As its name suggests, the i7 should be similar in size and concept to the 7 Series. A redesigned version of BMW's long-running four-door is due sometime in 2022, and we expect the i7 will be unveiled around the same time. The automaker's versatile CLAR platform will likely underpin both vehicles, as it does the current 7 Series and a number of other BMWs. This is in contrast to the new Mercedes-Benz EQS; we believe Merc's new range-topping electric sedan is based on the EVA2 platform, which is specifically designed to accommodate electric vehicles.