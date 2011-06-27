  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ultra-high performance, daily-driver livability, bargain sticker price.
  • Some low-grade interior pieces, can't get the Z06 in a coupe or convertible.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stunning performance for less than $50,000. Need we say more? If bang-for-the-buck is your priority, look no further than the awesome 2002 Z06.

Vehicle overview

Nearly 45 years after the 1953 Corvette debuted, Chevrolet introduced the fifth-generation Corvette for 1997. Since then, it has gained a reputation as one of the premier sports cars in the world.

Much of that reputation stems from the standard LS1 V8 under the hood. Rated at 350 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque (375 lb-ft with the manual transmission), this engine unleashes effortless power at any speed. Equipped with the standard four-speed automatic transmission, the Corvette will hit 60 mph in a shade over 5 seconds. Opt for the six-speed manual transmission, and you'll cut almost half a second off the trap time. To help rein the power in on slippery surfaces, acceleration slip regulation (traction control) is standard equipment.

Last year saw the introduction of the ultra-high performance Z06 model. With 385 hp, race caliber brakes, and a lightweight chassis, it was one of the fastest, lightest and stiffest Corvettes ever to leave the factory. This year, the Z06 roars with 405 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque from its LS6 V8 in addition to a retuned suspension and a standard head-up display. With that kind of power on hand, expect 0-to-60 times in as little as 4 seconds and quarter-mile passes finished off in 12.5 seconds. Manhole cover-sized four-wheel-disc antilock brakes keep stopping distances short, while massive 17-inch front and 18-inch rear tires contribute to prodigious amounts of road grip. Standard on all Corvettes is a second-generation Active Handling System (AHS), which keeps the Corvette in line even if the driver isn't.

Inside, large analog gauges and well-placed radio and climate controls greet passengers. Luggage space beneath the coupe's rear hatch glass is a healthy 25 cubic feet, more cargo room than any Corvette in history and more than most sedans.

Yes, the Corvette is an outstanding sports car and competes favorably with the best in the world. With more than 400 horsepower, the 2002 Z06 lands the Corvette in some very exclusive territory populated by the likes of Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini -- not bad considering that it sells for less than $50K. Don't let the fact that the C5 will swallow two golf bags sway you into thinking this is a gentrified sporting coupe. The 2002 Corvette is one of the best true sports cars you can buy at any price point. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.

Read our Chevy Corvette Z06 Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

2002 Highlights

The track-ready Z06 model gains more power and performance. Electron Blue replaces Navy Blue metallic on the color palette, while Dark Bowling Green metallic gets dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(90%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.8
104 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Z06
Robert,07/30/2015
2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
It's a good sport car, it's fast and fun. Interior is chintzy. Center console indents easily and stays that way when you rest you arm on it. Oil pressure gauge failed. Shifter top piece barely stays on. Valve spring shattered due to tcsb which lead to an O2 and catalytic converter failure. $2500 it ran fine. (42,000 miles) It made a weird squealing noise under acceleration shortly afterwards, steering box was leaking. $1000 it ran fine. (44,000 miles) Computer malfunction caused my battery and alternator to fry. $500 ran weird. Next day steering wheel locked up for no apparent reason, towed to dealership that would re-fix faulty recall repair, only dealership in my area that was honest enough to agree it was a recall. $0 ran fine. (54,000 miles) A week after this my car started leaking oil and threw a P0420 code, about $2000 later, I sold it. It was a fun car, but I would recommend getting something a little lower maintenance.
If you always wanted one...this is it!
James B,02/23/2016
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I've owned my 2002 "C5" Corvette coupe for many, many years. Each time that I'm behind the wheel is the same - great! I have the "base" 350 HP model but it still feels like it gets from zero to sixty in just under five seconds. Always garaged, my car's light pewter color is still very good and it looks great with the dark tint of the side and rear windows. While the Z06/manual is the enthusiast's choice, the base LS1 with 4-speed AT is a superb daily driver that provides a ton of low-rev power. You always have what you need for the daily commuting challenge and it's a breeze on the highway. This model is now 15 years old and still gets 28-30 MPG on the highway (Summer time). I don't drive it during the Northern Winter, to avoid snow/ice and risk for frame rust. The interior is basic by today's standards but the leather wheel and seats hold up well, and look for the upgraded Bose entertainment system (which is still good by today's standards). Corvette seats have been the favorite joke of automotive writers but you need to decide for yourself. I've driven this car for 15 hours at a time with minimal stops, and have never had a sore back from the seats. I cannot say the same for a Porsche and its Recaro seats I owned in the past. The Corvette also bests its German rival with its reliability, especially for the power train and brakes. With its composite body and plastic interior pieces, it does have a few flex creaks (not rattles) with age, and I've needed to replace the weatherstripping. These are small issues when compared to how the 2002 Corvette cruises through each year with the same agility and power - with only oil changes and tire rotations needed. Overall, a great used super car bargain! If you are in the market, I recommend you search for models which have always been in warmer climates. If you buy from a dealer, it's not difficult to negotiate covered shipment for your car, and look for aftermarket parts/service warranties from reputable providers (parts can be pricey). I may be selling mine this Summer, so stay tuned. Enjoy!
Mid Life Toy
proper,08/26/2014
Always wanted a Corvette, almost bought a 1995 with 50K but it was beat and abused. Found this 2002 Convertible, good price, low mileage. Fell in love almost immediately. Great Looks and acceleration, a real classy looking sportscar. For a car 12 years old it looks better than most cars its age. Everything works inside. Noticed some wear on the outside edge of the drivers seat due no doubt to how you have to get in and out of this low slung beauty. Engine runs smooth and flawlessly on the highway. Headlights could be brighter as well as the daylight running lights but all in all this is a great car.
Red Rocket
sdz06,06/01/2009
I've owned this car since new. It is the second Corvette that I've owned. The car is extremely fun to drive, handling and acceleration of this car exceeds most driver's abilities. The ride is surprisingly good for such a high performing sports car.
See all 104 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

More about the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $14,995 and$22,789 with odometer readings between 12631 and74108 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $25,987 and$25,987 with odometer readings between 34567 and34567 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2002 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,995 and mileage as low as 12631 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2002 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,748.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,898.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,493.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,501.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

