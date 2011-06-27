  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultrahigh performance, daily-driver livability, bargain sticker price.
  • Some low-grade interior trim, can't get the Z06 as a coupe or convertible.
Edmunds' Expert Review

We expected a little more for a 50th anniversary model, but considering how good the Corvette is anyway, we can forgive the paint and badges job -- barely.

2003 Highlights

Most notable for 2003 is the 50th Anniversary package available on coupe and convertible models. The commemorative package includes Anniversary red exterior paint, a unique shale interior color, champagne-colored wheels and "50th Anniversary" exterior badging with matching embroidery on the headrests and floor mats. Also included in the Anniversary package (or as a stand-alone option on coupes and convertibles) is an all-new Magnetic Ride Control system that provides instantaneous shock adjustment for optimum ride quality and handling. All models also get additional standard equipment that includes sport seats, a power passenger seat, foglamps, dual-zone auto climate control and a parcel net and luggage shade on coupe models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(92%)
4(5%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.9
171 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 171 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Corvette Convertible
Gary M Ciborowski,06/25/2008
Car is surprisingly comfortable to drive having come a long way from the Corvettes of the 70s and 80s. Fit and finish on my car, purchased used, is superb. Panel spacing is uniform from fender to hood to door. Doors close with solid definition. Manual top folds easily and is easy to operate without assistance. So far, rattle free. The leather seats fit me very well: the seat is just the right length and width. The seatback supports the entire length of my back with no hard spots. Power adjustments include lumbar support and this 50th Anniversary Edition has the memory option, so once you set the seat, wheel and radio preferences, they all return once you start the car.
50th Anniversary Vet
CherryO,09/30/2007
Fabulous sports car. Seldom a day goes by without someone stopping me to comment on it. However there are days I would like to just get in my car and run to the convenience store without make-up or my hair done. This car draws so much attention that you can't do that.. This is not my weekend car. I drive it to work daily. People I have never met before say "How's the vet"? It's so fast, roomy and the heads up display is nice. The warning lights for tire pressure, fuel and low washer fluid are a definite plus. We test drove nearly every sports car on the market, including Mercedes. My husband is very "healthy". The 2003 Vet is the only car that my husband could sit in comfortably.
Buying a used Corvette
crusinlou,02/05/2010
Since I have not had this car that long I can only tell you that be aware that there is a shift from 1st to 3rd on the manual if you take off at low rpm's this is to give you better gas mileage.
A Car With a Soul
Dennis DeBoer,02/06/2006
This is my first Corvette, so I had high expectations for it. The experience has exceeded the expectations. It's a beautiful, sexy and comfortable car, and I'm glad I did it.
See all 171 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
405 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Corvette

Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $23,495 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 25825 and32075 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $28,500 and$28,500 with odometer readings between 23041 and23041 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,495 and mileage as low as 23041 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,920.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,734.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,474.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,095.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

