AMP, C6 Factory Car Cover, and more...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 10 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY25U875139477

Stock: 07VETTE

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020