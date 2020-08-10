Sounds good so far, right? Well, the only thing is that we're not sure when Mercedes will officially put it on sale. Right now we expect the EQC to arrive in the U.S. sometime in 2021. There's also some question of which EQC generation we'll get. There's the first-generation vehicle that Mercedes has put on sale in other parts of the world. Now, spy shots have surfaced that purport to show a second-generation EQC. It's based on a new platform exclusively designed for EVs, possibly called EVA III. This second-generation EQC will have a more space-efficient design than the GLC-based original, which shoehorns a battery pack into a platform originally designed for a gasoline engine.