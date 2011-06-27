2003 Chevrolet Corvette Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Ultrahigh performance, daily-driver livability, bargain sticker price.
- Some low-grade interior trim, can't get the Z06 as a coupe or convertible.
Other years
List Price Range
$23,495 - $28,500
Used Corvette for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
We expected a little more for a 50th anniversary model, but considering how good the Corvette is anyway, we can forgive the paint and badges job -- barely.
2003 Highlights
Most notable for 2003 is the 50th Anniversary package available on coupe and convertible models. The commemorative package includes Anniversary red exterior paint, a unique shale interior color, champagne-colored wheels and "50th Anniversary" exterior badging with matching embroidery on the headrests and floor mats. Also included in the Anniversary package (or as a stand-alone option on coupes and convertibles) is an all-new Magnetic Ride Control system that provides instantaneous shock adjustment for optimum ride quality and handling. All models also get additional standard equipment that includes sport seats, a power passenger seat, foglamps, dual-zone auto climate control and a parcel net and luggage shade on coupe models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Corvette.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gary M Ciborowski,06/25/2008
Car is surprisingly comfortable to drive having come a long way from the Corvettes of the 70s and 80s. Fit and finish on my car, purchased used, is superb. Panel spacing is uniform from fender to hood to door. Doors close with solid definition. Manual top folds easily and is easy to operate without assistance. So far, rattle free. The leather seats fit me very well: the seat is just the right length and width. The seatback supports the entire length of my back with no hard spots. Power adjustments include lumbar support and this 50th Anniversary Edition has the memory option, so once you set the seat, wheel and radio preferences, they all return once you start the car.
CherryO,09/30/2007
Fabulous sports car. Seldom a day goes by without someone stopping me to comment on it. However there are days I would like to just get in my car and run to the convenience store without make-up or my hair done. This car draws so much attention that you can't do that.. This is not my weekend car. I drive it to work daily. People I have never met before say "How's the vet"? It's so fast, roomy and the heads up display is nice. The warning lights for tire pressure, fuel and low washer fluid are a definite plus. We test drove nearly every sports car on the market, including Mercedes. My husband is very "healthy". The 2003 Vet is the only car that my husband could sit in comfortably.
crusinlou,02/05/2010
Since I have not had this car that long I can only tell you that be aware that there is a shift from 1st to 3rd on the manual if you take off at low rpm's this is to give you better gas mileage.
Dennis DeBoer,02/06/2006
This is my first Corvette, so I had high expectations for it. The experience has exceeded the expectations. It's a beautiful, sexy and comfortable car, and I'm glad I did it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
405 hp @ 6000 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer