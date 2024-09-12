Parts of a Car

On average, a car has around 30,000 individual components. That's counting every screw, tube and rubber seal. But even if you focus on larger parts, such as the intake and exhaust manifold, crankshaft and camshaft, plenty of bits go into making a vehicle work. Let's explore the key components.

How does a car’s engine work?

The engine is where combustion takes place, releasing energy translated to piston movement and, from there, to the mechanical force that makes the wheels move. Let's look at the parts that go into making all that work.

The cylinder block and pistons

The cylinder block consists of several cylinders, where carefully controlled explosions occur as a mixture of fuel and air is ignited. Each explosion causes the air pressure in the cylinder to increase for a moment, forcing that cylinder's piston to move. The energy is transferred to the transmission, which converts the torque from the pistons into driveshaft torque, the force that makes your car move.

Spark plugs

Spark plugs are one of the final parts of what goes into making combustion happen. They're cylindrical components with an electrode at one end. When electricity is sent through a spark plug, it generates a spark that jumps from that electrode to the center conductor. When this happens with fuel and air in the cylinder, the fuel ignites.

Cylinder head and valves

Rather than being fed a constant stream of fuel, the cylinder block is given a carefully paced and measured mixture of air and fuel. The cylinder head sits on top of the cylinder block and has valves that open and close at precisely timed intervals to ensure the flow of air and fuel into the cylinders is properly balanced.

The crankshaft and camshaft

The crankshaft is a rotating shaft connected to the pistons. When the pistons move up and down, the crankshaft translates this into rotational motion. Meanwhile, the camshaft helps keep the engine's valves in sync so the controlled explosions happen at the right time to extract a steady stream of kinetic energy from the fuel.

Fuel: The lifeblood of a car

Modern cars use a fuel-injection system that sprays fuel directly into the intake manifold or combustion chamber. The system ensures the chamber always has the right amount of fuel and that it's mixed with the right amount of air.

The fuel pump

A fuel pump takes fuel from the tank and feeds it to the injectors so they always have a steady supply of gas available. The pump also has a return line, so any fuel not immediately used is circulated back into the tank.

The catalytic converter

Burning fuel produces some harmful emissions, including:

Carbon monoxide

Nitrogen oxides

Hydrocarbons

Catalytic converters work by passing exhaust gases over a honeycomb structure made of precious metals, which act as a catalyst, bringing about reactions that turn those unwanted substances into safer chemicals. These parts first came into use in the 1970s. Today, regulations vary across the world, but in general, all modern cars are either required to be equipped with one or to use some other technology to ensure they meet emissions standards.

Mufflers and resonators

The combustion process and the sheer number of moving parts in an engine mean cars and trucks can be pretty noisy. To mitigate that noise, most vehicles have a muffler and a resonator fitted. The muffler is the big cylinder you see under a car, just before the exhaust pipe. It doesn't look like much from the outside, but inside, there are several chambers and baffles that dissipate sound energy, making the exhaust quieter.

A resonator serves a similar purpose. It's a straight pipe or chamber that reflects sound waves back toward the exhaust gases, helping cancel out some of the noise.

If you've ever noticed a car that looked like a fairly standard make or model but sounded incredibly loud and rumbly, there's a high chance the car's exhaust had been modified. Many states have noise control laws that prohibit people from running a vehicle without a muffler or fitting devices to amplify the noise, but car enthusiasts often try to skirt those laws with aftermarket modifications.