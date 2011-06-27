More about the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include ZR1 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette ?

Price comparisons for Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles: The Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $8,495 and $13,998 with odometer readings between 55426 and 104012 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 1993 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 55426 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,415 .

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,738 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,396 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,888 .

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials