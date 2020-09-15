Nissan's Z Proto Concept Shows Us a Glimpse of 370Z Successor

What's under the Z Proto's hood?

If we put on our thinking caps, we can take a good guess at what the future Z will pack, even though Nissan hasn't released many details at this point. Our best guess is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine found in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Red Sport 400 models. And while we're not particularly fond of those cars, we do like the V6's output (400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque) as well as its smooth power delivery. It's likely Nissan will bump the power just a bit to put it further ahead of the Toyota GR Supra's 382-horsepower inline-six.