How to Read Your Tire

Tire size chart plus other sidewall numbers decoded

    Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.
Photo: Birdlkportfolio | iStock via Getty Images

The sidewall of a car's tire contains important information, including the width, wheel size, speed rating, production date and more. Knowing how to read your tire is a helpful skill for buying the correct wheels and tires and determining a tire's age and its maximum load-carrying capacity.

Our video below quickly explains how to read a tire, or you can keep reading for a more detailed breakdown.

Service description
Tire width
Aspect ratio
Internal construction
Rim diameter
Load index
Speed rating
Additional information on your tire's sidewall
Tire size comparison chart

Tire sidewall example: P215/65R 15 95H

How to Read Your Tire

Service description (P)

The service description may not always appear on the tire, but it is important to know how it can affect your vehicle. If there is a "P" on the sidewall, it stands for "passenger car." This refers to the U.S. (P-metric) method of tire sizing. "LT" stands for light truck, "ST" stands for special trailer, and "T" stands for temporary, which is primarily used for small spare tires. If a tire does not have a P or another letter in front of the numbers, it is considered a Euro-metric tire. A Euro-metric tire conforms to European tire specifications and often carries a different load index than a comparably sized P-metric tire. We'll discuss load index in more detail below.

Tire width (215)

The first number in this series refers to the tire's section width, or the distance from sidewall edge to sidewall edge, measured in millimeters up and over the tire's tread. Generally speaking, the larger this number is, the wider the tire will be.

Aspect ratio (65)

This number is the tire's aspect ratio, or its section height, compared to its section width. In this example, the section (or sidewall) height is 65% of the section width. This number can be indicative of a tire's purpose. Lower numbers, like 55 or less, mean a short sidewall for improved steering response and better overall handling.

Internal construction (R)

The R refers to radial construction, which has been the industry standard in passenger car tires for more than 25 years. Before radial tires, most cars came with bias-ply tires, which had a crude construction that made for poor handling. Bias-ply tires (which use a "B" for their description) are still used for certain truck applications.

Rim diameter (15)

This is the wheel (or rim) diameter, in inches, for which the tire was sized. Consider this number if you plan on upgrading your wheel size. If your wheel diameter changes, you must purchase a new set of tires that matches this new diameter.

Load index (95)

A tire's load index measures how much weight each tire is designed to support. The larger the number, the higher the load capacity. This is one of the most important numbers on your tire. To find out what "95" means, you have to look it up on a load index conversion chart. Ninety-five indicates a maximum weight of 1,521 pounds. Remember that this is per tire, which means you have to multiply by four to get the total capacity for a complete set of tires. If the vehicle has its original tires, you can just refer to the doorjamb, which lists the maximum cargo capacity with passengers.

Some vehicles are equipped with XL tires. It doesn't mean that they're extra large, but it does mean that they are extra-load tires. The load index on these tires is much higher than on a standard-load tire, which is why it is important to replace an XL tire with another XL tire.

Earlier, we discussed P-metric and Euro-metric sizing, and it's the difference in their load rating that can lead to confusion and potential trouble. For a given size, P-metric tires will have a load index one or two points lower than corresponding Euro-metric tires. So, if your car came with Euro-metric tires, don't replace them with P-metric tires. You can, however, replace P-metric tires with equivalent-size Euro-metric ones because you gain load capacity that way.

Why is this important? Generally speaking, you don't want your replacement tires to have a lower load index number than the originals (again, as indicated by the driver's doorjamb or the owner's manual), particularly with high-capacity vehicles that ride on smallish tires, such as minivans.

Also, optional large-diameter wheels with lower-profile tires tend to have less load-carrying capacity because they contain less air. It is the volume of air inside the tire, not the rubber itself or the wheel material, that shoulders the load. The load index is especially important when shopping for a tire online since some retailers do not specify whether a tire is P-metric.

Speed rating (H)

The speed rating is a measurement of the speed at which the tire is designed to run for extended periods. An H speed rating signifies that this tire can be safely run at speeds of up to 130 mph for extended periods. Will it explode if it goes to 140? Not immediately. But it might if it is run at that speed for an extended time.

Here is a complete list of the various tire speed ratings and their associated letters:
L = 75 mph (commonly seen on off-road and light truck tires)
M = 81 mph (commonly seen on temporary spare tires)
N = 87 mph
P = 93 mph
Q = 99 mph (commonly seen on winter tires)
R = 106 mph
S = 112 mph
T = 118 mph
U = 124 mph
H = 130 mph
V = 149 mph
*Z = Over 149 mph
*W = 168 mph
*Y = 186 mph
*(Y) = Over 186 mph

*The Z rating used to be the highest rating for tires having a maximum speed capability greater than 149 mph. However, as tire technology improved, it ultimately split into the W and Y ratings. "ZR" may sometimes appear in the size designation as a nod to the prior rating, but it will also be used in conjunction with a W or a Y. When a Y rating is enclosed in parentheses, it means that the tire is capable of speeds in excess of 186 mph.

Additional Information on your tire's sidewall

DOT code
The DOT code is used by the Department of Transportation (DOT) to track tire production for recall purposes. If a tire proves defective, this number helps track where these tires ended up so buyers can be notified of the problem. At the end of the DOT code, you'll find a four-digit number. This is the tire's manufacturing date. The first two digits stand for the week; the other two are for the year. For example, if your tire had "1621" listed, it was manufactured on the 16th week of 2021.

If you come across a three-digit number, you have a tire manufactured before 2000. A DOT tire code of "127" indicates the tire was made on the 12th week of the seventh year of the decade. But it's difficult to know whether that was 1997 or even 1987. According to Tirerack.com, some tires produced in the 1990s may have a small triangle following the DOT number to identify the decade. But any tire that has a three-digit code is history. Tire experts recommend that you replace tires that are 6 or more years old regardless of their tread depth.

Sometimes, the DOT number is located on the inside of the tire. In this case, you can either jack up the car to inspect it or check with your local mechanic or tire shop. You should also make a habit of checking the manufacturing date on your spare tire.

Maximum air pressure
This number refers to the maximum amount of air a tire can hold before it is damaged. It is not the recommended tire pressure, which can be found in your owner's manual and on the doorjamb.

Traction rating
A traction rating measures a tire's traction when testing for straight-line braking on a wet surface. It is represented in letters such as AA, A, B, or C. For this rating, AA signifies the best traction performance, and C indicates the worst.

Temperature rating
The temperature rating refers to the tire's ability to withstand heat at high speeds. The ratings, from best to worst, are A, B, and C.

Treadwear rating
Finally, you might find the word "TREADWEAR" on the sidewall, followed by a number like 120 or 180. This is a rating of the tread's durability, as tested against an industry standard. The reference number is 100, so a tire with a treadwear rating of 200 has a predicted tread life twice as long as the industry standard, while a rating of 80 means a predicted tread life that's only 80% of the industry standard.

Tire size chart for rim widths and comparison

Tire size
Diameter
Width
Sidewall
Circumference
Revs/Mile
165/60R1219.8"6.5"3.9"62.2"1019
145/70R1321"5.7"4"65.9"961
145/80R1322.1"5.7"4.6"69.5"912
155/65R1320.9"6.1"4"65.7"964
155/70R1321.5"6.1"4.3"67.6"937
155/80R1322.8"6.1"4.9"71.5"886
165/65R1321.4"6.5"4.2"67.3"941
165/70R1322.1"6.5"4.5"69.4"913
165/80R1323.4"6.5"5.2"73.5"863
175/60R1321.3"6.9"4.1"66.8"949
175/65R1322"6.9"4.5"68.9"919
175/70R1322.6"6.9"4.8"71.1"891
175/80R1324"6.9"5.5"75.4"840
185/60R1321.7"7.3"4.4"68.3"928
185/70R1323.2"7.3"5.1"72.8"870
195/60R1322.2"7.7"4.6"69.7"908
205/60R1322.7"8.1"4.8"71.2"890
225/45R1321"8.9"4"65.9"962
235/45R1321.3"9.3"4.2"67"946
27X8.50R1427"8.5"6.5"84.8"747
27X9.00R1427"9"6.5"84.4"747
27X11.00R1427"11"6.5"84.8"747
28X9.00R1428"9"7"87.9"721
28X10.00R1428"10"7"87.9"721
29X11.00R1429"11"7.5"91.1"696
30X10.00R1430"10"8"94.2"673
32X10.00R1432"10"9"100.5"`631
155/65R1421.9"6.1"4"68.9"920
165/55R1421.1"6.5"3.6"66.4"954
165/60R1421.8"6.5"3.9"68.4"926
165/65R1422.4"6.5"4.2"70.5"899
165/70R1423.1"6.5"4.5"72.5"874
175/65R1423"6.9"4.5"72.1"879
175/70R1423.6"6.9"4.8"74.2"853
175/80R1425"6.9"5.5"78.6"806
185/55R1422"7.3"4"69.1"917
185/60R1422.7"7.3"4.4"71.4"887
185/65R1423.5"7.3"4.7"73.7"860
185/70R1424.2"7.3"5.1"76"834
185/75R1424.9"7.3"5.5"78.3"810
185/80R1425.7"7.3"5.8"80.6"787
185R1425.7"7.3"5.9"80.7"785
195/60R1423.2"7.7"4.6"72.9"869
195/65R1424"7.7"5"75.3"841
195/70R1424.7"7.7"5.4"77.7"815
195/75R1425.5"7.7"5.8"80.1"791
205/55R1422.9"8.1"4.4"71.8"882
205/60R1423.7"8.1"4.8"74.4"852
205/70R1425.3"8.1"5.6"79.4"798
205/75R1426.1"8.1"6.1"82"773
205R1426.9"8.1"6.5"84.5"750
215/60R1424.2"8.5"5.1"75.9"835
215/70R1425.9"8.5"5.9"81.2"781
215/75R1426.7"8.5"6.3"83.8"756
225/60R1424.6"8.9"5.3"77.3"819
225/70R1426.4"8.9"6.2"82.9"764
235/60R1425.1"9.3"5.6"78.8"804
245/60R1425.6"9.6"5.8"80.3"789
30X9.50R1530"9.5"7.5"94.2"673
30X10.00R1530"10"7.5"94.2"673
31X10.50R1531"10.5"8"97.3"651
32X10.00R1532"10"8.5"100.5"631
32X11.50R1532"11.5"8.5"100.5"631
33X10.50R1533"10.5"9"103.6"611
33X12.50R1533"12.5"9"103.6"611
33X13.50R1533"13.5"9"103.6"611
35X11.00R1535"11"10"109.9"577
35X12.50R1535"12.5"10"109.9"577
35X13.50R1535"13.5"10"109.9"577
35X14.50R1535"14.5"10"109.9"577
37X14.50R1537"14.5"11"116.2"545
38X15.50R1538"15.5"11.5"119.3"531
145/65R1522.4"5.7"3.7"70.4"900
155/60R1522.3"6.1"3.7"70.1"739
165/50R1521.5"6.5"3.2"67.5"939
165/55R1522.1"6.5'3.6"69.5"911
165/60R1522.8"6.5"3.9"71.6"885
165/65R1523.4"6.5"4.2"73.6"861
175/55R1522.6"6.9"3.8"70.9"894
175/60R1523.3"6.9"4.1"73.1"867
175/65R1524"6.9"4.5"75.2"842
185/55R1523"7.3"4"72.3"877
185/60R1523.7"7.3"4.4"74.5"850
185/65R1524.5"7.3"4.7"76.8"825
195/45R1521.9"7.7"3.5"68.8"921
195/50R1522.7"7.7"3.8"71.2"890
195/55R1523.4"7.7"4.2"73.6"861
195/60R1524.2"7.7"4.6"76"833
195/65R1525"7.7"5"78.4"808
195/70R1525.7"7.7"5.4"80.8"784
195R1527.3"7.7"6.2"85.7"739
205/50R1523.1"8.1"4"72.4"875
205/55R1523.9"8.1"4.4"75"845
205/60R1524.7"8.1"4.8"77.5"817
205/65R1525.5"8.1"5.2"80"792
205/70R1526.3"8.1"5.6"82.6"767
205/75R1527.1"8.1"6.1"85.1"744
215/60R1525.2"8.5"5.1"79"802
215/65R1526"8.5"5.5"81.7"776
215/70R1526.9"8.5"5.9"84.3"752
215/75R1527.7"8.5"6.3"87"729
225/45R1523"8.9"4"72.1"878
225/50R1523.9"8.9"4.4"74.9"846
225/60R1525.6"8.9"5.3"80.5"787
225/70R1527.4"8.9"6.2"86"736
225/75R1528.3"8.9"6.6"88.8"713
235/50R1524.3"9.3"4.6"76.2"832
235/60R1526.1"9.3"5.6"82"773
235/70R1528"9.3"6.5"87.8"722
235/75R1528.9"9.3"6.9"90.7"699
245/40R1522.7"9.6"3.9"71.3"888
245/60R1526.6"9.6"5.8"83.4"759
255/60R1527"10"6"84.9"746
255/70R1529.1"10"7"91.2"694
265/70R1529.6"10.4"7.3"93"682
265/75R1530.6"10.4"7.8"96.2"658
275/35R1522.6"10.8:3.8"70.9"894
275/50R1525.8"10.8"5.4"81.1"781
275/60R1528"10.8"6.5"87.9"721
295/50R1526.6"11.6"5.8"83.6"758
325/50R1527.8"12.8"6.4"87.3"726
35X12.50R1635"12.5"9.5"109.9"577
165/40R1621.2"6.5"2.6"66.6"952
165/45R1621.8"6.5"2.9"68.6"924
175/60R1624.3"6.9"4.1"76.2"831
185/55R1624"7.3"4"75.4"840
185/60R1624.7"7.3"4.4"77.7"816
185/75R1626.9"7.3"5.5"84.5"749
195/45R1622.9"7.7"3.5"71.9"881
195/50R1623.7"7.7"3.8"74.3"852
195/55R1624.4"7.7"4.2"76.8"825
195/60R1625.2"7.7"4.6"79.2"800
195/65R1626"7.7"5"81.6"777
195/75R1627.5"7.7"5.8"86.4"733
205/40R1622.5"8.1"3.2"70.5"899
205/45R1623.3"8.1"3.6"73"867
205/50R1624.1"8.1"4"75.6"838
205/55R1624.9"8.1"4.4"78.1"811
205/60R1625.7"8.1"4.8"80.7"786
205/65R1626.5"8.1"5.2"83.2"762
205/70R1627.3"8.1"5.6"85.7"739
205/75R1628.1"8.1"6.1"88.3"718
205/80R1628.9"8.1"6.5"90.8"698
215/40R1622.8"8.5"3.4"71.5"886
215/45R1623.6"8.5"3.8"74.2"854
215/55R1625.3"8.5"4.7"79.5"797
215/60R1626.2"8.5"5.1"82.1"771
215/65R1627"8.5"5.5"84.8"747
215/70R1627.9"8.5"5.9"87.5"725
215/75R1628.7"8.5"6.3"90.1"703
215/80R1629.5"8.5"6.8"92.8"683
215/85R1630.4"8.5"7.2"95.4"664
225/45R1624"8.9"4"75.3"842
225/50R1624.9"8.9"4.4"78.1"812
225/55R1625.7"8.9"4.9"80.8"784
225/60R1626.6"8.9"5.3"83.6"758
225/65R1627.5"8.9"5.8"86.4"733
225/70R1628.4"8.9"6.2"89.2"710
225/75R1629.3"8.9"6.6"92"689
235/60R1627.1"9.3"5.6"85.1"745
235/65R1628"9.3"6"88"720
235/70R1629"9.3"6.5"90.9"697
235/75R1629.9"9.3"6.9"93.8"675
235/80R1630.8"9.3"7.4"96.7"655
235/85R1631.7"9.3"7.9"99.6"636
245/45R1624.7"9.6"4.3"77.5"818
245/50R1625.6"9.6"4.8"80.5"787
245/70R1629.5"9.6"6.8"92.6"684
245/75R1630.5"9.6"7.2"95.7"662
255/50R1626"10"5"81.8"775
255/65R1629.1"10"6.5"91.2"695
255/70R1630.1"10"7"94.4"671
255/85R1633.1"10"8.5"103.8"610
265/70R1630.6"10.4"7.3"96.1"659
265/75R1631.6"10.4"7.8"99.4"638
275/70R1631.2"10.8"7.6"97.8"648
285/65R1630.6"11.2"7.3"96"660
285/70R1631.7"11.2"7.9"99.6"636
285/75R1632.8"11.2"8.4"103.1"615
295/75R1633.4"11.6"8.7"104.9"604
305/70R1632.8"12"8.4"103"615
315/75R1634.6"12.4"9.3"108.7"583
385/70R1637.2"15.2"10.6"116.9"542
33X12.50R1732.8"12.5"8"103.6"611
34X10.50R1734"10.5"8.5"106.8"593
35X10.50R1735"10.5"9"109.9"577
35X11.50R1735"11.5"9"109.9"577
35X12.50R1734.8"12.5"9"109.9"577
37X12.50R1736.8"12.5"10"116.2"545
37X13.50R1736.8"13.5"10"116.2"545
38X13.50R1738"13.5"10.5"119.3"531
39X13.50R1739"13.5"11"122.5"517
40X13.50R1740"13.5"11.5"125.6"504
165/40R1722.2"6.5"2.6"69.7"909
185/35R1722.1"7.3"2.5"69.4"913
195/40R1723.1"7.7"3.1"72.7"872
195/45R1723.9"7.7"3.5"75.1"844
205/40R1723.5"8.1"3.2"73.7"860
205/45R1724.3"8.1"3.6"76.2"832
205/50R1725.1"8.1"4"78.7"805
205/55R1725.9"8.1"4.4"81.3"780
205/60R1726.7"8.1"4.8"83.8"756
205/65R1727.5"8.1"5.2"86.3"734
215/35R1722.9"8.5"3"72"880
215/40R1723.8"8.5"3.4"74.6"849
215/45R1724.6"8.5"3.8"77.3"820
215/50R1725.5"8.5"4.2"80"792
215/55R1726.3"8.5"4.7"82.6"767
215/60R1727.2"8.5"5.1"85.3"743
215/65R1728"8.5"5.5"87.9"721
215/70R1728.9"8.5"5.9"90.6"699
225/45R1725"8.9"4"78.4"808
225/50R1725.9"8.9"4.4"81.2"780
225/55R1726.7"8.9"4.9"84"754
225/60R1727.6"8.9"5.3"86.8"730
225/65R1728.5"8.9"5.8"89.5"708
225/75R1730.3"8.9"6.6"95.1"666
235/40R1724.4"9.3"3.7"76.6"827
235/45R1725.3"9.3"4.2"79.5"797
235/50R1726.3"9.3"4.6"82.4"769
235/55R1727.2"9.3"5.1"85.3"742
235/60R1728.1"9.3"5.6"88.2"718
235/65R1729"9.3"6"91.1"695
235/70R1730"9.3"6.5"94.1"674
235/75R1730.9"9.3"6.9"97"653
235/80R1731.8"9.3"7.4"99.9"634
245/40R1724.7"9.6"3.9"77.6"816
245/45R1725.7"9.6"4.3"80.6"786
245/50R1726.6"9.6"4.8"83.7"757
245/55R1727.6"9.6"5.3"86.7"731
245/65R1729.5"9.6"6.3"92.8"683
245/70R1730.5"9.6"6.8"95.8"661
245/75R1731.5"9.6"7.2"98.8"641
255/40R1725"10"4"78.6"806
255/45R1726"10"4.5"81.8"775
255/50R1727"10"5"84.9"746
255/55R1728"10"5.5"88.1"720
255/60R1729"10"6"91.2"695
255/65R1730.1"10"6.5"94.4"671
255/70R1731.1"10"7"97.5"650
255/75R1732.1"10"7.5"100.7"629
255/80R1733.1"10"8"103.8"610
255/80R1734.1"10"8.5"107"592
265/40R1725.3"10.4"4.2"79.6"796
265/60R1729.5"10.4"6.3"92.7"684
265/65R1730.6"10.4"6.8"96"660
265/70R1731.6"10.4"7.3"99.2"638
275/35R1724.6"10.8"3.8"77.2"821
275/40R1725.7"10.8"4.3"80.6"786
275/50R1727.8"10.8"5.4"87.4"725
275/55R1728.9"10.8"6"90.8"698
275/60R1730"10.8"6.5"94.2"673
275/65R1731.1"10.8"7"97.6"649
275/70R1732.2"10.8"7.6"101"627
285/40R1726"11.2"4.5"81.6"777
285/65R1731.6"11.2"7.3"99.2"639
285/70R1732.7"11.2"7.9"102.7"617
285/75R1733.8"11.2"7.9"102.7"617
295/70R1733.3"11.6"8.1"104.4"607
305/45R1727.8"12"5.4"87.3"726
305/65R1732.6"12"7.8"102.4"619
305/70R1733.8"12"8.4"106.2"597
315/35R1725.7"12.4"4.3"80.6"786
315/70R1734.4"12.4"8.7"107.9"587
335/35R1726.2"13.2"4.6"82.4"769
345/75R1737.4"13.6"10.2"117.4"540
33X12.50R1833"12.5"7.5"103.6"611
35X11.50R1835"11.5"8.5"109.9"577
35X12.50R1835"12.5"8.5"109.9"577
37X11.50R1837"11.5"9.5"116.2"545
37X12.50R1837"12.5"9.5"116.2"545
37X13.50R1837"13.5"9.5"116.2"545
38X13.50R1838"13.5"10"119.3"531
38X15.50R1838"15.5"10"119.3"531
40X15.50R1840"15.5"11"125.6"504
205/35R1823.6"8.1"2.8"74.3"853
205/40R1824.5"8.1"3.2"76.8"825
205/45R1825.3"8.1"3.6"79.3"799
205/55R1826.9"8.1"4.4"84.4"751
215/35R1823.9"8.5"3"75.1"843
215/40R1824.8"8.5"3.4"77.8"815
215/45R1825.6"8.5"3.8"80.4"788
215/50R1826.5"8.5"4.2"83.1"762
215/55R1827.3"8.5"4.7"85.8"739
215/60R1828.2"8.5"5.1"88.4"717
225/35R1824.2"8.9"3.1"76"834
225/40R1825.1"8.9"3.5"78.8"804
225/45R1826"8.9"4"81.6"777
225/50R1826.9"8.9"4.4"84.3"751
225/55R1827.7"8.9"4.9"87.1"727
225/60R1828.6"8.9"5.3"89.9"705
235/40R1825.4"9.3"3.7"79.8"794
235/45R1826.3"9.3"4.2"82.7"766
235/50R1827.3"9.3"4.6"85.6"740
235/55R1828.2"9.3"5.1"88.5"716
235/60R1829.1"9.3"5.6"91.4"693
235/65R1830"9.3"6"94.3"672
245/35R1824.8"9.6"3.4"77.7"815
245/40R1825.7"9.6"3.9"80.7"785
245/45R1826.7"9.6"4.3"83.8"756
245/50R1827.6"9.6"4.8"86.8"730
245/55R1828.6"9.6"5.3"89.8"705
245/60R1829.6"9.6"5.8"92.9"682
245/75R1832.5"9.6"7.2"102"621
255/35R1825"10"3.5"78.6"806
255/40R1826"10"4"81.7"775
255/45R1827"10"4.5"84.9"746
255/50R1828"10"5"88"720
255/55R1829"10"5.5"91.2"695
255/60R1830"10"6"94.3"672
255/65R1831.1"10"6.5"97.5"650
255/70R1832.1"10"7"100.7"629
265/35R1825.3"10.4"3.7"79.5"797
265/40R1826.3"10.4"4.2"82.7"766
265/45R1827.4"10.4"4.7"86"737
265/60R1830.5"10.4"6.3"95.8"661
265/65R1831.6"10.4"6.8"99.1"639
265/70R1832.6"10.4"7.3"102.4"619
275/35R1825.6"10.8"3.8"80.3"789
275/40R1826.7"10.8"4.3"83.7"757
275/45R1827.7"10.8"4.9"87.1"727
275/60R1831"10.8"6.5"97.3"651
275/65R1832.1"10.8"7"100.7"629
275/70R1833.2"10.8"7.6"104.1"609
285/35R1825.9"11.2"3.9"81.2"780
285/40R1827"11.2"4.5"84.7"748
285/45R1828.1"11.2"5"88.2"718
285/55R1830.3"11.2"6.2"95.3"665
285/60R1831.5"11.2"6.7"98.8"641
285/65R1832.6"11.2"7.3"102.3"619
285/70R1833.7"11.2"7.9"105.8"599
285/75R1834.8"11.2"8.4"109.4"579
295/30R1825"11.6"3.5"78.4"808
295/35R1826.1"11.6"4.1"82"772
295/40R1827.3"11.6"4.6"85.7"739
295/45R1828.5"11.6"5.2"89.3"709
295/65R1833.1"11.6"7.5"103.9"610
295/70R1834.3"11.6"8.1"107.6"589
305/35R1826.4"12"4.2"82.9"764
305/40R1827.6"12"4.8"86.7"731
305/45R1828.8"12"5.4"90.5"700
305/60R1832.4"12"7.2"101.8"623
305/65R1833.6"12"7.8"105.5"600
305/70R1834.8"12"8.4"109.3"580
315/30R1825.4"12.4"3.7"79.9"793
315/40R1827.9"12.4"5"87.7"723
315/70R1835.4"12.4"8.7"111"571
325/60R1833.4"12.8"7.7"104.7"605
325/65R1834.6"12.8"8.3"108.8"583
335/30R1825.9"13.2"4"81.4"779
345/35R1827.5"13.6"4.8"86.4"734
155/70R1927.5"6.1"4.3"86.5"733
175/60R1927.3"6.9"4.1"85.6"740
215/35R1924.9"8.5"3"78.3"810
225/35R1925.2"8.9"3.1"79.1"801
225/40R1926.1"8.9"3.5"81.9"774
225/45R1927"8.9"4"84.7"748
225/55R1928.7"8.9"4.9"90.3"702
235/35R1925.5"9.3"3.2"80"792
235/40R1926.4"9.3"3.7"82.9"764
235/45R1927.3"9.3"4.2"85.8"738
235/50R1928.3"9.3"4.6"88.7"714
235/55R1929.2"9.3"5.1"91.6"692
235/60R1930.1"9.3"5.6"94.5"670
235/65R1931"9.3"6"97.4"650
245/30R1924.8"9.6"2.9"77.8"814
245/35R1925.8"9.6"3.4"80.9"784
245/40R1926.7"9.6"3.9"83.9"755
245/45R1927.7"9.6"4.3"86.9"729
245/50R1928.6"9.6"4.8"89.9"704
245/55R1929.6"9.6"5.3"93"681
255/30R1925"10"3"78.6"806
255/35R1926"10"3.5"81.7"775
255/40R1927"10"4"84.9"746
255/45R1928"10"4.5"88"720
255/50R1929"10"5"91.2"695
255/55R1930"10"5.5"94.3"672
255/60R1931"10"6"97.5"650
255/65R1932.1"10"6.5"100.6"630
265/30R1925.3"10.4"3.1"79.3"799
265/35R1926.3"10.4"3.7"82.6"767
265/40R1927.3"10.4"4.2"85.9"738
265/45R1928.4"10.4"4.7"89.1"711
265/50R1929.4"10.4"5.2"92.4"686
265/55R1930.5"10.4"5.7"95.7"662
275/30R1925.5"10.8"3.2"80.1"791
275/35R1926.6"10.8"3.8"83.5"759
275/40R1927.7"10.8"4.3"86.9"729
275/45R1928.7"10.8"4.9"90.3"702
275/50R1929.8"10.8"5.4"93.7"677
275/55R1930.9"10.8"6"97.1"653
285/30R1925.7"11.2"3.4"80.8"784
285/35R1926.9"11.2"3.9"84.3"751
285/40R1928"11.2"4.5"87.8"721
285/45R1929.1"11.2"5"91.4"693
295/25R1924.8"11.6"2.9"77.9"813
295/30R1926"11.6"3.5"81.5"777
295/35R1927.1"11.6"4.1"85.2"744
295/40R1928.3"11.6"4.6"88.8"713
295/45R1929.5"11.6"5.2"92.5"685
305/30R1926.2"12"3.6"82.3"770
305/35R1927.4"12"4.2"86.1"736
315/25R1925.2"12.4"3.1"79.1"801
315/30R1926.4"12.4"3.7"83"763
325/30R1926.7"12.8"3.8"83.8"756
335/30R1926.9"13.2"4"84.5"750
345/30R1927.1"13.6"4.1"85.2"743
345/35R1928.5"13.6"4.8"89.5"708
355/30R1927.4"14"4.2"86"737
33X11.50R2033"11.5"6.5"103.6"611
33X12.50R2033"12.5"6.5"103.6"611
33X13.50R2033"13.5"6.5"103.6"611
34X11.50R2034"11.5"7"106.8"593
35X11.50R2035"11.5"7.5"109.9"577
35X12.50R2035"12.5"7.5"109.9"577
35X13.50R2035"13.5"7.5"109.9"577
35X15.50R2035"15.5"7.5"109.9"577
36X15.50R2036"15.5"7.5"109.9"577
37X11.50R2037"11.5"8.5"116.2"545
37X12.50R2037"12.5"8.5"116.2"545
37X13.50R2037"13.5"8.5"116.2"545
38X13.50R2038"13.5"9"119.3"531
38X15.50R2038"15.5"9"119.3"531
40X13.50R204"13.50"10"125.6"504
40X15.50R2040"14.5"10"125.6"504
155/60R2027.3"6.1"3.7"85.8"
175/55R2027.6"6.9"3.8"86.6"732
195/50R2027.7"7.7"3.8"86.9"729
215/30R2025.1"8.5"2.5"78.7"805
215/45R2027.6"8.5"3.8"86.7"731
225/30R2025.3"8.9"2.7"79.5"797
225/35R2026.2"8.9"3.1"82.3"770
225/40R2027.1"8.9"3.5"85.1"745
225/45R2028"8.9"4"87.8"721
235/30R2025.6"9.3"2.8"80.2"790
235/35R2026.5"9.3"3.2"83.1"762
235/40R2027.4"9.3"3.7"86"736
235/45R2028.3"9.3"4.2"88.9"712
235/50R2029.3"9.3"4.6"91.9"690
235/55R2030.2"9.3"5.1"94.8"669
245/30R2025.8"9.6"2.9"81"782
245/35R2026.8"9.6"3.4"84"754
245/40R2027.7"9.6"3.9"87"728
245/45R2028.7"9.6"4.3"90.1"704
245/50R2029.6"9.6"4.8"93.1"681
245/60R2031.6"9.6"5.8"99.1"639
255/30R2026"10"3"81.7"775
255/35R2027"10"3.5"84.9"747
255/40R2028"10"4"88"720
255/45R2029"10"4.5"91.2"695
255/50R2030"10"5"94.3"672
255/55R2031"10"5.5"97.5"650
255/60R2032"10"6"100.6"630
265/30R2026.3"10.4"3.1"82.5"768
265/35R2027.3"10.4"3.7"85.7"739
265/40R2028.3"10.4"4.2"89"712
265/45R2029.4"10.4"4.7"92.3"687
265/50R2030.4"10.4"5.2"95.6"663
265/55R2031.5"10.4"5.7"98.8"641
265/60R2032.5"10.4"6.3"102.1"620
275/25R2025.4"10.8"2.7"79.8"794
275/30R2026.5"10.8"3.2"83.2"762
275/35R2027.6"10.8"3.8"86.6"732
275/40R2028.7"10.8"4.3"90"704
275/45R2029.7"10.8"4.9"93.4"678
275/50R2030.8"10.8"5.4"96.8"655
275/55R2031.9"10.8"6"100.2"632
275/60R2033"10.8"6.5"103.6"612
275/65R2034.1"10.8"7"107"592
285/25R2025.6"11.2"2.8"80.4"788
285/30R2026.7"11.2"3.4"83.9"755
285/35R2027.9"11.2"3.9"87.5"724
285/40R2029"11.2"4.5"91"696
285/45R2030.1"11.2"5"94.5"670
285/50R2031.2"11.2"5.6"98"646
285/55R2032.3"11.2"6.2"101.6"624
285/60R2033.5"11.2"6.7"105.1"603
285/65R2034.6"11.2"7.3"108.6"583
295/25R2025.8"11.6"2.9"81"782
295/30R2027"11.6"3.5"84.7"748
295/35R2028.1"11.6"4.1"88.3"717
295/40R2029.3"11.6"4.6"92"689
295/45R2030.5"11.6"5.2"95.6"663
295/55R2032.8"11.6"6.4"102.9"616
295/60R2033.9"11.6"7"106.6"595
295/65R2035.1"11.6"7.5"110.2"575
305/25R2026"12"3"81.7"776
305/30R2027.2"12"3.6"85.4"742
305/35R2028.4"12"4.2"89.2"710
305/40R2029.6"12"4.8"93"682
305/50R2032"12"6"100.5"630
305/55R2033.2"12"6.6"104.3"608
315/30R2027.4"12.4"3.7"86.2"735
315/35R2028.7"12.4"4.3"90.1"704
315/60R2034.9"12.4"7.4"109.5"578
325/25R2026.4"12.8"3.2"82.9"764
325/30R2027.7"12.8"3.8"86.9"729
325/35R2029"12.8"4.5"90.9"697
325/50R2032.8"12.8"6.4"103"615
325/60R2035.4"12.8"7.7"111"571
335/25R2026.6"13.2"3.3"83.5"759
335/30R2027.9"13.2"4"87.6"723
345/25R2026.8"13.6"3.4"84.1"753
345/30R2028.1"13.6"4.1"88.4"717
345/55R2034.9"13.6"7.5"109.7"577
345/60R2036.3"13.6"8.1"114"556
395/60R2038.7"15.6"9.3"522
235/45R2129.3"9.3"4.2"92.1"688
235/50R2130.3"9.3"4.6"95"667
245/30R2126.8"9.6"2.9"84.1"753
245/35R2127.8"9.6"3.4"87.1"727
245/40R2128.7"9.6"3.9"90.2"703
245/45R2129.7"9.6"4.3"93.2"680
255/30R2127"10"3"84.9"747
255/35R2128"10"3.5"88"720
255/40R2129"10"4"91.2"695
255/50R2131"10"5"97.5"650
265/30R2127.3"10.4"3.1"85.6"740
265/35R2128.3"10.4"3.7"88.9"713
265/40R2129.3"10.4"4.2"92.1"688
265/45R2130.4"10.4"4.7"95.4"664
275/25R2126.4"10.8"2.7"82.9"764
275/30R2127.5"10.8"3.2"86.3"734
275/35R2128.6"10.8"3.8"89.7"706
275/40R2129.7"10.8"4.3"93.1"680
275/45R2130.7"10.8"4.9"96.5"656
275/50R2131.8"10.8"5.4"99.9"634
275/55R2132.9"10.8"6"103.3"613
285/30R2127.7"11.2"3.4"87.1"728
285/35R2128.9"11.2"3.9"90.6"699
285/40R2130"11.2"4.5"94.1"673
285/45R2131.1"11.2"5"97.6"649
295/25R2126.8"11.6"2.9"84.2"753
295/30R2128"11.6"3.5"87.8"721
295/35R2129.1"11.6"4.1"91.5"693
295/40R2130.3"11.6"4.6"95.1"666
305/25R2127"12"3"84.8"747
305/30R2128.2"12"3.6"88.6"715
305/35R2129.4"12"4.2"92.3"686
315/30R2128.4"12.4"3.7"89.3"709
315/35R2129.7"12.4"4.3"93.2"680
315/40R2130.9"12.4"5"97.1"653
315/45R2132.2"12.4"5.6"101"627
325/25R2127.4"12.8"3.2"86"736
325/30R2128.7"12.8"3.8"90"704
325/40R2131.2"12.8"5.1"98.1"646
355/25R2128"14"3.5"87.9"721
33X12.50R2233"12.5"5.5"103.6"611
33X13.50R2233"13.5"5.5103.6611
33X14.50R2233"14.5"5.5103.6611
34X12.50R2234"12.5"6"106.8"593
35X12.50R2235"12.5"6.5"109.9"577
35X13.50R2235"13.5"6.5"109.9"577
35X15.50R2235"15.5"6.5"109.9"577
37X12.50R2237"12.5"7.5"116.2"545
37X13.50R2237"13.5"6.5"109.9"577
38X13.50R2238"13.5"8"119.3"531
38X15.50R2238"15.5"8"119.3"531
40X15.50R2240"15.5"9"125.6"504
225/30R2227.3"8.9"2.7"85.8"739
235/30R2227.6"9.3"2.8"86.5"732
245/30R2227.8"9.6"2.9"87.3"726
255/30R2228"10"3"88"720
255/35R2229"10"3.5"91.1"695
255/40R2230"10"4"94.3"672
255/45R2231"10"4.5"97.5"650
265/30R2228.3"10.4"3.1"88.7"714
265/35R2229.3"10.4"3.7"92"689
265/40R2230.3"10.4"4.2"95.3"665
265/50R2232.4"10.4"5.2"101.8"622
275/30R2228.5"10.8"3.2"89.5"708
275/35R2229.6"10.8"3.8"92.9"682
275/40R2230.7"10.8"4.3"96.3"658
275/45R2231.7"10.8"4.9"99.7"636
275/50R2232.8"10.8"5.4"103.1"615
285/25R2227.6"11.2"2.8"86.7"731
285/30R2228.7"11.2"3.4"90.2"702
285/35R2229.9"11.2"3.9"93.7"676
285/40R2231"11.2"4.5"97.3"651
285/45R2232.1"11.2"5"100.8"629
285/50R2233.2"11.2"5.6"104.3"607
285/55R2234.3"11.2"6.2"107.8"588
295/25R2227.8"11.6"2.9"87.3"726
295/30R2229"11.6"3.5"91"697
295/35R2230.1"11.6"4.1"94.6"670
295/40R2231.3"11.6"4.6"98.3"645
295/50R2233.6"11.6"5.8"105.5"600
295/55R2234.8"11.6"6.4"109.2"580
305/25R2228"12"3"87.9"721
305/30R2229.2"12"3.6"91.7"691
305/35R2230.4"12"4.2"95.5"664
305/40R2231.6"12"4.8"99.2"638
305/45R2232.8"12"5.4"103"615
305/50R2234"12"6"106.8"593
315/25R2228.2"12.4"3.1"88.6"716
315/30R2229.4"12.4"3.7"92.4"685
315/35R2230.7"12.4"4.3"96.3"658
315/45R2233.2"12.4"5.6104.1608
325/35R2231"12.8"4.5"97.2"652
325/40R2232.2"12.8"5.1"101.2"626
325/50R2234.8"12.8"6.4"109.3"580
335/25R2228.6"13.2"3.3"89.8"706
345/55R2236.8"13.6"7.5"116"546
355/40R2233.2"14"5.6"104.2"608
375/45R2235.3"14.8"6.6"110.8"572
275/40R2331.7"10.8"4.3"99.4"637
285/35R2330.9"11.2"3.9"3.9"654
285/40R2332"11.2"4.5"100.4"631
295/35R2331.1"11.6"4.1"97.7"648
305/40R2332.6"12"4.8"102.4"619
325/30R2330.7"12.8"3.8"96.3"658
325/35R2332"12.8"4.5"100.3"631
335/30R2330.9"13.2"4"97.1"653
33X12.50R2433"12.5"4.5"103.6"611
33X13.50R2433"13.5"4.5"103.6"611
33X14.50R2433"14.5"4.5"103.6"611
34X12.50R2434"12.5"5"106.8"593
35X12.50R2435"12.5"5.5"109.9"577
35X13.50R2435"13.5"5.5"109.9"577
35X15.50R2435"15.5"5.5"109.9"577
37X13.50R2437"13.5"6.5"116.2"545
38X13.50R2438"13.5"7"119.3"531
38X15.50R2438"15.5"7"119.3"531
40X15.50R2440"15.5"8"125.6"504
245/30R2429.8"9.6'2.9"93.5"677
255/30R2430"10"3"94.3"672
275/25R2429.4"10.8"2.7"92.4"686
275/30R2430.5"10.8"3.2"95.8"662
285/35R2431.9"11.2"3.9"100"633
285/40R2433"11.2"4.5"103.5"612
295/30R2431"11.6"3.5"97.2"652
295/35R2432.1"11.6"4.1"100.9"628
305/35R2432.4"12"4.2"101.8"623
315/45R2435.2"12.4"5.6110.4574
315/50R2436.4"12.4"6.2"114.3"554
345/45R2436.2"13.6"6.1"113.7"557
375/40R2435.8"14.8"5.9"112.4"563
395/50R2439.6"15.6"7.8"124.2"510
33X13.50R2633"13.5"3.5"103.6"611
33X14.50R2633"14.5"3.5"103.6"611
35X12.50R2635"12.5"4.5"109.9"611
35X13.50R2635"13.5"4.5"109.9"611
35X15.50R2635"15.5"4.5"109.9"611
37X12.50R2637"12.5"5.5"116.2"545
37X13.50R2637"13.5"5.5"116.2"545
38X15.50R2638"15.5"6"119.3"531
40X15.50R2640"15.5"7"125.6"504
42X15.50R2642"15.5"8"131.9"480
275/25R2631.4"10.8"2.7"98.6"642
295/30R2633"11.6"3.5"103.5"612
305/30R2633.2"12"3.6"104.3"608
345/40R2636.9"13.6"5.4"115.8"547
395/45R2640"15.6"7"125.6"505
40X16.50R2840"16.5"6"125.6"504
42X15.50R2842"15.5"7"131.9"480
285/40R2837"11.2"4.5"116.1"546
305/30R2835.2"12"3.6"110.5"573
Ronald Montoya

