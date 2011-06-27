  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1993 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,495 - $13,998
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base model gets narrower front tires and wider rear tires. LT1 V8 gets additional torque. ZR-1 horsepower is up to 405 this year. All models can be ordered in 40th Anniversary trim, consisting of Ruby Red paint and badging. Passive Keyless Entry is newly optional, and locks or unlocks the doors simply by having the key fob close to the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(89%)
4(5%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our Ruby Red Corvette
Wheels,12/01/2005
First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures.
Last of its Kind
CorvetteLT1,03/14/2009
Bought new and will probably leave in my will. Love this car for its looks, performance and very unique features: true clamshell hood, rollup headlights, steamroller tires and ultra deep bucket seats (it's very entertaining to watch a passenger's ingress / egress).
1993 Vette owned 10 years
Paul,06/08/2007
I bought this '93 Vette right out of college w/77K mikes. I used it for a daily drive, weekends, etc. I've owned Jaguars, BMWs, etc. This car has been the best bang for the buck and you can pull into a dealership in any rural town and get it worked on. With tech manuals you can easily service it yourself or you local mechanic buddy can fix almost anything. With the mpg and economical repairs, it has been a very great affordable car to own and operate. Performance and the looks of this 14 year old car still turn heads. If you don't have one, get one.
Remarkable car
kat from Cali.,11/02/2006
This is a solid well made vehicle. Its quality of craftmanship is apparent within a few days of driving. Its low profile makes for a unique driving experience. Highway driving is effortless. MPG is much better than anticipated, city driving as well as highway. No mechanical problems have occured. I've never had a more dependable car in my 30 years of driving.
See all 18 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
405 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible. Available styles include ZR1 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $8,495 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 55426 and104012 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 1993 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 55426 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,415.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,738.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,888.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles