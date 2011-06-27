Vehicle overview

Want to know if a car is genuinely cool? You've got to come to Los Angeles. If it makes the cut out here, you'll see numerous specimens on the style-obsessed streets of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Hollywood. Previous generations of the Chevrolet Corvette, for better or for worse, never really made the cut. It's especially notable, then, that the current-generation Corvette (introduced for 2014) has quickly become a common sight in the car-snob capital of the country.

The 2016 Corvette's bold looks make it a conversation piece from coast to coast.

The 2016 Chevrolet Corvette doesn't really move the needle relative to last year's lineup, which saw the introduction of the eight-speed automatic transmission and the gonzo 650-horsepower Z06. But frankly, it's hard to imagine this car getting much better. Beyond the L.A.-approved styling, the Corvette boasts supercar-grade performance, cutting-edge features and a sleek, sumptuous cabin that's finally up to snuff. You can get it as a removable-roof coupe or a soft-top convertible, with a proper seven-speed manual offered alongside the aforementioned automatic in every model. Unlike its predecessors, this 'Vette has virtually no weaknesses. Calling it a world-class bargain is no longer faint praise; it's genuinely hard to believe that you can get this much car for what Chevy's charging.

In terms of rivals, the Corvette competes well against practically every high-end sports car on the planet.For some enthusiasts, the Porsche 911's magical car-driver connection can't be matched, but the fact is that Porsche charges a lot more for less speed. You'll spend less for the razor-sharp Porsche Cayman and Boxster siblings, but their power deficit is even more pronounced. The BMW M4 might strike your fancy with its practical four-seat interior and impressive performance numbers, but its styling is relatively plain, and its inline-6 engine lacks the visceral clout of a 'Vette V8. Higher up the food chain, the Dodge Viper and Nissan GT-R, as amazing as they are, can't touch the Chevy's impressive refinement and feature set. We could go on, but you get the point. The car snobs of Los Angeles got this one exactly right -- sports cars don't get much cooler than the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.