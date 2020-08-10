Our First Look at the Second-Generation Mercedes-Benz EQC
New EQC Is Coming Far Sooner Than Expected
What is the EQC?
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the German luxury brand's first honest attempt at a mass-market electric vehicle. True, Mercedes built the B-Class EV in the mid-2010s, but its limited range, plasticky interior and generic styling meant that it was never destined to be a game-changer. Based on the popular GLC-Class SUV, the EQC is meant to be a modern electric vehicle with decent range and performance numbers.
Sounds good so far, right? Well, the only thing is that we're not sure when Mercedes will officially put it on sale. Right now we expect the EQC to arrive in the U.S. sometime in 2021. There's also some question of which EQC generation we'll get. There's the first-generation vehicle that Mercedes has put on sale in other parts of the world. Now, spy shots have surfaced that purport to show a second-generation EQC. It's based on a new platform exclusively designed for EVs, possibly called EVA III. This second-generation EQC will have a more space-efficient design than the GLC-based original, which shoehorns a battery pack into a platform originally designed for a gasoline engine.
The delay in current EQC sales for the U.S., combined with the sudden unveil of this completely new EQC — rumored to be released in late 2022 — makes us wonder if the first-generation model will ever arrive on our shores. Even if it does, buyers might want to wait a little while longer since the second-gen EQC will likely have more competitive performance figures and range targets. Until then, we'll be waiting for an electric SUV truly worthy of the Mercedes badge.
Edmunds says
