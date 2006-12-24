Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
- 79,294 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,900$4,109 Below Market
Southworth Chevrolet - Bloomer / Wisconsin
Complete Engine Rebuild at 72,000 miles by POWERLINE PREFORMANCE with Receipts, Z06 Suspension lowered 2', Including NEW RAM Twin Disk Ceramic Clutch Slave Cylinder, Clean CarFax, 6.0L w/Long Tube Borla Headers, BTR Stage 3 Kit, Rear Wheel Drive, Air Raid Cold Air Intake, NEW 3 Core Aluminum Radiator, NEW Water Pump, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Leather Seating, Removable Black Wrapped Targa Top, Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Short Throw Aftermarket Shifter, Fog Lights, Black Gloss Painted 2017 ZR51 Alloy Wheels, Continental Sport Plus Extreme Contact Tires: Rear 285/30 ZR20 80% Front 245/35 ZR19 80%, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Privacy Glass, Power Sideview Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Climate Control, Kenwood Double DIN Head Unit, AM/FM Radio, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, All NEW Memphis Audio System, 10' Memphis Subs in Custom Corvette Box, 1,000 Watt Kenwood 2 Channel AMP, Memphis 45X4 Powersports AMP, C6 Factory Car Cover, and more...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY25U875139477
Stock: 07VETTE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 86,098 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
Clear Choice Automotive - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U575122215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,736$4,061 Below Market
Peoria Nissan - Peoria / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. RWD 6.0L V8 SFI Atomic Orange Metallic Tintcoat 2007 Chevrolet Corvette We provide 145 point inpection on all our used vehicles. It's our mission to faithfully serve our Phoenix-area friends and neighbors, including folks in Sun City, Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa and Tempe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U975112304
Stock: P12016B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 61,500 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995$4,190 Below Market
Gus's Used Auto Sales - Detroit / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U175103635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,886$2,810 Below Market
Vaden Chevrolet Pooler - Pooler / Georgia
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 HardtopBLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM NAV GPS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER PACKAGE, CLIMATE PACKAGE, POWER MIRROR PACKAGE, MEMORY PACKAGE, Enhanced Acoustic Package.Vaden Chevrolet Pooler is proud to offer this gorgeous 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Black, Beautifully equipped with Enhanced Acoustic Package, Memory Package, Z06 Preferred Equipment Group (AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side-Impact Airbags, Head-Up Display, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Luggage Shade, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Universal Home Remote, and XM Satellite Radio), 18' x 9.5' Front & 19' x 12' Rear Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Highwear Nuance Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Plan, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Visit Vaden Chevrolet Pooler's website at http://VadenChevroletPooler.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E175115898
Stock: 75115898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 34,345 miles
$34,995$3,294 Below Market
Briggs Chevrolet Buick GMC of Ft Scott - Fort Scott / Kansas
,BOSE PREMIUM STEREO,NAVIGATION SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E375113604
Stock: KBC25395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 94,582 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999$2,799 Below Market
Buyavette, Inc. - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U075122404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,364 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$36,988
Burns Motors - Mcallen / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E275135660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,000$2,816 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
WHOLESALE PRICING FOR THE PUBLIC. 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Hardtop Velocity Yellow Tintcoat RWD Odometer is 20052 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, 3.42 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side-Impact Airbags, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Acoustic Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Highwear Nuance Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Shade, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, Z06 Equipment Group, Z06 Preferred Equipment Group. This car is being sold AS IS to the public before it is sold at auction. A car being sold as is is being sold without a warranty and without any implied or stated condition. That means that any problem with the car is no longer the responsibility of the dealer once it has been sold. All repair costs will come directly out of the pocket of the buyer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E875138269
Stock: 0G1083P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 12,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,500$1,646 Below Market
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
An Awesome 2007 Chevrolet Z06 Corvette 6-speed manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E675140103
Stock: T140103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,676 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,346$1,659 Below Market
Apple Chevrolet Red Lion - Red Lion / Pennsylvania
Apple Chevy in Red Lion has quality budget pre-owned vehicles. Low Miles, Pristine Vehicle, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift, Victory Red, 18' x 8.5' Front 19' x 10' Rear Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/Navigation, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side-Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Acoustic Package, Front dual zone A/C, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Highwear Nuance Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Package, Performance Handling Package, Power Folding Convertible Top, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Stiffer Springs, Stiffer Stabilizer Bars, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 12187 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Base 2D Convertible 6.0L V8 SFI When you purchase an Apple Chevy of Red Lion PA Budget Pre-Owned at Apple Chevy of Red Lion PA, we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us now 717-244-4036 set up a test drive on the vehicle of your choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U975139783
Stock: R7716P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 61,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,950$2,169 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, HTD SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ONLY 2 OWNERS, MULTI-ZONE AC, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS, HEADS UP DISPLAY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 75124243 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $625 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Repaired a Suspension Component, and Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This rear wheel drive 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Base features an impressive 6.0l v8 sfi Engine with a Machine Silver Metallic Exterior with a Titanium Gray Interior. With only 61,496 miles this 2007 Chevrolet Corvette is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Chevrolet Corvette in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 75124243 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Corvette comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6.0l v8 sfi engine, an 6-speed automatic paddle shift transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: HID Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U975124243
Stock: 75124243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 40,760 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,898
Mercedes-Benz of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
LEATHER SEAT TRIM...CONVERTIBLE TOP - POWER FOLDING...NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!! This 2007 Chevrolet Corvette comes loaded with features like PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, 6.5" LCD color display and voice recognition. Includes Bose premium 7-speaker system, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, and much more! This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. The Sonic Automotive difference: Each vehicle completed a safety & reconditioning process by one of our Certified technicians including a full inspection, road test and updating of recommended services. Our Sonic pricing makes buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle easy and convenient by giving you the markets best price right up-front, eliminating the hassles of negotiations. Our professional team will be delighted to answer any questions you may have. Please chat, e-mail or call us today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Mercedes-Benz of McKinney.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U975103821
Stock: T75103821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 27,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,149$1,400 Below Market
Van Horn Chevrolet of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
EXCELLENT CONDITION, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOW MILES, LOCAL TRADE, Heated Front Seats, 3LT, REMOVABLE TRANSPARENT ROOF PANEL, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM. CERTIFIED 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm the vehicle is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U675105469
Stock: A107713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,000$2,566 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$66,195 ORIGINAL MSRP**PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP($5,540)**5 SPOKE CHROME PREMIUM WHEELS($1,850)**AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION($1,750)**PERFORMANCE PACKAGE($1,695)**6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES($1,250)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEAD-UP DISPLAY**BOSE PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**KEYLESS REMOTE**POWER FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U675107289
Stock: 16517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 51,942 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,399$2,538 Below Market
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
Local Trade, 2D Coupe, 6.0L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift, RWD, Velocity Yellow Tintcoat, Ebony w/Titanium Accents w/Highwear Nuance Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 18 x 8.5 Front & 19 x 10 Rear Painted Aluminum Wheels, 1-Piece Removable Body-Color Roof Panel, 7 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Enhanced Acoustic Package, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.2007 Chevrolet Corvette Velocity Yellow Tintcoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY25U275118835
Stock: H483688C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 14,705 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$32,449$556 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
NavigationChevroletQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED LEATHER, NAVIGATION, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 13 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 27 MPG Highway, HID HEADLIGHTS, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 4 OWNERS and 13 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U375120551
Stock: MAJ0536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 1,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,997
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 36939 miles below market average! 1 Owner, Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, Navigation / GPS, V8 ENGINE!, WON'T LAST!, LOW MILES!, PRISTINE!, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/Navigation, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side-Impact Airbags, Enhanced Acoustic Package, Head-Up Display, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Package, Performance Handling Package, Power Folding Convertible Top, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Stiffer Springs, Stiffer Stabilizer Bars, Universal Home Remote, 2.56 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, ALLOY WHEELS, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Highwear Nuance Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Plan, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, BLACK ON BLACK, Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, HEAD UP DISPLAY, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback/Navigation, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side-Impact Airbags, Enhanced Acoustic Package, Head-Up Display, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Package, Performance Handling Package, Power Folding Convertible Top, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Rear Compartment Area Cargo Net, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Stiffer Springs, Stiffer Stabilizer Bars, Universal Home Remote. 17/27 City/Highway MPG 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Black 6.0L V8 SFI 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift RWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U075125559
Stock: 9AC3288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
